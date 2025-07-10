I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1: Lloyd’s divine magic journey begins as his sister Saria enters

Released in Japan on Thursday, July 10, 2025, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 picks up right after the events of season 1. Lloyd decides to rejoin the church in pursuit of divine sorcery. The episode introduces several new characters central to this arc, including a church nun, Escher, and Lloyd’s fourth sibling, Princess Saria.

Ren and Babylon, now serving as his retainers, join Lloyd as he enters the church. During a performance by Escher and Saria, Lloyd teleports to a distant location, where he and Grim encounter a mysterious, beautiful blond-haired figure secretly watching the performance.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1: Lloyd’s pursuit of divine magic begins as Escher is introduced

Lloyd in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1, titled I'll Join the Church, opens with a brief confrontation scene, showing Lloyd and Grim facing off against a blond-haired, winged figure.

The narrative then shifts back to the royal palace, where Ren, now officially working as Lloyd’s retainer, discusses her progress training under Sylpha and expresses her commitment to becoming a servant Lloyd can be proud of.

Later, Lloyd visits the reconstruction at Lordost Island. To strengthen the island’s defenses against future threats, Grim suggests that divine sorcery be employed, an ability that can only be mastered by those within the Church. This form of magic channels divine energy to dispel evil. Grim proposes that Lloyd join the Church to learn it.

The blond-haired being in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Lloyd, however, hesitates, recalling his prior expulsion from the Church two years ago for a rather infamous incident. Still, he believes enough time has passed for the Church to have forgotten and agrees to try again. Galilea assigns Babylon to accompany him, and Ren joins as his retainer in place of Sylpha, who is preoccupied with other duties.

Upon arriving at the Church, the Father immediately recognizes Lloyd and panics, though he’s eventually persuaded to let Lloyd rejoin by Escher and the other nuns and Shiro’s irresistibly cute charm. However, he quickly fumbles his first chore. Escher assigns him cleanup duty. Ren begins to suspect Lloyd is acting oddly, which leads Escher to open up about his past.

Lloyd and Saria (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Escher knows that he joined the Church to learn divine sorcery. She recalls that when Lloyd previously joined, in a reckless move to speed up the process, he unleashed a demonic-looking creature inside the Church. She was injured while trying to protect him, unaware that he’s the one responsible. When he eventually confessed, he was expelled.

Despite the incident, Escher believes Lloyd is still a good person, partly because of the purity she sensed in his singing voice. She reveals there's a recital scheduled later that day and hopes that Lloyd can participate.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1: Saria is introduced as Lloyd encounters a mysterious new character

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 shifts to Lloyd cleaning outside when he notices Saria arriving. She’s his elder sister and the fourth princess of the Saloum Kingdom. A musical prodigy, Saria quickly finds herself in trouble with two thugs just outside the church gates.

Concerned about the impact on the upcoming recital, Escher attempts to intervene but is dragged into the altercation as the thugs direct their aggression toward her as well. Babylon informs Lloyd that the recital, which will feature both Escher and Saria, is intended to have a healing effect on its audience.

Lloyd in this episode (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Grim speculates that divine sorcery may be channeled not through a typical mana signature but instead via ritualistic means, implying that the recital might be a ritual to cast such magic. Not wanting anything to disrupt it, Lloyd steps in. Ren puts all involved to sleep with her magic, and Lloyd uses Jade’s teleportation magic to remove the thugs.

Both Ren and Babylon become emotional, touched to see Jade’s magic being used meaningfully through Lloyd.

Escher and Saria in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Later, Escher suggests including Lloyd in the recital, but Saria points out that he hasn't rehearsed. Instead, he’s encouraged to observe their performance carefully. Just as the performance is about to begin, Lloyd and Babylon suddenly sense something strange, but they shift their focus to the recital as it starts.

As soon as the performance begins, it captivates the entire audience. Grim becomes convinced that divine sorcery is being used. Lloyd uses his Spelltaker sword to analyze the spell and is astonished by its intricate and unfamiliar structure.

Grim confirms that Escher is the one casting the divine magic. Lloyd realizes she’s earned recognition from God’s messengers. The unfamiliar language and indecipherable mana signature only intensifies his fascination, as it represents a completely unknown magical system.

In the final moments of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1, Lloyd mentions the strange gaze infused with mana to Grim, which he mentions has grown stronger since the recital began.

Believing the gaze comes from somewhere high above the sky, he speculates it may belong to a God’s servant. He and Grim leap onto the Shadow Wolf and teleport to the source of the mysterious gaze.

Lloyd and Grim in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

They arrive at a great distance, a cloud-covered realm high above, crashing into what seems like a magical barrier. After pushing forward, they find a temple-like structure with a massive bell, atop which sits a beautiful, winged, blond-haired individual, the same figure glimpsed in the episode’s opening.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1 ends as Lloyd notes that he’s found the one who had been watching the recital.

Final thoughts

This captivating premiere establishes an engaging tone for the sequel season, skillfully mixing suspense, adventure, and intrigue while maintaining the series’ signature mix of humor and engagement.

Thus, this premiere makes for an entertaining start, raising hope for the rest of the season.

