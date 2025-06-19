Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23: Boruto outsmarts Kashin Koji's Prescience as Kawaki faces off against Jura

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, the manga saw Boruto get beaten up at the hands of Jura. However, just as it seemed like he was set to meet his end, Kashin Koji's Prescience provided an updated future that saw Kawaki and Delta arrive in the Hidden Sand Village.

The manga's previous chapter saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. While he needed to retrieve Ryu and Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulbs, he prioritized eliminating Boruto and went after him. While, for a moment, it seemed like Boruto was able to handle Jura, he later realized that his biggest weapon, Rasengan Uzuhiko, was ineffective against the Human God Tree.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23: Kawaki and Delta arrive in the Land of the Wind

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, titled The Strong, opened with Konohamaru rendezvousing with Mitsuki just as the shinobi finished wiping out the remaining Claw Grimes. With Araya having gone to the location where Shinki had been turned into a tree, Mitsuki wanted to follow him. That's when Konohamaru shared with Mitsuki how Boruto rescued him from Matsuri.

While Konohamaru thought that what happened with Yodo was truly unfortunate, he believed that, given the circumstances, Yodo must be happy that they secured Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb. Amidst this, Mitsuki wanted to provide backup to Boruto. However, Konohamaru told him that Boruto had different instructions for them, as he wanted them to head to where they first grouped up with Yodo and Araya.

Elsewhere, Boruto was still fighting Jura. While Jura had missed his vitals, the God Tree had given him a deep wound. In response, Boruto tried to keep some distance between himself and Jura. Unfortunately, the God Tree started following him with several Biju Bombs. Amidst this, Boruto turned the fight into a close-range one and chopped off Jura's left leg. Unfortunately, this still wasn't enough as Jura's tremendous strength forced him to use everything he knew to even survive.

Soon after, Jura started dominating the fight by punching Boruto around the battlefield. During this onslaught, Boruto dodged one of Jura's Biju Bombs and was forced to clash his katana against Jura's claw. To Boruto's dismay, the katana he inherited from his master, Sasuke, happened to crack, leaving him distracted.

Elsewhere, Eida, who was watching all of this unfold, could no longer bear to watch Boruto get beaten down. However, just as she tried contacting Kashin Koji about the same, the Jiraiya clone asked her to keep quiet as he was getting an update from his Prescience Shinjutsu. As per Koji's Prescience, Jura's eye was soon going to get maimed.

As the manga shifted its focus back to the fight, Jura prepared to kill Boruto using his Biju Bomb. Just as he started preparing his attack, a rod plunged out of his right eye, destroying it. This sudden attack was the courtesy of Kawaki, who had arrived in the Hidden Sand Village after getting Amado to tinker with his specs to increase his offensive powers.

Elsewhere, Kashin Koji was surprised by Kawaki's involvement, as it was a possibility that he had never seen through his Prescience before. Considering that the latest update from his ability was the first one he received in the last six days, Koji deduced that Boruto must have relayed some information to Kawaki in the past few days.

Elsewhere, after Mitsuki, Konohamaru, and Sarada reached their destination, thinking Boruto was going to translocate them, Mitsuki started looking for one of Boruto's metal symbols. That's when Delta appeared above them, confirming to someone that Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada at least looked intact.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 then switched back to the fight as Jura tried to attack Kawaki. However, the Karma user easily dodged the Human God Tree and attacked him with several black rods that pierced his body. In response, Jura attacked Kawaki with a Biju Bomb but missed after the Karma user dodged it in time.

Right after, the manga saw Kawaki go to Boruto and ask him to wake up. While Jura wondered how Kawaki became exponentially stronger since their last meeting, Kawaki prepared to activate his karma and asked Boruto to hold it together. Boruto asked Kawaki to ignore him and activate his karma. With that, the manga set up a fight between Kawaki and Jura for the next chapter.

