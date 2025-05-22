Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 304 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 304 will be published on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST. With only 47 days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup in the manga, fans will want to know what happens next. Thus, here we have brought a list of predictions for chapter 304 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta ask Ego Jinpachi to bring back Seishiro Nagi by redoing the selection. However, Ego rejected this request, stating that Nagi was not needed to win the World Cup. Elsewhere, Anri Teieri conducted a press conference, revealing important information about the U-20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga and is speculative in nature.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 304?

Yoichi Isagi might visit his family ahead of the U-20 World Cup

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the U-20 World Cup still 47 days away, Ego Jinpachi might likely allow the Blue Lock Japan players to head home and spend quality time with their families. Such a development could see Yoichi Isagi return to his home.

When Isagi visited his home the last time, his parents helped him get a peace of mind. Similarly, fans can hope to witness another lovely moment between Yoichi and his parents in the upcoming chapter. Such a moment can likely inspire Isagi to do even better in the upcoming international competition.

Tada Tomonari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, fans must remember Isagi's friend from Ichinan High School, Tomonari Tada, who called his winning goal against the U-20 Japan team a fluke. The manga could likely show another exchange between the two, depicting what Tomonari now thought about Isagi's performances.

Reo Mikage could reunite with Seishiro Nagi

If the Blue Lock Japan players were allowed to return home for a break, there is a very likely chance that Reo Mikage might use this opportunity to reunite with Seishiro Nagi. While it seemed highly unlikely for Seishiro Nagi to return to Blue Lock, he could still continue playing football by signing the professional contract he got offered during the Neo Egoist League.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

Thus, if Reo Mikage were to reunite with Nagi, there is a likely chance that Reo might try to convince Nagi to continue playing football. While it is true that Nagi cannot play in the upcoming U-20 Japan team, it does not mean that he cannot be picked for future international competitions. However, such a development could only come to fruition if Nagi became a professional footballer.

Unfortunately, for now, there is no way to confirm whether Seishiro Nagi would do as Reo Mikage asks him to. While Nagi missed his time at Blue Lock and wanted to return to the facility, he also seemed very down. Given his mental state, even if Nagi wanted to continue playing, chances are that he might never regain the fire he once possessed.

