Solo Camping for Two episode 1 review: SynergySP delivers a refreshing premiere with camping trivia

Produced by SynergySP, Solo Camping for Two episode 1 was screened in advance at the Crunchyroll Stage at Anime Expo 2025 on July 3, 2025. The episode brought alive the iconic moments and panels from author Yudai Debata's eponymous manga series, with soothing animation quality.

The premiere introduced viewers to the central characters, Gen Kinokura and Shizuru Kusano, and highlighted their delicate chemistry, along with plenty of trivia on camping. Although it's difficult to sum up an entire series' production based on a single episode, SynergySP has done well to project the characters and the events from the original manga in anime format.

The narrative remained faithful to the manga, with subtle additions for animation purposes. From a thematic perspective, the Solo Camping for Two episode 1 strictly focuses on camping and a world uninhabited by the clamors of daily life. It was an enjoyable premiere, refreshing for the eyes and the soul.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 review: A simple plot enhanced by SynergySP's unapologetic production

Gen Kinokura, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

The advance premiere of Solo Camping for Two episode 1 marked a refreshing start to a wholesome series, based on Yudai Debata's manga. The episode was the definition of how a simple slice-of-life plot can mesmerize with a plethora of emotions. Solitude often brings delight, especially when one seeks it to escape from the clamors of daily life.

At least, this applies to our male protagonist, Gen Kinokura, who happens to be an expert at camping in the mountains. Mother nature, with its flora and fauna, heals the soul and brings calm to Gino's heart as he slowly prepares his camping set. In this respect, Solo Camping for Two episode 1 served as a course to camping, packed with trivia.

As fans already know from the anime's trailers and synopsis, Gen Kinokura treasures solitude more than anything. Yet, everything changes when he crosses paths with Shizuku Kusano, a 20-year-old camper in the mountains. Solo Camping for Two episode 1 perfectly captured Gen and Shizuku's chance encounter, remaining faithful to Yudai-san's manga.

Shizuku, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Like most slice-of-life anime series, the title's premiere doesn't waver too much from its central plotline, which is "camping." It's not only the theme, but the essence, around which the entire narrative revolves. Camping brought Gino and Shizuku, two extremely different people.

Gino's personality was the total opposite of Shizuku's, who wanted to camp together. However, Gino didn't want to share his precious time of solitude with anyone. Yet, the opposites do attract, as the Solo Camping for Two episode 1 focused on their unique chemistry and "partnership."

From a narrative perspective, Solo Camping for Two episode 1 slightly expanded Yudai-san's manga panels, adding more key frames. Otherwise, the production wouldn't have had major moments to capture. Moreover, the episode covered the first two chapters from the manga and injected life into the characters and nature.

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 review: An evaluation of SynergySP's animation and production

Gen looks up at the sky (Image via SynergySP)

From an animation perspective, the Solo Camping for Two episode 1 could have laid more emphasis on the backgrounds. The nature's elements felt slightly off, as they didn't move as much as the characters. Therefore, the backgrounds appeared slightly static. Otherwise, the background art was excellent, with a proper touch on the flora and fauna.

Coming to the characters, Tomomi Shimazaki has done a fabulous job of injecting life into Yudai Debata's characters from the manga. Gen and Shizuku's appearances were vivid, and they had life to them. The character movements were also on point, especially during the moments when the male protagonist was demonstrating several ways to set up a camp in the mountains.

Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kusano in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Likewise, Daiki Hachimaki (sound director) and Shota Kowashi (music composer) have done a decent job on the episode's OSTs. As the director, Jun Hatori ensured the premiere would capture the refreshing vibes of the original manga series.

Moreover, Daiki Hamano and Mizuki Niizaki have equally contributed to the episode's crisp production with their voice acting for Gen and Shizuku, respectively.

Conclusion

Solo Camping for Two episode 1 was a marvelous premiere, highlighting the serene aspects of nature. Amid nature's serenity and profound silence, Gen Kinokura and Shizuku's irresistible chemistry served as a perfect recipe for camping.

From cooking food to chatting, the episode had everything a fan would want from a simple slice-of-life anime series. The episode will eventually air on Japanese televisions on July 10, 2025, and on Crunchyroll on the same date.

