With sublime animation from Studio Orange—the production studio behind BEASTARS and Stampede—Netflix's Leviathan anime injects life into author Scott Westerfeld and illustrator Keith Thompson's alternate WWI novel trilogy. The anime reimagines the familiar history with a speck of fantasy and focuses on the grim reality & the consequences of war through the lens of Alek and "Dylan" Sharp.

The narrative invites the audience on an exhilarating journey, taking them to the eve of World War I (1914). Like any other war anime, the Leviathan anime incorporates an anti-war message and shows that different voices can sing a harmonious rhapsody. It paints a vivid world, where we realize that different people have more in common with each other than they think.

Underneath the grim reality of war, the narrative for the Leviathan anime meticulously projects the shared themes of dreams, desire, and most importantly, courage. It wouldn't have been possible without Studio Orange's powerful animation and Qubic Pictures' subtle production touch.

Leviathan anime review: An overall narrative criticism

Studio Orange stunningly paints a moving war narrative with Alek and Dylan's chemistry

From a narrative perspective, Netflix's Leviathan anime highlights an alternate 1914, where the First World War is on the horizon. The British-led Darwinists, fighting alongside the genetically engineered creatures, are constantly in a state of tension against the German-led "Clankers", who utilize rather orthodox and traditional machinery.

Amid the tension rising through the roof, Prince Aleksander Von Hohenberg of Austria is taken away from his home. Meanwhile, a darling young girl from Britain, Deryn Sharp, disguises herself as "Dylan" in hopes of piloting the greatest bioengineered airship known to mankind, Leviathan.

Yet, as the fabricated beast pierces through the clouds of the vast open sky, a series of incidents brings the Austrian prince and the British Commoner together. Although they are polar opposites, "Dylan" and "Alek" form a precious bond, standing on the prelude of the Great War.

Undoubtedly, the narrative hits home from the get-go, with tension and action gripping the audience in their seats. There was never a dull moment in the Leviathan anime, which reimagined the war narrative, adding subtle fantasy. Playing with the elements of magic realism, the series perfectly blended the mecha theme.

The anime is bound to remind fans of the Gundam series, with Alek piloting a bipedal Stormwalker. Furthermore, the sight of the Leviathan would make fans recall the fantastical stories of the "Flying Whale." With such a combination acting as the pivot, the series adds a different layer to the overall wartime narrative.

Obviously, the main tension arises from the conflicts, with the political powers at work. However, the anime manages to find humanity lying in the corners during such pressing times. It was only possible through the chemistry between Alek and Deryn/Dylan, a subplot that runs concurrently with the main narrative.

Eventually, the Leviathan anime drives home the point that war is truly "meaningless" in a world where people have more in common than we really think. Otherwise, the bond between Alek and Deryn wouldn't have shone brightly in the series. Yet, the protagonist and the deuteragonist had to undergo a massive ordeal to reach this point, which seemed ever elusive.

The anime cohesively weaves the tale from Scott Westerfeld's original novel trilogy, adding colors and life into every moment. It was a sort of narrative triumph, where an audience would truly connect to the story, and leave their seats with something spiritual. In other words, the series was a cathartic journey.

Although certain elements from the original novel were lost in the adaptation, the narrative never felt out of pace. Director Christophe Ferreira pioneered the adaptation in a way that the adapted elements would give cohesiveness to the overall themes.

Leviathan anime review: Overall production quality, including animation

At first glance, an anime fan would say in a heartbeat that Studio Orange applied their best from the BEASTARS and Stampede into the Leviathan anime. The studio proved that using CGI doesn't necessarily yield "bad" results. Rather, they can perfectly capture the narrative.

The movements of the mechanical Stormwalker and the bio-engineered Leviathan, and other fabricated creatures, looked astonishing with CGI. While some character movements seemed off, the overall animation quality wasn't jarring, to say the least.

The background scenery and the OSTs also added zest to the overall production. Furthermore, Joe Hisaishi's original songs, Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky, injected vibrancy into the whole narrative. Aside from the animation production by Studio Orange, credit must go to Qubic Pictures for producing certain elements of the series.

Lastly, Christophe Ferreira deserves accolades for weaving the entire narrative into 12 episodes, spanning 20-25 minutes each. The director ensured the Leviathan anime would be a rich experience, which would move fans' hearts. Likewise, Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi have done a terrific job in producing the series' music.

Conclusion

Netflix's Leviathan anime was truly a cathartic journey, combining the grim realities of war with a narrative of hope. It was a rich experience, reminding the audience of the horrors that warfare can cause. Most importantly, the story was a good reminder that people, irrespective of their biases, can still be united. Otherwise, humanity can never prosper.

