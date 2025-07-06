Latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 update disappoints fans

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, it was officially confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is now in full production. The announcement came during the Jujutsu Kaisen stage event at Anime Expo 2025, where it was revealed that the voice actors are currently in the process of recording their lines for the upcoming season.

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage confirmed the news with footage of the voice actors in the midst of their recordings. However, aside from revisiting previously released visuals and details, the event offered little in the way of new information, mostly reiterating details fans were already aware of about the upcoming season.

Recent update on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 didn’t deliver anything fans were hoping for

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Anime Expo 2025 left many fans disappointed, as it failed to deliver the major announcements or reveals they had been hoping for regarding season 3.

With the upcoming season suggested to be set for 2026, adapting the highly anticipated Culling Game Arc that features some of the most intense and action-packed moments in the series, expectations were high for new visuals or a big reveal. Unfortunately, no new visuals or production material from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 were showcased during the panel.

While the event did offer a brief behind-the-scenes look, including a clip of Yuji Itadori’s voice actor, Junya Enoki, recording lines, the majority of the content presented had already been shared previously. Instead of new teasers or trailers, the stage focused largely on older visuals.

Jujutsu Kaisen latest news disappoints fandom (Image via Mappa)

Junya Enoki shared that the battles in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 are on an entirely new level, hinting at the intense action fans can expect. Meanwhile, Megumi Ogata, who voices Yuta Okkotsu, playfully teased Enoki during the panel by repeating his lines from season 2, "I’m gonna kill you."

Despite the confirmation that the anime is in full production, fans were left underwhelmed by the lack of significant updates or surprises. The event did little to satisfy the growing anticipation around the next season, even as interest in the Culling Game Arc continues to rise.

Fan reactions to the news

Naturally, fans have expressed clear disappointment over the lack of substantial new information about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. The frustration within the fandom is evident, with many taking to social media platforms to voice their dissatisfaction and share their unmet expectations.

One fan shared their hopes on X (previously Twitter), "At least we know... they start recording haha... maybe we will have trailer soon...."

"Knew it, I was prepared to be disappointed," expressed another fan.

One fan even jokingly brought up One Punch Man, drawing a comparison between the two fandoms and their shared frustration, stating "As a opm fan i welcome you to the 0 info club."

Overall, frustration within the fandom is clearly evident. While many still hold out hope for new updates on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 in the near future, others have expressed their disappointment more strongly, some even accusing the lack of information of being a deliberate tactic to build hype through baited anticipation.

