Lord of Mysteries episode 3 review: Comparatively better pacing does justice to Klein Moretti's wholesome moment

Under the production of B.CMAY PICTURES, Lord of Mysteries episode 3, titled The Notebook, was a gritty exposition, showcasing the combative flair of the Nighthawks and Klein Moretti. The episode saw them begin their search for the Antigonus family's notebook. Released on July 5, 2025, the episode had decent narrative choices, resulting in better pacing.

Although some parts still moved at a breakneck speed, the overall exposition could be summed up as just right. Once again, the series cut many interesting parts from the original web novel series, which was to be expected. However, the overall narrative remained constant, without deviating significantly from the story. Furthermore, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 raised the tension, with the revelation of the next power-up for Klein Moretti.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 3.

Lord of Mysteries episode 3 review: The Nighthawks and Klein Moretti's battle - an overall narrative criticism

Klein Moretti, as seen in series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Although Lord of Mysteries episode 3 followed the same formula from the previous episode (chapters 14-44 were covered), covering chapters 45-77 from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's web novel series, the pacing was surprisingly decent.

Although a web novel reader may still find several details lacking in the episode, such as the build-up to Klein and Nighthawks' visit to the deceased woman's house, the overall narrative was unapologetically driven by the main storytelling. In other words, the slice of life aspects were still trimmed.

Trimming the source material is justified because a production studio must create animation frames, keeping the audience in mind. An episode cannot be completely based on slice-of-life events, as it would only cause boredom to many. Therefore, the anime adaptation of this web novel series is chiefly concerned with telling Klein's story and his journey as the legendary Fool, without diving into the mundane aspects of his life.

Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Coming to the narrative, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 has done well to include the key elements from over 31 chapters into a 33-minute timeframe. Starting with Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell's interrogation scene, where the former reads the mind of the Secret Order member, the episode gets right into action.

The narrative choice makes it clear that the episode would be concerned with the NIgthhawks' search for the Antigonus family's notebook. The next moment, the viewers are ushered to the same room from which Klein sensed something familiar in the previous episode. It is revealed that Klein has found a lead to the book.

Interestingly, they found a deceased woman's rotten body in the room, with stains of Beyonder potions on the walls. Additionally, the nighthawks discover that the woman's son, Ray Bieber, has gone missing, and likely had the Antigonus family's notebook. On Leonard's request, Klein performs his Divination to locate the boy's whereabouts.

Dunn Smith and Klein Moretti (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

However, a mysterious force prevents him from demonstrating his powers. For narrative purposes, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 reduces the scope of this scene, as it was much longer in the web novel and had plenty of parts. Furthermore, the episode once again skipped the second Tarot Card gathering. Considering how the story has panned out so far, it's slightly confusing when the scene will ever take place.

Nevertheless, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 was chiefly concerned with the Nighthawks' mission, so adding the second Tarot Card gathering in the Gray Cloud wouldn't have been the wisest narrative choice. At any rate, the episode progresses the narrative and reveals the existence of Sealed Artifacts. Apparently, the Holy Church has sanctioned the Nighthawks to use a Grade 2 Artifact.

Aiur Harson, Borgia, and Daly Simone arrive at Tingen with the 2-049 Sealed Artifact, which they intend to use to track Bieber's location. Interestingly, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 explains the concept of the Sealed Artifacts well, though not as elaborately as in the web novel. However, the episode gives viewers the gist they need.

The Grade 2-049 Artifact, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Afterward, the episode focuses on the artifact's awakening scene, which was truly a hilarious moment in the web novel. Thankfully, B.CMAY PICTURES and the staff involved have done justice to the scene, especially Klein Moretti's reactions. One of the most lovable aspects of the web novel is Klein's subtle reactions. For instance, he felt Aiur's instructions slightly cringey.

Additionally, phrases such as "keyboard warrior" are repeatedly mentioned in the web novel. All these minor aspects add layers of complexity to Klein Moretti's character, which the donghua has yet to completely manage. Nonetheless, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 was a good start to showcasing Klein's funny side.

At any rate, the narrative focuses on Ray Bieber's fusion with the Antigonus family's notebook, the battle between the Nighthawks and Bieber, and eventually, Klein Moretti's confrontation with the Clown. One of the biggest changes is how Lord of Mysteries episode 3 features Daly Simone in the battle against Bieber, while she wasn't in the fight in the web novel.

The demonic figure emerging from Azik's shadow (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

These are a few narrative changes that have truly worked well for the Lord of Mysteries episode 3. Additionally, the Clown scene, where Klein Moretti experiences the Secret Order member's laughter symbolically surrounding him. At the same time, Klein's presence of mind, his transportation to the Gray Fog, and his eventual return - all these were on point.

Most importantly, the Clown's apparent death was also met with precise narrative power. Last but not least, the official staff have done a great job at ending the episode with the demonic entity emerging from Klein's history professor, Azik. It only adds a further layer of mystery to his character.

Lord of Mysteries episode 3 review: An overall evaluation of the animation and production

A scene from the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 3 was excellent in terms of animation. Ultimately, a poor narrative can be given good shape with production. Yet, in Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's web novel, the story is already rich in content. Therefore, the production studio has ample choices for the series. Yet, sometimes, it can backfire, cluttering many important facts. This was the case with the show's two-episode premiere.

However, Lord of Mysteries episode 3 does well to provide the narrative with coherence and impressive production. Animation has complemented the production to a great extent as well. For instance, the episode features two of the most iconic battles. The studio has already surpassed the web novel with the Nighthawks vs. Bieber.

Azik, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

However, Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks vs. Clown was something special. Although the fight didn't need a lot of flashy moves, it was crips, precise, and visually appealing. The character movements were far better in the previous installment. Moreover, the voice acting also carried the momentum from the first two episodes.

Overall, the production has done justice to Klein Moretti, who not only experienced his second proper battle but also discovered the corresponding Sequence 8 for Seer, the Clown.

Conclusion

Lord of Mysteries episode 3 has laid the groundwork for an epic change in Klein Moretti's life. From a narrative perspective, the episode was rich with facts. Although the events were condensed, the storytelling never felt off.

Likewise, the production was the episode's strongest suit, breathing life into the special moments from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's web novel series.

