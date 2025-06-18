Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 confirmed Boruto, not Kashin Koji, as the "Chess Master"

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, its spoilers have leaked online days before the manga's official release. As fans must remember, Kashin Koji had warned Boruto not to go to the Land of the Wind, as doing so would confirm his death at the hands of Jura.

Kashin Koji's foresight did seem true for the majority of the fight. However, something unexpected happened as the Prescience Shinjutsu provided the Jiraiya clone with an updated future. As shocking as it may sound, despite all the risks, Boruto, as the "Chess Master," managed to outsmart Koji's foresight, all while ensuring everyone's safety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 sees Boruto outsmart Kashin Koji's Prescience Shinjutsu

Boruto and Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, while Kashin Koji had several instructions for the shinobi that infiltrated the Land of the Wind, he only had one instruction for Boruto: not to interfere with the developments. According to the Jiraiya clone's Prescience Shinjutsu, in every future where Boruto entered the Land of the Wind, he met his end at the hands of Jura.

Therefore, no matter what happened, Kashin Koji wanted Boruto to stay in their hideout and wait until the dust had settled on the battlefield. However, after Boruto learned that Koji wasn't sharing everything with him, he feared that Matsuri would kill Konohamaru and instantly teleported to the location to take down the Human God Tree.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, as foreseen by Kashin Koji, Jura arrived in the Land of the Wind and attacked Boruto. While, for a moment, it seemed like Boruto could handle his opponent, Koji was certain about Boruto's imminent death.

According to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 spoilers, as foreseen by Kashin Koji, Jura started dominating the fight, cornering Boruto. That's when Kashin Koji received an updated future from his Prescience ability. To his surprise, Boruto had outsmarted the Prescience Shinjutsu.

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, Boruto had informed Kawaki about Amado tinkering with his body to increase his defensive powers. Hence, he asked his adoptive brother to confront Amado about the same, and possibly get his offensive powers increased. This conversation led to Boruto and Kawaki forming a temporary team-up until the Human God Trees were defeated. Kashin Koji was neither aware of this exchange nor had foreseen it through his Prescience Shinjutsu.

Subsequently, just as Jura was about to kill Boruto, Kawaki came to his aid. He rescued Boruto and prepared to fight the Human God Tree solo with his newly increased offensive powers.

Konohamaru and Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, fans must remember that just as Boruto rescued Konohamaru, he asked his sensei to rendezvous with the other shinobi at the location where they first grouped up with Yodo and Araya. While the shinobi were confused why Boruto had asked them to reach that location, it was later revealed that he had seemingly arranged for Delta to retrieve Team 7 from that location. That said, the manga has yet to reveal how Boruto made this arrangement.

With such moves, Boruto became the series's "Chess Master," who not only outsmarted Kashin Koji but also changed his fate and protected his friends.

