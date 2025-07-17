Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale): Kafka reunites with Reno and co as he retains Kaiju No. 8’s powers

Officially released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale) sees the aftermath of the fight against Kaiju No. 9 and Chief Shinomiya saving Kafka’s life. After a four-month coma, Kafka awakens to find Japan in recovery from what’s declared the largest kaiju attack in history.

Retaining the powers of Kaiju No. 8, he returns to the Third Division and reunites with his comrades, set to become a platoon leader with the others. Though the rebuilding is nearly complete, Japan chooses not to disclose Kaiju No. 8’s true identity, sparking widespread public speculation.

With growing global curiosity about the kaiju who fought alongside humanity, Kafka is ordered to keep his secret hidden. Nevertheless, he continues to discreetly use his powers whenever necessary to protect the world, embracing both his human and kaiju sides.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale) concludes the story with Kafka continuing his life as both a human and a Kaiju

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129, titled "The Disheveled Hero Makes His Return…," opens with Kafka Hibino awakening from a four-month coma. He remembers the final moments of Chief Isao Shinomiya as he appeared before him one last time before fading away.

As Kafka processes the aftermath, he learns that Kaiju No. 9’s attack led to 1316 monsters appearing nationwide, 18 of them mega monsters, with seven at Eminent-class level. The damage totaled 56.4 trillion yen, with widespread destruction and heavy casualties nationwide. Despite this being the worst disaster since the formation of the Japan Defense Force, their survival is seen as miraculous.

From news reports, Kafka learns that numerous speculations about Kaiju No. 8’s identity are forming as the Defense Force continues to keep it confidential, especially considering how it fought on the side of humanity. He ponders how he returned to his human form, as his heart had turned into a kaiju core. But now, he can feel a human heart beating in his chest.

Adding to the mystery, the original Kaiju No. 8 entity still remains inside him, now slumbering, along with the Edo-era samurai spirits. Kafka wonders whether Chief Shinomiya restrained them from fading or if they themselves chose to remain and safeguard their generation, but the answer is left unexplained.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 then sees Mina Ashiro pick up Kafka and bring him back to the rebuilt Tachikawa Third Division Base. As Kafka reflects on past memories, Reno, Kikoru, and his other comrades appear to welcome him back. Overcome with emotion, Kafka reunites with everyone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 reveals that they’ve all been promoted to platoon leaders starting the following year, and the Defense Force is growing stronger, sparking what many are calling a golden age. Kikoru has been promoted to vice commander of the First Unit, while the previous VC, Hasegawa, is reappointed at the HQ. Of the seven eminent-class kaiju defeated during this crisis, aside from the already weaponized Kaiju No. 10, six remain preserved and under research.

Kaiju No. 12 shows compatibility with Vice Captain Hoshina’s older brother, Souichirou Hoshina. However, as these kaiju retain high intelligence and strong will, the decision about whether to weaponize or dispose of them is still pending. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 9’s tissues are secured under maximum protection at Ariake Base.

The final chapter’s closing scenes focus on Kafka’s fate. While Kafka is in town, a kaiju suddenly attacks. Kafka informs Hoshina to dispatch troops. Hoshina, however, reminds Kafka of the risk of revealing his identity, as research institutes worldwide want Kaiju No. 8 for investigation. Thus, he has to keep his kaiju identity a secret. Still, Kafka can’t ignore the threat.

When he sees a young boy and girl facing the kaiju head-on, a reminiscence of his and Mina’s younger selves, Kafka steps in to save them. He assures them they’ll be safe but asks them to keep what they’re about to see a secret. Kafka then transforms into Kaiju No. 8, saving the kids as the boy looks on in awe.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 closes by confirming that even in the situation where he has to continue hiding his identity as a kaiju, Kafka continues to protect humanity in secret.

Final thoughts

After its 5-year-long run, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 wraps up the series with several lingering mysteries and an intentionally open-ended conclusion. While Kafka’s continued story, balancing his human and kaiju identities, offers some sense of closure, the finale clearly leaves room for potential continuation.

Questions about the kaiju world remain unresolved, and the absence of a proper reunion between Kafka and Mina adds a sense of missing note. However, his reunion with Reno and the team offers some comfort. Rather than a definitive ending, the finale feels like a transition point in Kafka Hibino’s ongoing journey.

