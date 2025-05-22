The theories were right, Boruto has yet to accept his identity as an Otsutsuki

As fans must remember, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, after Momoshiki Otsutsuki rescued his host from the brink of death, the protagonist fully turned into an Otsutsuki. This is because, while the protagonist's body had Otsutsufied 82%, Momoshiki's rescue efforts saw him fuse 18% of his Karma data with his host, rendering him unable to resurrect himself through Karma anymore.

Ad

Such a development should have made the protagonist happy, as the Otsutsuki could no longer come back to life. However, that wasn't the case, as the protagonist had now turned into a full Otsutsuki and was still susceptible to losing control over his body.

So, how is Boruto dealing with this development? Many fans theorized that he had yet to accept his identity. Likely so, the manga's latest chapter confirmed the same.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto still considers himself a human over Otsutsuki

Kawaki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, when Kawaki confronted Boruto in the Hidden Leaf Village, his Karma activation caused the protagonist's Karma to activate. This was a sign that, despite all the training, the protagonist had yet to master his karma.

Ad

So, why did Boruto not master his Karma? The most common theory amongst fans was that the protagonist considered himself human despite being an Otsutsuki. So, he willingly chose not to use Karma to keep himself more human than Otsutsuki. Moreover, the protagonist also feared that using Karma could become a gateway for Momoshiki to take over his body.

Kawaki as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Surprisingly, the manga's latest chapter confirmed this theory. The chapter saw Jura asking the protagonist about love. As per him, it was a weakness that was a side effect of being a human being. In response, the protagonist stated that while Jura might be right about love being a weakness, the lack of emotion was also why the Divine Tree would never be more than just a tree.

Ad

While stating this, the protagonist addressed himself as a human being as well. This meant that, despite being a full Otsutsuki, he was yet to accept his identity. Hence, there is good reason to believe this factor could become a plot point later.

Jura and Boruto as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, in Dragon Ball Z, while Son Goku was super strong, it was only after he heard about his identity as a Saiyan from Vegeta and slowly accepted it that he got stronger. Effectively, accepting his true identity as a Saiyan saw Goku attain power-ups like Super Saiyan and its ascended forms.

Ad

Similarly, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga could also observe some developments that show the protagonist accepting his true identity as an Otsutsuki. While this may seem counterproductive to what the protagonist was trying to do, accepting the same could also become a gateway for him to attain a new power-up, possibly one of Momoshiki Otsutsuki's Shinjutsu.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More