Boruto's version of the Pain's Assault Arc will outdo Naruto for one key reason

As Boruto fans must have noticed by now, the Ikemoto series's plot heavily mirrors its parent series, Naruto's story. This was evident from how both series observed a timeskip that saw the protagonists leave the Hidden Leaf Village to train themselves. However, the parallels between the two series do not stop just there.

While Boruto's plot is unique compared to Naruto's, the sequel series seems inspired by its parent series' plot as its base framework. With that in mind, there is a very likely chance that the Ikemoto series will also have its version of Pain's Assault Arc, and there is reason to believe that it will outdo the original.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga and is speculative in nature.

Jura's influence might see Boruto's Pain's Assault Arc outdo the original

Momoshiki Otsutsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans must have observed, similar to Naruto, the Boruto series also featured Chunin Exams interrupted by someone who put a "curse mark" on one of the two protagonists. While in Naruto, it was Orochimaru, in its sequel series, it was Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Soon after, both series introduced a group hunting down certain targets. In Naruto, the Akatsuki were after the Jinchuriki, while in its sequel, the Kara members were after their Karma vessels.

Later, both series saw a clash between the protagonist and deuteragonist that had one of the characters leave the Hidden Leaf Village and take on a hostile figure for the world. While in Naruto, Sasuke joined Orochimaru, in its sequel, Boruto left the village with Sasuke.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, in Boruto's case, he did not just assume Sasuke's role but also Naruto's, as he not only assumed a hostile figure but also trained under Kashin Koji, Jiraiya's clone. This development was very close to what happened with Naruto, as the parent series's protagonist left the Hidden Leaf Village to train under his teacher, Jiraiya.

However, the similarities did not end with the Naruto Next Generations series, as the Two Blue Vortex series also observed similarities to Naruto. Both series saw the Kazekage get targeted. In Naruto, it was the Akatsuki, and in its sequel, it was the "new Akatsuki," the Human Divine Trees. Team 7 was sent to the Hidden Sand Village on a rescue mission in both situations.

Gaara as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With such similarities in the major plot points between the two series, it is to be expected that Mikio Ikemoto would also want to draw his version of the Pain's Assault Arc. While the manga hasn't hinted at who could take on the role of Pain, a major similarity between the two series does suggest it.

As fans must have observed, the Divine Trees share a hive mind with Jura, like Pain with his Six Paths of Pain. This, along with the fact that Jura is the strongest antagonist in the series whose philosophical ideas surpass Pain, should be enough reason for Ikemoto to consider giving him the Akatsuki leader's role.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This is also why Boruto's Pain's Assault Arc might outdo the original. As fans must remember, when Naruto faced off against Pain, he had turned up to the battle with his latest power-up, the Sage Mode. In comparison, Boruto has no power-up that could take down Jura. In fact, Kashin Koji was certain his student would die trying to fight the Divine Tree.

With such a difference in power, Boruto's version of the Pain's Assault Arc will likely outdo Naruto's. The only thing left to be seen is how the protagonist would counter the Divine Tree's threat.

