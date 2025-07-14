Dandadan chapter 203: release date and time, what to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 203 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 202, released in Japan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, sees Momo’s group lured into a trap by the fake shrine priest. They confront the fake priest who resembles Saint-Germain, the phantom ninja thieves, and an alien sent by the Serpoians.

As Momo and Vamola attempt to escape, they face the alien and thieves, while Seiko faces the Saint-Germain lookalike.

With battles against newly introduced foes beginning to unfold, the next chapter is expected to focus on Momo’s group facing their new challenges and reveal what obstacles lie ahead, all while the race against time to complete the curse removal ritual continues.

Dandadan chapter 203 release date, time, and countdown

Momo and co face new foes (Image via Science SARU)

As previously mentioned, Dandadan chapter 203 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international readers, the chapter will be accessible earlier due to timezone differences, on Monday, July 21, 2025, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 203 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, July 21 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 21 11:00 AM British Summer Time Monday, July 21 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, July 21 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, July 21 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, July 21 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Tuesday, July 22 1:30 AM

Where to read Dandadan chapter 203?

Dandadan chapter 203 will be released on various digital platforms, such as Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites provide free access, but only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To acquire full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or the Shonen Jump+ site, with the latter only offering the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 202

Okarun's confession to Momo becomes longer with new fights (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 202, titled Where’d The Magic Hammer Go?, begins in Shimane as Momo’s group arrives at a major tourist spot where the hammer’s tracker has led them. Momo, Seiko, Vamola, and the shrine representative priest rush inside, leaving the Evil Eye waiting in the cab.

Seiko reminds them that once they retrieve the hammer, they must return immediately to perform the ritual before the hour of the ox ends, as time is running out to lift the curse affecting Momo and the others.

Momo feels uneasy, questioning why the hammer would be hidden in such a public location. Suddenly, Seiko senses another presence. At that moment, ninja-like figures appear and take the priest hostage. Momo recognizes them as the phantom ninja thief, which turns out to be an organization rather than a single person.

The thieves threaten Momo’s team, offering to spare their lives if they surrender. Momo prepares to fight, but Seiko stops her and instructs her and Vamola to return to the shrine while they still have time to complete the ritual.

She then reveals that the priest leading them is a fake, likely part of the enemy's trap, and suspects the magic hammer was never truly stolen. Upon being exposed, the priest drops his act and reveals his true form, a man who closely resembles Count Saint-Germain but with short hair and no earrings.

Dandadan chapter 203 will see Seiko in action again (Image via Science SARU)

The thief holding the priest hostage then reveals himself as a chameleon-faced alien allied with the Serpoians. Seiko quickly deduces they were lured into enemy territory so they could steal their powers.

The alien suggests killing them and handing them over to the Serpoians, but the Saint-Germain lookalike mentions that it won’t be easy, which is why he lured them in instead of a direct fight. Momo, concerned for Seiko, offers to stay and fight, but Seiko insists they can’t waste any more time, and the ritual to lift their curse is their priority.

Momo and Vamola try to escape, but the alien blocks their path, and the ninja thieves launch an attack. Vamola triggers a pitfall trap, but Momo catches her mid-fall using her powers.

Seiko gets distracted by their situation. Suddenly, she finds herself standing alone in what appears to be an empty space. The chapter ends on a tense note as the Saint-Germain lookalike bows before her.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 203? (speculative)

With Momo’s group cornered by new foes sent by the Serpoians and the clock ticking on the curse removal ritual, Dandadan chapter 203 is likely going to focus on their battles. Momo and Vamola will possibly clash with the chameleon-faced alien and phantom thieves, while Seiko, now isolated in what seems to be an empty space, is expected to face the Saint-Germain lookalike.

The story will likely reveal this individual’s true identity, whether he is truly Saint-Germain or a new character simply bearing a strong resemblance to him. His bow to Seiko likely signals the start of their fight.

As the deadline to save Momo and the other curse-afflicted looms, the next entry is sure to escalate the tension with intense new confrontations.

