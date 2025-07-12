Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 sneak peek shows Kawaki overpowering Jura

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the official Naruto franchise website unveiled the first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24. The preview illustration highlights a moment from the battle between Kawaki and Jura, showing Kawaki overpowering Jura with his black rods.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Kawaki appeared at a crucial moment as Jura was overpowering Boruto. The final panel of chapter 23 showed him activating his Karma and preparing to confront Jura using his black rod. As such, chapter 24 is expected to expand on this clash and will likely see Kawaki and Boruto teaming up against the Human God Tree.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 sneak peek teases Kawaki’s fight with Jura

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Naruto franchise’s official website released the preview teaser for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24, a week ahead of its official release on Friday, July 18, 2025, in the September special issue of Shueisha’s V Jump magazine.

The teaser illustration features a key moment from the fight between Kawaki and Jura, showing Kawaki catching Jura off guard and using his black rod to stab his abdomen. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, the story followed Boruto as he began his battle against Jura after protecting Konohamaru and directing him, Mitsuki, and the others to a safe location.

Ad

Kawaki takes Jura off guard in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto fought with everything he had, even using Purple Lightning, but Jura overpowered him with ease. Despite Kashin Koji’s warning that defeating Jura is almost impossible at Boruto’s current strength, he chose to stand his ground, knowing Jura would pursue his friends if he fled.

Ad

As Kashin Koji and Eida feared for Boruto’s life, Koji received a sudden and unusual foresight update, revealing Kawaki’s unexpected entry into the battle.

Just as Jura prepared to eliminate Boruto with a Bijuu bomb, Kawaki struck him from behind, piercing Jura’s eye with a black rod and stopping the attack. The scene hinted that Boruto and Kawaki may have planned this together, especially since Delta appeared at the safe location to protect the others.

Ad

Kawaki continued his assault with more black rods, but even those attacks weren’t enough to defeat the Human God Tree. Chapter 23 ended with Kawaki activating his Karma and preparing for a serious fight against Jura, while warning Boruto to keep his Karma under control.

Kawaki pierces Jura's abdomen with his black rod in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

This setup leads directly into the events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24. The teaser visual confirms that the focus will be on Kawaki’s battle with Jura. The preview visual shows Jura looking stunned as Kawaki, his karma activated, impales him with another black rod.

Ad

Although previous strikes to Jura’s eye and skull had little lasting effect, Kawaki seems to have a strategy in mind. After Amado unlocked Kawaki’s full potential, Kawaki’s newfound power may finally allow him to overpower Jura as he continues attacking with his black rods in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More