Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13: The Sixth School Wonder is introduced as he kidnaps Aoi Akane 

Premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13 picks up the story right where part 1 of season 2 left off, beginning the Sacrifice of the Grim Reaper Arc. As final exams wrap up, a school sleepover sets the stage for Nene and co’s confrontation with the Sixth School Wonder, a Grim Reaper.

Nene begins to panic over her shortened lifespan, especially after hearing a mysterious flute said to lure souls. During the event, the Sixth School Wonder appears and attacks Akane and Nene. The episode closes as the Sixth kidnaps Aoi, claiming he must restore balance at the school, while Akane fails to stop him.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13: A bet leads Teru to task Akane to assist Kou

Kou and Teru in this episode (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13, titled Final Exams and a School Sleepover, picks up after the events of the Picture Perfect Arc. Nene reminds Hanako and Kou that final exams are approaching.

Being trapped in Shijima’s painting, they had completely forgotten about it. Outside the bathroom, Teru overhears their chatter. He later proposes a wager to Akane; whoever scores higher in finals across five core subjects will win, and the loser must grant the winner a favor. If it’s a tie, Teru says he’ll count it as Akane’s win.

Though hesitant and suspicious at first, Akane agrees after Teru threatens that if he refuses, he’ll involve Aoi and even consider asking her out. Determined to protect his bond with Aoi, Akane throws himself into intense study sessions. His uncharacteristic behavior worries Aoi and the others, particularly when he brushes off her invitation to take a break, something he’s never done before.

Aoi and Teru (Image via Lerche)

When results come in, Akane scores a perfect score in all subjects. However, his joy is short-lived, as he’s outdone by Teru, who edges him out with extra credit. Teru’s requested favor, however, is simple; he tells Akane that Kou will soon seek his help, and when he does, Akane must support him to the best of his abilities.

He also points out that Akane actually ranked second in the class. The first spot is revealed to be Aoi, whose score even Teru admits surpasses his own. Meanwhile, Kou, Nene, and Hanako also celebrate passing their exams without any issues.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13: Akane and Nene face the Sixth Wonder as he abducts Aoi

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13, the story gives a brief glimpse into a new school rumor. Some girls are shown crafting Yorishiro offerings for the gods and are warned not to fall asleep during the ritual, hinting that dire consequences await those who do.

Back in the main story, Nene and Kou tell Hanako about the upcoming first-year student sleepover. With exams behind them, Nene plans to finally seek a solution to her shortened lifespan.

On the day of the sleepover, despite acting confident, Nene internally begins to panic about her fate. She recalls Shijima’s advice to visit the First Wonder but delays speaking to Akane, seeing how he’s preoccupied with sleepover preparations. Suddenly, Nene hears a mysterious flute, though Aoi hears nothing. Instead, she tries to talk to Nene about something important, but they are interrupted.

Nene, Kou, and Hanako (Image via Lerche)

During the sleepover activity of weaving bamboo baskets, the supervising women mention the tradition of the "Moon Vigil." Aoi explains it originated to keep people awake through the night to protect those who hear the sound of a flute, which is actually the call of the Grim Reaper, who steals the unguarded souls of the sleeping.

Akane confirms that this Reaper is none other than the Sixth Wonder, and Nene, already uneasy, runs off, frightened by the implications, especially since she had heard the flute earlier.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13 sees Nen mumble about what Aoi had mentioned when she runs into Akane. Excited, she’s about to open up about her problem, but the flute plays again, and the lights cut out. An apparition emerges, freed after years and hungry.

Aoi and Akane in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

As it attacks them, Akane tries to destroy it, but it regenerates, and more such apparitions appear. However, another presence arrives and captures Nene and Akane. With its touch, their strength begins to get drained. This turns out to be the Sixth School Wonder, who claims them as his prey and takes down the other apparitions.

As he moves toward Nene, Aoi suddenly shows up, concerned about Nene's delay. Strangely, the Sixth seems to recognize Aoi from another time and approaches her. Enraged, Akane uses his powers, freezes time, and engages the Sixth. He tells the frozen Aoi to wait for him to handle this.

However, Aoi is somehow still able to move and can even see Akane in his apparition form. While Akane is surprised, as this shouldn’t be possible, the Sixth exploits Akane's distraction, pins him down, and captures Aoi.

He mentions that he must "restore order" to the school, and to do so, he needs Aoi. Then, he vanishes with her before Akane can rescue Aoi. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13 ends on a tense cliffhanger, leaving Akane frustrated.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13: A brief review and final thoughts

The Sixth Wonder approaches Aoi (Image via Lerche)

Produced by Lerche, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13 kicks off part 2 of the season with an engaging narrative and a well-balanced mix of comedy, drama, action, and suspense. The introduction of the Sixth Wonder raises the stakes, adding tension and setting the groundwork for upcoming conflicts.

The episode maintains the series’ high production standards, featuring vibrant visuals, smooth animation, strong voice performances, and atmospheric soundtracks. Altogether, it’s a compelling and promising continuation that keeps viewers invested in the unfolding plot.

