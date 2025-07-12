Lord of Mysteries episode 4: Klein Moretti learns ritual magic as the True Creator is teased

Lord of Mysteries episode 4, titled Magic Mirror, was released on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The episode witnessed followed Klein Moretti as he learned the complexities of ritualistic magic from Old Neil and applied them against a formidable adversary to save the ones dear to him.

Additionally, Lord of Mysteries episode 4 introduced another sect, which was after Klein and the Antigonus family. Furthermore, the episode teased the existence of an evil being called the True Creator. Overall, the episode added another layer of complexity to the series' grand narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 4.

Lord of Mysteries episode 4: Klein Moretti discovers the art of ritual magic and joins the Divination Club

The Aurora Order member targets Klein (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 4 opens with a mysterious person from the Aurora Order begging the Lord Oracle to show mercy on his life, as he was responsible for losing the Antigonus family's notebook to Klein and his friends, which eventually went into the hands of the Nighthawks. However, he wants to make things right by discovering what Klein has learned from the book.

The Lord Oracle firmly reminds him that it will be his final chance. After the opening scene, the Lord of Mysteries episode 4 switches to the Blackhorn Security Company, where Old Neil imparts his knowledge in ritualistic magic to Klein. The Mystery Pryer demonstrates the magic, with ornate objects on a table, and an incantation.

Using the fundamentals of ritualistic magic, Old Neil acquires 32 pounds, which leaves Klein baffled and intrigued at the same time. Old Neil reminds Klein of the Mystery Pryer's motto, which is to do as you wish, but do not harm. After Old Neil leaves, Klein ponders their recent conversation. He recalls the Mystery Pryer's motto and thinks it has a sense of Acting, but it's still not the true Acting.

Old Neil, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Furthermore, he thinks about his potion's digestion and wonders whether it's connected to the multiple divinations he performed in battle. Meanwhile, a lady named Angelica approaches Klein and asks him if he likes divination. Following this, the Lord of Mysteries episode 4 focuses on Klein entering Tingen's Divination Club, where he meets Glacis, a Diviner.

Glacis reads Klein's fortune using Tarot cards. According to his readings, Klein cannot return to the place where he wants to go anytime soon. However, it's possible in the long run. Klein realizes that there's still a way for him to return to Earth. While giving Glacis his remuneration, Klein detects the diviner's illness and suggests he visit a doctor soon.

After this, in Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Klein Moretti joins the Divination club. Interestingly, Angelica recalls the club's best diviner, Hanass Vincent, telling her that an excellent Seer would arrive. Klein Moretti peeks into a room where Vincent conducts a class on mirror divination. A red-haired lady receives something in a box from Vincent and leaves cheerfully.

Vincent's Divination class (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Afterward, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Klein Moretti receives a free divination reading from Hanass Vincent. The Diviner says that his "Divination intuition" has hinted at two words from Klein's future: "Gathering" and "Family."

Suddenly, Klein Moretti wonders if the gathering is related to the Tarot Card gathering in the Grey Fog. He thanks Vincent for his divine intuitions and leaves the Divination Club. After he leaves, the episode shows Vincent's hands, which appear similar to the mysterious person from the opening scene.

Lord of Mysteries episode 4: Klein faces an unforeseen ordeal

Klein Moretti, as seen in Lord of the Mysteries episode 4 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At his residence, Klein Moretti is engrossed in thought about his return to Earth. He wonders if he could create his return path by borrowing the gray fog's power with an incantation. As for the incantation, he writes:

"The Fool that doesn't belong to this era. The mysterious ruler above the grey mist, the King of Yellow and Black, who wields good luck"

He hopes to complete the prayer someday and directly return to Earth. At this moment, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Klein Moretti senses someone's presence outside the room. He goes out and sees a mechanical tortoise built by Melissa. She shows Klein her latest creation, hoping it may bring him relaxation.

Melissa, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Melissa also asks Klein if he is free on Sunday since her friend, Selena, has invited them for a dinner party. Suddenly, Klein remembers Vincent telling him about Gathering and Family, realizing that it must have been related to the party.

