8 manga to read alongside Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Not many manga in recent memory that struck the readers the same way as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. An elven mage and former hero, Frieren, travels across a world that has long outlived her companions.

Ad

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End tells a bittersweet fantasy narrative that has a muse-like reflection on loss, memory, mortality, and the dull aesthetics of time. The tale teases apart moments both magical and mundane with deep empathy and unhurried narration.

If Frieren: Beyond Journey's End had left readers yearning to indulge in contemplative tales endowed with potent humor, melancholy, and silvery melodies, this list above will fulfill that need and more.

Whether it's the existential pilgrimage in To Your Eternity or the meditation on radiance in Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, these manga express the very same bittersweet themes of transitory moments, personal transformation, and emotional silence. This collection sheds light on 8 poverty selections that harmony with Frieren's gentle legacy.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Stories that echo Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, from Witch Hat Atelier to Mushishi

1) To Your Eternity

Still from To Your Eternity (Image via Kodansha)

Much like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, To Your Eternity presents a raw yet progressive narrative about an immortal being learning about the very nature of human beings. The story is about Fushi, an immortal spirit that takes on the form of whoever it encounters, slowly coming to terms with life, death, and attachment.

Ad

There is a hazy yet hopeful tone with Frieren stuck between understanding her mortal companions. The layers of philosophy and depth of this manga will speak to those who look at Frieren in an introspective manner. To Your Eternity is available to read through Kodansha Comics on platforms like Kindle, ComiXology, and BookWalker.

2) Natsume's Book of Friends

Still from Natsume's Book of Friends (Image via Hakusensha)

With a similar warm ambiance that might attract those drawn to the calm, spiritual tone of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Natsume's Book of Friends offers replicating elements. Takashi Natsume sees spirits and inherits a book that binds them. Rather than using this power to dominate, he tries to give them back their identities and get closure.

Ad

Similar to the sympathetic interaction of the world with fleeting lives that Frieren displays towards people, Natsume's story deals with empathy, healing, and honoring what others leave behind. Natsume's Book of Friends is available in digital library and print versions from Viz Media.

3) Mushishi

Still from Mushishi (Image via Kodansha)

Mushishi whispers through its pages, much like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Ginko, a wandering “Mushi Master,” uncovers quiet natural phenomena caused by mysterious lifeforms. The storytelling is ethereal, episodic, and philosophical, drifting through moments and places the way Frieren walks through decades.

Ad

Each chapter offers space for reflection and wonder, embracing the beauty in simplicity and impermanence. Mushishi is Available to read in print from Kodansha and on digital manga retailers.

4) Somali and the Forest Spirit

Still from Somali and the Forest Spirit (Image via Tokuma Shoten)

Somali and the Forest Spirit is a sweet reflection of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, in an emotional wake. The story follows a golem and a young girl navigating a fantasy world hostile to humans. Their time together is limited, much like Frieren’s growing awareness of mortality.

Ad

This manga conveys the rush to appreciate fleeting moments and the bittersweet inevitability of parting, mirroring Frieren's slow evolution of understanding love, time, and loss. It can be read on ComiXology and printed from Tokuma Shoten.

5) The Girl from the Other Side

Still from The Girl from the Other Side (Image via Mag Garden)

For those who appreciated the haunting, calm, and subdued emotional tone of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Girl from the Other Side sits on a parallel spectrum, imbued with dark fairy tale aesthetics. The story is about a cursed world, a kind beast-like dude, and a kid. It focuses on trust, keeping each other safe, and how they'll probably have to split up eventually.

Ad

The minimalist dialogue and visual storytelling of the manga mirror the almost silent introspective language with which Frieren began its journey. The Girl from the Other Side can be read on Seven Seas Entertainment and most digital platforms.

6) Aria

Still from Aria (Image via Mag Garden)

Aria is a love letter to stillness, much like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Set on a tranquil, water-covered version of Mars, it follows gondoliers discovering the beauty of slowing down and connecting with their world. Absent of battles and grand conflicts, it embraces everyday exchanges and scenic calm.

Ad

For fans who resonate with Frieren’s unhurried pace, Aria serves as a spiritual twin, celebrating the extraordinary in the ordinary. Aria is available to read via Tokyopop and digital manga services.

7) Witch Hat Atelier

Still of Witch Hat Atelier (Image via Kodansha)

This stunning theme companion to Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Witch Hat Atelier follows Coco, who is drawn into the mysterious world of magic. With the development of spells and consequences, the story goes into self-discovery, responsibility, and the emotional burden of power.

Ad

Mirror the richly illustrated world with the slow, graceful pacing that's meditative in tone and underlines philosophical undertones like Frieren. Witch Hat Atelier is available to read on Kodansha USA and BookWalker.

8) Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou

Still from Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou (Image via Kodansha)

Not many manga represent poetic impermanence, as Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou does. In a twilight of a passing civilization, Alpha, a humanoid robot, lives life at a pleasant pace. That sort of meditative stillness and acceptance of change sets the emotional ambiance also for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Ad

It is a silent masterpiece for those who seek calmness, subtle beauty, and time's gentle weight. The manga is currently available via select scanlation archives and second-hand print editions.

Final Thoughts

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End goes beyond story - it fosters reflection, stillness, and emotional depth. These manga titles complement their essence, enriching the experience for readers who connected with Frieren’s journey. They expand upon the resonance of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in ways both poignant and enduring.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More