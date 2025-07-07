Dandadan chapter 202: release date and time, what to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 202 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 201, released in Japan on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, reveals more about the mysterious weapon Seiko left for Okarun, a rusty stick known as the Ogre Club, as he prepares to begin training under Manjiro.

Ad

Meanwhile, Momo’s group arrives at a shrine in Shimane, but her return to normal is delayed as unexpected new challenges arise. With new challenges emerging, the next chapter is expected to dive deeper into the situation Momo’s group must confront, while also beginning Okarun’s training.

Dandadan chapter 202 release date, time, and countdown

Dandadan chapter 202 will bring new challenges for Momo (Image via Science SARU)

As previously stated, Dandadan chapter 202 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international readers, the chapter will be accessible earlier due to timezone differences, on Monday, July 14, 2025, at varying times.

Ad

Trending

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 202 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, July 14 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 14 11:00 AM British Summer Time Monday, July 14 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, July 14 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, July 14 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, July 14 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Tuesday, July 15 1:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 202?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 202 will be released on various digital platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The Viz Media and MANGA Plus websites provide free access, though note that they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or the Shonen Jump+ site. However, the latter only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

Ad

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 201

Chapter 201 reveals Okarun's new weapon (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 201, titled Here We Are, In Shimane, opens with Okarun’s group gathered in Queen-sensei’s office. It’s revealed that Manjiro and Queen-sensei are acquainted; she once brought a student to him for an exorcism. After some lighthearted conversation, Manjiro reminds them of their dangerous situation.

Ad

He explains that the Orchestrator is running a competition involving Kozuka knives to collect yokai abilities. Manjiro’s exorcist guild is currently investigating the matter, and he warns the group to remain extremely cautious until they apprehend the culprit.

Okarun brings up how Seiko was targeted, suspecting that the attackers are also interested in powers outside of yokai abilities. Manjiro agrees, adding that since the agents are allowed to use the powers they collect, their motives may be more complex than they seem.

Ad

It’s then revealed that the item Seiko gave Okarun is actually a self-defense weapon. After returning Turbo Granny’s powers, Okarun has no powers, and in such a situation, he needs powers to fight back. However, when he and Sakata open the box, they’re disappointed to find what looks like a small, rusty stick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Manjiro assures them it’s a real weapon, an Ogre Club. Though its strength and uses are unclear, Seiko instructed Manjiro to train Okarun and suggested he carry it as a talisman for now.

Meanwhile, in Shimane, Momo reflects on Okarun’s promise to confess once she returns to normal, and starts feeling flustered. They arrive at the shrine just in time, only to learn that it’s in an emergency situation. The shrine’s sacred Uchide No Kozuchi hammer has been stolen.

Ad

A representative tells them that a phantom ninja thief has been targeting shrines and temples, stealing national treasures. Zuma’s group remains at the shrine while Momo’s group heads out with the representative to track down the hammer. The chapter closes with the revelation that a tracker had been hidden in the hammer, and knowing exactly where it is, they head out to retrieve it.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 202? (speculative)

The next chapter will see Momo's group facing a new threat (Image via Science SARU)

With Momo’s group facing new obstacles in Shimane, Dandadan chapter 202 is expected to once again shift focus from their original mission as they become caught up in pursuing the phantom thief, a new threat that must be dealt with before Momo can return to normal, all while time runs short.

Ad

Meanwhile, the next chapter may also explore Manjiro beginning Okarun’s training, and may offer readers a closer look at the mysterious new weapon he’s received.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More