Following this, the narrative for the Lord of Mysteries episode 4 shifts the focus to Klein Moretti conducting a second Tarot gathering, with Audrey and Alger. Audrey has finally become a Beyonder, with Sequence 9: Spectator. On the other hand, Alger is a Sequence 8: Folk of Rage Beyonder from the "Sailor Pathway". In the gathering, Audrey asks what a Spectator must do.

Alger responds that a Spectator must always spectate on events as a neutral spectator. Meanwhile, Audrey asks something unusual. She asks what would happen if an animal were to drink the Beyonder potion. Puzzled by such a question, Klein answers that the animal would most likely die or become a monstrous entity.

Audrey, as seen at the gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

If none of that happens, it might become an impressive creature. Lord of Mysteries episode 4 then delves into a mini-flashback, showing how Audrey's pet dog, Susie, accidentally drank the Beyonder potion. Yet, nothing has happened to it thus far. Audrey also seeks guidance from the Fool (Klein) regarding scouting talent.

Klein advises conducting a high-level examination, the World Exams, where commoners from every part of the kingdom must be allowed to sit. Only in that way can the royal kingdom find proper talents. Furthermore, Klein orders Alger and Audrey to perform ritual magic on Sunday during their spare time. He recites the incantation from earlier that they must use for the ritual magic.

Alger is surprised by the threefold honorific, wondering if the Fool is perhaps some ancient being. After the Gathering at the Grey Fog, Klein Moretti waits for Sunday. Eventually, the day arrives when he attends Selena's birthday party with Melissa and Benson. Selena introduces her younger sister, Elizabeth, to Klein and others.

Selena, Elizabeth, and Melissa (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interestingly, Melissa thinks Klein and Benson should resolve their marriage issues at the party. Meanwhile, in Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Selena shows a mirror she received from Vincent at the Divination club to Melissa and Elizabeth. She recalls Vincent teaching her an incantation, symbolizing a higher level of connection for accurate divination.

After reciting the incantation, she asks the mirror when Elizabeth's right man will appear. However, she doesn't know that the magic mirror acts as a gateway for Hanass Vincent to control her senses. In other words, she is only a pawn for Vincent to prey on Klein Moretti. After performing the divination twice, Selena transforms into a terrifying being, possessed by Vincent's senses.

Selena becomes possessed (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein Moretti appears at the scene and sees Melissa and Elizabeth lying on the floor, with Selena's grotesque figure eerily smiling at him. The Seer performs ritual magic to try to save his sister and others. However, Vincent uses complex divinations through Selena to subdue Klein's powers.

At this moment in the Lord of Mysteries episode 4, Klein recalls Old Neil telling him about invoking the Evernight Goddess for ritual magic. Likewise, he senses Audrey Hall and Alger performing the ritual magic as he instructed them to. With that, Klein recovers his powers and frees Selena from Vincent's evil contamination.

Vincent's plan fails, as Klein's divination cracks the magic mirror. Afterward, he faces the wrath of Mr. Z, also known as the 22nd Oracle of the Aurora Order. The mysterious figure kills Vincent, calling it the "Master's Grace." Following the incident, Klein Moretti visits Vincent's house with Dunn Smith and comes across a piece of paper with the same incantation of Selena's mirror.

Mr. Z from the Aurora Order (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Surprisingly, he reads, True Creator, in the note. Lord of Mysteries episode 4 then shows with Dunn Smith experiencing a supernatural phenomenon, where he witnesses an ethereal being, resembling the Hanged Man, descending from the sky. The episode ends with a post-credit scene, where Audrey Hall sees his pet dog, Susie, suddenly starting to speak like a human.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Lord of Mysteries episode 4 was the massive emphasis on ritual magic and divinations, which act as the core theme of the series. The episode has shown Moretti exploring the complexities of ritual magic and its consequences. Furthermore, the Seer has found the existence of an evil being in the True Creator.

