Dandadan season 2 episode 3: Okarun defeats the Evil Eye as the Tsuchinoko’s demise triggers a volcanic eruption

Released on Friday, July 18, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 3 sees Okarun rescue Momo and afterward, clash with the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji. Okarun ends up overpowering the Evil Eye, breaking free from his grudge attacks. While the Evil Eye passes out, Okarun tries to save Turbo Granny, but gets trapped himself.

Ad

Meanwhile, Momo cleverly lures the Tsuchinoko into sunlight, exploiting its weakness. The Deathworm is eliminated, but the creature’s defeat triggers a volcanic eruption, escalating the situation.

Dandadan season 2 episode 3: Okarun secures Momo's safety before clashing with the Evil Eye

Okarun and Momo plan their strategy (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 3, titled You Won’t Get Away With This!, adapts manga chapters 41 to parts of chapter 45, starting with Okarun rescuing Momo from the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji. The Evil Eye questions why Okarun, a yokai, would save a human. Okarun, furious at Momo being attacked, refuses to let it slide but prioritizes getting her to safety first.

Ad

Trending

As they escape, Okarun shows Momo a pore emitting poison from the ground. He explains to Momo that the Deathworm uses venom or electricity to kill its prey while it hides in the ground. However, their escape route is too high up, making the situation dire. Okarun reveals the Deathworm’s weakness is sunlight, but they have no clear way to lure it out.

With no better option, Okarun devises a plan. He’ll launch Momo up toward the surface, leaving himself behind to deal with the Evil Eye. Momo is reluctant, wanting to save both Okarun and Jiji, but time is running out. Okarun promises to handle things on his end while Momo saves them from above.

Ad

Okarun in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SARU)

Using his power, Okarun sends Momo flying in a chair toward the opening, and she uses her power to grab hold of it. As Momo reaches the surface, Dandadan season 2 episode 3 sees the Evil Eye arrive, and Okarun and the Evil Eye’s faceoff begins.

Ad

Meanwhile, Momo scrambles to find a way to help everyone as soon as she reaches the surface. She ties curtains together into a rope, but it’s not long enough. Stressed but determined, she recalls a memory with Jiji, which sparks an idea. She sets the house on fire and begins calling for fire trucks, determined to rescue Okarun and the others.

Dandadan season 2 episode 3: Okarun defeats Evil Eye, but Momo’s elimination of the Tsuchinoko leads to a volcanic eruption

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 then shifts back to Okarun vs. the Evil Eye. Initially, Okarun struggles against the yokai’s relentless barrage of grudge ball attacks. However, the Evil Eye suddenly starts bleeding from his nose. The yokai quickly realizes that it’s caused by the Deathworm’s poison, which has taken effect on Jiji’s body and is weakening him.

Wanting to finish the battle swiftly, he traps Okarun inside his Cursed House ability. Confident that Okarun cannot escape it, the Evil Eye steps inside and unleashes a flurry of attacks on the protagonist, all while boasting that Momo will be his next target.

Ad

Okarun faces the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

Hearing the threat against Momo and seeing how he took over his dear friend Jiji and is using his body to harm Momo, something Jiji would never do, Okarun’s anger flares. Summoning all his strength, he launches a counterattack, bombarding the Evil Eye with a relentless barrage.

Ad

Okarun’s determination pays off as he successfully shatters the Cursed House, sending the Evil Eye hurtling away. The Evil Eye passes out, but soon, Okarun also collapses from going all out twice in a row, calling out to Momo to save them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, knowing that he must stay conscious until she arrives, Okarun takes Jiji and attempts to make his way up toward the surface as much as possible. Just as he begins his ascent, he hears Turbo Granny’s desperate cries for help, as she is still trapped inside the altar room.

The narrative sees Okarun rush to free her but becomes stuck himself, and they both begin calling out to Momo for help.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Dandadan season 2 episode 3, above ground, firefighters try to extinguish the blaze. She confesses to the police that she set the fire, but they don’t hear her explanation, and are about to take her into custody. But as she notices the setting sun, Momo realizes that time is running out.

Okarun trapped inside the cursed house (Image via Science SARU)

Desperate, she asks the firefighters to pump water into the ground to flush out the Deathworm lurking below. Suddenly, an earthquake shakes the area, signaling the Deathworm’s emergence. Forced into the open by the flooding water, the creature writhes painfully under the sunlight.

Ad

The flashback is explained, revealing that Jiji once explained to Momo that earthworms breathe through their skin. When the soil is saturated with water, they suffocate and are forced to the surface, only to perish under intense summer heat. Back in the present, Momo spots the Deathworm hiding in the shadow of Jiji’s house, the source of all problems.

She uses a firetruck to demolish the building’s shade, forcing the creature back into the sunlight where it begins to burn and crumble. Before dying, the Deathworm barfs up the Kito family members it had swallowed earlier.

Ad

Momo takes out the Tsuchinoko (Image via Science SARU)

Despite Momo’s efforts to save the Kito family, their matriarch angrily accuses her of killing their Great Serpent. Momo brushes off the accusations, intent on rushing to rescue Okarun and the others. But just as she prepares to leave, another earthquake strikes. The matriarch ominously declares that Momo’s actions have unleashed a far greater disaster.

Ad

Momo is confused, but just then, the volcano erupts, explaining the mentioned disaster, and Dandadan season 2 episode 3 ends on a tense note as the situation intensifies.

Final thoughts

Okarun in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 wraps up the battles against the Evil Eye and the Tsuchinoko but raises the stakes with the volcanic eruption.

Ad

While there’s some relief as Okarun defeats the Evil Eye and Momo takes down the Tsuchinoko, the tension heightens further dramatically as the volcanic eruption threat endangers not just their group but the entire village, hinting at even greater challenges ahead as Momo and co’s fight is far from over.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More