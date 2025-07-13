The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 review: Another well-crafted entry by CygamesPictures that intensifies the eerie tension

Released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 delivers another solid, atmospheric installment that heightens the unsettling story of Hikaru and Yoshiki. Produced by CygamesPictures, the episode stays true to the series' supernatural horror tone while raising the tension with new eerie elements and growing mysteries.

This episode follows Yoshiki and Hikaru as they encounter a strange supernatural entity, which Hikaru absorbs to protect Yoshiki. Hikaru’s fixation on Yoshiki intensifies as he gradually reveals more about his true nature, while Yoshiki’s unease toward the imposter continues to grow. At the same time, Tanaka begins to investigate Matsuura’s mysterious death tied to Nonuki-sama and the forbidden mountain.

With these unsettling developments, the narrative pushes deeper into darker supernatural territory, heightening both the mystery surrounding Hikaru’s true identity and the broader history involving the village. With polished production values, consistent pacing, and tension-building visuals enhancing its impact, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 offers another chilling but fascinating entry.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 review: The seamless blend of horror and mystery intensifies narrative tension

A brief episode summary

The being follows Yoshiki (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 presents a seamlessly crafted continuation following the impressive premiere, executed with flawless direction that effectively heightens both the supernatural atmosphere and the central storyline.

Titled "Suspicion," the episode opens with Yoshiki and Hikaru noticing police cars on their way to school. Yoshiki learns from Hikaru that it’s because of the Matsuura woman’s death. Yoshiki senses something off about Hikaru, yet brushes it aside. Meanwhile, Tanaka is on his way to Kubitachi Village.

At school, Yoshiki’s classmates discuss how Matsuura died by forcing her own fist down her throat, believed to be a curse linked to something she saw. One classmate shares that he now has to take a creepy forest path as a shortcut. He asks Yoshiki to walk with him, but Yoshiki refuses.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

Surprisingly, Hikaru offers to join, claiming he’s no longer bothered by scary things. Thus, Yoshiki, Hikaru, Yuki, and Asako decide to accompany him. Meanwhile, Tanaka and some villagers investigate Matsuura’s house. Takeda, whose father fears becoming the next victim, blames Tanaka’s company for meddling, but Tanaka insists that they prevented greater harm by stopping a reckless corporation.

The villagers mention Indo’s son, Hikaru, went missing and hint that a ritual failed, which likely started something dangerous. They recount Matsuura’s childhood encounter in the mountains, believing her fear drew the entity to her.

Elsewhere, Yoshiki’s group enters the forest path. At first, they feel nothing, but on their way back, Yoshiki feels watched and spots a pale, zig-zag-patterned figure with an impossibly long neck moving closer. Hikaru calmly tells Yoshiki that seeing it means it’s now following him. He says he’ll protect Yoshiki, and just after, Hikaru’s nose starts bleeding.

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 shifts to Tanaka and the elders at Mikasa’s house. Tanaka explains he placed a barrier around the shrine as the situation is worse than anticipated. He mentions finding Kohei’s (Hikaru’s father) bag containing a black stone used for warding off spirits. While the mountain’s impurity is gone, he warns that whatever was there has now come into the village and is hiding among them.

Back on the path, the girls hear a terrifying noise and flee. Meanwhile, Hikaru collapses. As Yoshiki wakes him, Hikaru reveals he crushed and consumed the entity that tried to latch onto Yoshiki, which caused his bleeding. He warns Yoshiki not to look at anything else but him, as such beings follow once seen, because they’re lonely.

When they regroup, Asako wonders how the creepy feeling is now gone. Hikaru glances at her suspiciously, but Yoshiki snaps him out. Hikaru quietly resolves not to let anyone take Yoshiki from him. A flashback shows Hikaru’s father telling him about Unuki-sama; their family is safe from it, but outsiders close to them risk being taken.

Hikaru in this episode (Image via CygamesPictures)

Back in the present, Yoshiki asks the impostor Hikaru what he really is. Hikaru shows a gap on his chest and tells Yoshiki to put his hand inside. Yoshiki feels coldness but quickly pulls back when Hikaru teases him.

In the closing moments of The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2, Yoshiki meets Rie Kurebayashi, a woman claiming she can see things others can’t. She warns him he’s involved with something dangerous and could lose his humanity, urging him to contact her if needed. That night, Yoshiki considers contacting but decides not to, ending episode 2 on an unsettling note.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Narrative and production review

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 carries the series forward with a flawlessly executed, eerie, atmospheric tone. Under Ryōhei Takeshita’s brilliant direction and series composition, this episode skillfully weaves together deepening plot threads, growing suspense, and escalating intrigue.

From beginning to end, it maintains a chilling tone, set against the backdrop of a seemingly peaceful countryside.

The supernatural horror elements expand as more details emerge surrounding Hikaru Indo’s family, their ritual, the mysterious "Nonuki-sama," the villagers' and the Indo family’s connection to it, and the forbidden mountain tied to "Unuki-sama." Tanaka’s company and its role in the village’s history add another mysterious node.

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

Though this second installment sheds a little more light on the entity pretending to be Hikaru, it ultimately raises more questions than it answers, steadily building suspense. All of this is presented through precise direction and thoughtful narrative pacing.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 also provides significant character growth for both Yoshiki and the impostor Hikaru while introducing new faces that add further depth and complexity to the story.

CygamesPictures once again impresses with the production quality of this finely crafted installment. The visuals stand out, creating a haunting yet beautiful atmosphere through outstanding animation, art direction, and visual composition.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 skillfully transitions between the calm, bright village scenery and the unsettling, supernatural moments, capturing both moods seamlessly.

The Hikaru impostor reveals more about itself to Yoshiki (Image via CygamesPictures)

The voice performances further enhance the overall tone, with the cast bringing each character to life effectively, while the music perfectly accentuates the eerie tone and heightens the supernatural mystery and horror aspects of the story.

Overall, with its steadily unfolding plot, unsettling supernatural tone, and emotional undercurrents, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 stands out as another entertaining installment that deepens the series' complex, mysterious, and eerie atmosphere. The visuals, sound, and direction further enhance the narrative and weight with impressive execution.

Final thoughts

In summary, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 offers another thoroughly captivating installment that holds viewers’ attention from beginning to end through its brilliant execution. With standout production values, immersive worldbuilding, and carefully developed storytelling, it heightens both the narrative and atmosphere.

Episode 2 further establishes the show’s tone as one of Summer 2025’s most engaging series, leaving a strong impression as a thoughtfully crafted and impactful entry.

