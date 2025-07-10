Dandadan season 2 episode 2: The Evil Eye’s backstory is revealed as Okarun faces the yokai 

Released on Friday, July 11, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 picks up with the arrival of the Tsuchinoko Deathworm and the emergence of the Evil Eye, who initially seems to protect the group. However, the yokai soon reveals its true intent, targeting Jiji and sharing its tragic past.

Moved by sympathy, Jiji lowers his guard, only to be possessed by the Evil Eye. With Jiji’s body, the Evil Eye promises to kill all humans. It attacks Momo, but Okarun steps in just in time. The episode ends on a tense cliffhanger as Okarun faces off against Evil Eye.

Dandadan season 2 episode 2: Evil Eye appears and saves Jiji and others from Tsuchinoko

Okarun attacks Jiji in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2, titled "The Evil Eye," adapts manga chapters 38 to 41, continuing the intense events following the entrance of the Tsuchinoko cryptid. As chaos unfolds, Okarun suddenly turns on Jiji while attempting to take his own life.

Confused with the sudden change in Okarun, reminiscent of what happened with his parents, Jiji tries desperately to bring him back to his senses, but the Tsuchinoko attacks. Jiji soon realizes it uses sound vibrations to strike.

At the same time, Momo also attempts suicide, but ends up stabbing Turbo Granny instead. Jiji, acting quickly, restrains both Momo and Okarun. Turbo Granny explains that the Tsuchinoko emits psychic waves that drive people to suicidal impulses. As Jiji questions why he's unaffected, Momo attacks him, while the Tsuchinoko also strikes them.

The Evil Eye faces the Tsuchinoko (Image via Science SARU)

In a desperate moment, Jiji shields Momo, taking the hit himself and moves her, Okarun, and Turbo Granny out of the worm's strike zone. While trying to outrun it with the two still under psychic influence, the Tsuchinoko closes in. Just as the situation seems hopeless, the Evil Eye arrives and stops the deathworm.

With the Evil Eye’s appearance, Momo and Okarun regain their senses. However, as the being turns its gaze toward them, Turbo Granny warns them not to meet its eyes, revealing it as a yokai whose stare induces madness and suicidal behavior.

Momo points out that its effect is similar to the Tsuchinoko's psychic attack, but Turbo Granny clarifies that the two are now canceling each other out. Noticing the worm is immobilized, Momo signals Okarun, who goes full force with his powers.

Dandadan season 2 episode 2: Jiji learns Evil Eye’s backstory as it takes over his body

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 sees Okarun decapitate the Tsuchinoko with his full throttle attack. However, the force of the blow sends him flying a great distance. Meanwhile, the cryptid regenerates its head and resumes the assault.

As the group flees, Jiji asks Evil Eye if his parents were victims of its influence. Instead of answering, the Evil Eye peers directly into Jiji’s eyes, triggering a deep dive into its tragic past.

The narrative transitions to the Evil Eye’s past. As a frail boy, he was kept locked away by the Kito family, intended as a human offering to the Tsuchinoko. Longing to play with other children, he watched from his window. His life was cut short as the Kito family offered him up to the cryptid during a volcanic eruption, tying him to a post and leaving him to be consumed alive by magma.

Ad

The Evil Eye's past in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Even after death, his soul remained bound to that cursed altar. Over the years, the Kito family built homes above the ground, luring in families of three to be sacrificed in similar ways.

The boy's spirit continued to witness tragedy as the parents took their own lives, leaving their children alone and crying. As a ghost, he was powerless to help. Eventually, when the Kito matriarch planned to sacrifice yet another child by burying him alive along with the house, the boy's spirit, enraged, recognized her as the same one who sacrificed him.

Unable to bear the injustice, his fury erupted, vowing vengeance on the Kito family. In that moment, he fused with the child being sacrificed, transforming into the vengeful yokai, the Evil Eye.

Jiji learns the Evil Eye's past in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 returns to the present. Momo tries to draw the Evil Eye’s attention away from Jiji and bring him back to his senses. Meanwhile, Okarun is being pursued by the regenerated Tsuchinoko. Jiji explains to Momo that the Evil Eye isn’t a villain; he’s been fighting the Kito family’s cruelty alone all along.

Determined to help, Jiji races to the depths of the house, hoping to release the boy by finding his original body. Along with Momo and Turbo Granny, he arrives at a hidden room and discovers the boy’s corpse still bound to the altar post.

The Evil Eye attacks Momo (Image via Science SARU)

Realizing that the Evil Eye protected him from the Tsuchinoko's psy-waves, Jiji defends the yokai's actions despite Turbo Granny's warning not to show it sympathy. Just as Jiji reaches the remains, the Tsuchinoko strikes again, using an electric shock to incapacitate everyone and then secreting a glue-like substance to trap them.

Meanwhile, Okarun, reverted to his human form, lies immobilized after expending all his energy in the earlier attack.

Okarun vs. Evil Eye begins (Image via Science SARU)

In the closing moments of Dandadan season 2 episode 2, Momo tries to escape with her powers, but Jiji is lost in conversation with the Evil Eye. After learning of its tragic past, Jiji apologizes for misunderstanding it before and promises to play with it.

The Evil Eye, satisfied, possesses Jiji’s body just as the Tsuchinoko attacks. The Evil Eye possessed Jiji decapitates it, but then the yokai declares that, having taken Jiji's body, it will kill all humans.

Momo tries to snap Jiji out of it, but the Evil Eye attacks her. Meanwhile, the Tsuchinoko regenerates and attacks, but Jiji fends it off while restraining Momo. Turbo Granny warns Momo to brace herself as Jiji is no longer on their side. Just as he’s about to strike Momo with a powerful attack, Okarun arrives and blocks it.

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 ends with a tense cliffhanger as Okarun confronts the Evil Eye possessed Jiji, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Final thoughts

The Evil Eye possessing Jiji (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 not only builds on the intense atmosphere set in the premiere but heightens the tension further with the dramatic introduction of the Evil Eye.

With Science SARU’s consistently impressive narrative flow and top-tier production, season 2 sustains its engaging pace as the action ramps up further.

