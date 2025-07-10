Dandadan season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Dandadan season 2 episode 2, aired on Friday, July 11, 2025, continues the arrival of the Tsuchinoko cryptid and the emergence of the Evil Eye, who initially faces the cryptid. However, the yokai soon reveals its true intent – possessing Jiji.

Ad

Using its tragic backstory, it gains Jiji’s sympathy, lowering his guard, and the yokai takes over his body. Possessing Jiji, it promises to kill all humans and attacks Momo, but Okarun steps in just in time. The episode ends by setting the stage for a faceoff between Okarun and the Evil Eye.

With that, the upcoming episode is expected to dive into the showdown between Okarun and the Evil Eye-controlled Jiji, while the threat of the Tsuchinoko cryptid still looms.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Okarun vs. Evil Eye will unfold in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SARU)

As previously mentioned, Dandadan season 2 episode 3, titled "You Won’t Get Away With This!," is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible to most international fans earlier, on Thursday, July 17, at varying times.

Ad

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 17 8:26 AM Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 17 10:26 AM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 17 11:26 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 17 3:26 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 17 5:26 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 17 8:56 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 17 11:26 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 18 12:56 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 will air in Japan across 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on Wednesday, July 23, on BS NTV at 12:30 AM JST.

For viewers in Japan, this sequel will also be available for streaming on various platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

Ad

For international fans, this Summer 2025 anime will be accessible through major global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing worldwide availability.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 1 episode 2

The Evil Eye possessing Jiji (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2, titled "The Evil Eye," continues after the Tsuchinoko cryptid attack. Affected by its psychic waves, Okarun attacks Jiji and tries to take his own life. Momo also falls under the same influence. Turbo Granny explains that the deathworm emits suicidal psychic waves.

Ad

Jiji realizes that the Tsuchinoko attacks with sound vibrations. He tries to keep them both from taking their own life while keeping them safe from the cryptid’s attacks, which proves challenging.

Just as all hope seems lost, the Evil Eye suddenly appears. Its entrance stops the Tsuchinoko’s moves. Momo and Okarun regain their senses. Turbo Granny warns them not to look into the Evil Eye’s gaze, as it also induces madness and suicidal impulses.

Ad

Momo and co have to take on Evil Eye -possessed Jiji in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SARU)

Momo notes that it’s similar to the Tsuchinoko’s psychic attack, and the two are canceling each other out. Using the opportunity, Okarun goes full throttle and manages to decapitate the Tsuchinoko. However, the force sends him flying, while the cryptid regenerates and continues attacking.

Ad

As the group flees, Jiji asks Evil Eye if it was responsible for his parents’ deaths. Instead of replying, the yokai looks into Jiji’s eyes, triggering a flashback. Jiji learns the Evil Eye’s past. Once a frail boy, he was offered as a human sacrifice to the Tsuchinoko by the Kito family, tied to a post as magma consumed him.

His soul remained trapped, watching families repeatedly suffer similar fates. Enraged by the endless cycle of cruelty, he fused with a child being sacrificed and became the vengeful Evil Eye.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back in the present, Jiji insists the Evil Eye isn’t evil, just misunderstood. He rushes to free its trapped spirit. Momo and Turbo Granny follow. He finds the boy’s corpse still tied to the post. As Jiji approaches, the Tsuchinoko strikes again, incapacitating the group with electricity and trapping them in a glue-like substance.

Momo tries to escape using her powers, but Jiji speaks with the Evil Eye. After hearing its painful story, Jiji apologizes for misunderstanding it and promises to play with it. The Evil Eye, seemingly waiting for this moment, possesses Jiji’s body.

Ad

Okarun, Momo, and Jiji in episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

The Tsuchinoko attacks again, but the Evil Eye, possessing Jiji, decapitates it and declares he will now kill all humans. Momo tries to snap Jiji out of it, but the yokai attacks her. Turbo Granny cites that Evil Eye wanted to acquire Jiji’s powerful spiritual body all along and warns Momo that Jiji is no longer on their side.

Ad

As Jiji prepares to strike Momo, Okarun returns, blocking the attack. The episode ends on a tense cliffhanger as Okarun vs. the Evil Eye showdown begins.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 3? (speculative)

Jiji and the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

With Okarun’s clash against the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji about to begin, Dandadan season 2 episode 3 is set to focus on their intense showdown.

Ad

The next episode will likely delve into how Okarun, Momo, and Turbo Granny handle the challenge of confronting both the Evil Eye and the Tsuchinoko, two incredibly powerful adversaries, simultaneously. Fans can expect the tension, action, and intensity to rise as Jiji’s fate remains uncertain.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More