Dandadan season 2 episode 4: Seiko’s group captures the Evil Eye as Momo saves Okarun

Released on Friday, July 25, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 4 follows the aftermath of the volcanic eruption. Momo tries to prevent the disaster by using the Great Serpent’s body and slime to cool the magma, but the Kito family attacks her, blaming her for the eruption.The Tsuchinoko shrine priest Manjiro joins Momo’s side. Soon, the Evil Eye reappears. Momo, Manjiro, and the Kito matriarch team up but struggle against him. Just in time, the Mantis Shrimp Alien, Seiko, and Taro arrive to help. They manage to capture the Evil Eye. Momo later rescues Okarun and Turbo Granny, and the episode closes with Momo and Okarun’s heartfelt reunion.Dandadan season 2 episode 4: Momo faces the Kito family as the Evil Eye enters the frayMomo uses the Tsuchinoko to put out the eruption (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 4, titled That’s Like, Way Deadly, adapts the rest of chapter 45 through chapter 48 of the manga. The episode starts with the volcanic eruption warning as the village begins evacuation. The Kito matriarch confronts Momo, blaming her for disrupting their sacrifices that supposedly kept eruptions at bay.Momo, however, questions the legend, realizing it may have been misinterpreted over time. She recalls the fountain that appeared at the hot spring during her earlier encounter with the Kito men. Momo suspects that was the real sign of the volcano’s eruption, and it has nothing to do with the earthworm.She’s determined to stop the eruption as she believes that if it harms the village, people will believe the false interpretation. Momo hauls the Great Serpent’s corpse to the fountain. The Evil Eye re-enters the fray in Dandadan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)She uses the worm’s body as a makeshift hose to spray water mixed with the Tsuchinoko’s slime to cool the magma. While she’s trying to stop the magma, the Kitos are after her. Despite Momo’s efforts, the lava-engulfed area is too big for her to contain. Momo worries the wildfire will spread further. Before she can strategize further, the Kito matriarch attacks her, planning to use her as a sacrifice to stop the disaster. Just then, the Tsuchinoko shrine priest arrives and saves Momo. It's revealed that Seiko is his master and had asked him to watch over Momo’s group. Realizing who she is, the priest steps in to help as the situation intensifies. The chaos escalates further as the Evil Eye also appears. He attacks the Kito matriarch. Momo, Manjiro, and Kito Matriarch in Dandadan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU) Momo saves her and urges Jiji to come back to his senses; she doesn’t want him to become a murderer. In that desperate situation, Momo and the priest team up with the Kito matriarch to face the Evil Eye.The matriarch uses her Jennifer Lopez Anaconda move, while Momo and the priest use combo attacks. Despite their combined efforts, they struggle to land a hit. The Evil Eye proves too powerful for them to handle even after joining forces.Dandadan season 2 episode 4: Seiko, Mantis Shrimp, and Taro join the fight against the Evil Eye and capture the yokaiIn Dandadan season 2 episode 4, the Evil Eye targets Momo, but her powers run out. Just as he’s about to land a kick, the Mantis Shrimp Alien suddenly appears and counters the attack, saving her at the last second. Momo is confused to see him, and notices his spaceship appear overhead, piloted by his son, Chiquitita. Seiko and Taro are also onboard.The three of them, Seiko, Mantis Shrimp, and Taro, team up to face off the Evil Eye. Seiko engages him in hand-to-hand combat, while Taro charges at them. As the Evil Eye lands a blow on Taro, seemingly breaking him apart, it’s revealed that Seiko had already prepared talismans on his body. Seiko enters the fight in Dandadan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU) Meanwhile, Manjiro begins chanting to contain the yokai. Taro’s shattered body parts start encasing Jiji’s body. Before the Evil Eye can realize anything, Seiko’s group successfully captures the yokai. With the Evil Eye’s threat temporarily gone, they then use the spaceship and the Tsuchinoko’s remains to put out the massive fire engulfing the area. Just as things seem to settle, the group realizes Momo is gone. The narrative then shifts to Momo and Mr. Mantis Shrimp rushing off to rescue Okarun. Momo is unable to conjure her psychic powers due to overexertion. Thus, Mr. Mantis Shrimp opens up the path for her to the underground space beneath Jiji’s house. But when the path is opened, she’s horrified to find it filled with magma.Taro captures the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU) Panicking and fearing for Okarun’s life, she begs Chiquitita to put out the magma so she can head in. But Chiquitita lifts the magma using the spaceship and then hardens it with the slime. Momo digs through the cooled surface and finds Okarun and Turbo Granny inside, injured but alive and safe.Okarun explains that he was saved because he went to save Turbo Granny. The space where they were trapped was covered with the deathworm’s slime, which stopped the magma from reaching them.Okarun and Momo reunite in Dandadan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU) Momo tells him that Jiji is also okay. As she helps him out of the hardened slime, he hugs her by accident. Embarrassed, Okarun apologizes and pulls away, but then Momo hugs him instead, apologizing in return for not getting there sooner. Dandadan season 2 episode 4 ends on a touching note as Momo simply expresses her relief that Okarun is alive and safe.Final thoughtsDandadan season 2 episode 4 brings the fight against the Evil Eye to a close while also resolving the threat of the volcanic eruption. With Seiko and group's timely arrival, the situation is brought under control. Though Okarun's fate was uncertain for a moment, Momo ultimately manages to save him, ending the episode on a touching note.