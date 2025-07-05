With You and the Rain episode 1 review: A light-hearted slice-of-life story begins with a chance encounter

Produced by Lesprit, With You and the Rain episode 1 premiered in Japan on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Also known as Ame to Kimi to, this slice-of-life, seinen anime adapts Ko Nikaido's manga series of the same name. The premiere introduces viewers to the central characters, Fuji and her unusual pet that resembles a dog.

Unlike many action or rom-com anime series from Summer 2025, With You and the Rain episode 1 offered a light-hearted narrative, aimed at healing the soul. The narrative flowed seamlessly from one scene to the other, all the while maintaining a solid tempo. Studio Lesprit has done a decent job of capturing the original manga's simplicity, with soothing animation.

With You and the Rain episode 1: An overall narrative criticism

Fuji and her companion's first meeting (Image via Lesprit)

With you and the Rain episode 1 delivers a light-hearted story, featuring a novelist, Fuji, who encounters a strange animal waiting by the side of the road. Intrigued by the dog-like animal's clever gestures, Fuji decides to bring it home. Afterward, she becomes enamored by the animal's cuteness and shenanigans and begins to search for ways to care for it.

From the onset, With You and the Rain episode 1 paints a heartwarming picture of companionship. The episode highlights the inception of a bond between a rather introverted novelist and a dog. Now, as many fans may have noticed, the dog in question is a raccoon dog called Tanuki. Many urban legends are centered on Tanuki dogs in Japan.

Yet, the questions concerning the dog's breed and its whereabouts are less important in the series. Rather, the first episode's narrative emphasizes Fuji's experiencing something new in her life. Interestingly, With You and the Rain episode 1 only reveals the bare essentials about the two central characters.

The dog, as seen in the anime (Image via Lesprit)

Not many things are known about Fuji, except that she's a novelist and has a father and a brother. Likewise, her animal companion can write perfect kanji letters to express itself. Moreover, the "Dog" constantly wears a tree leaf on its head, without which it becomes nervous.

These aspects certainly enhance the premiere's beauty. In other words, With You and the Rain episode 1 proves that a series doesn't necessarily have to sketch characters completely to tell tales. Only a rough character detail is enough for the slice-of-life anime's plot to move.

Fuji, as seen in the anime (Image via Lesprit)

Now, from a narrative perspective, With You and the Rain episode 1, Rainy Days, covers up to chapter 8 of the original manga. However, the episode doesn't adapt some interesting chapters, such as chapter 7, where Fuji's father makes his debut. Likewise, the episode doesn't yet reveal Fuij's neighbor, who takes an immediate liking to the dog in the manga.

That said, the episode expands on the short, gag-like structure of the manga, with new scenes. These expansions lend the story its weight, allowing the central characters to have more roles to play.

With You and the Rain episode 1 review: Evaluating the production of Lesprit Studio

The dog, as seen playing in the water (Image via Lesprit)

First and foremost, Lesprit has done a commendable job by expanding the narrative, which allowed the studio to have more room to work on. Toka Machida, the series composer, has ensured the premiere would primarily focus on Fuji and her pet. Tomohiro Tsukimisato, the director, also ensured the episode would be solid production-wise.

Although it's early to judge an entire show's production based on a single episode, the premiere has confirmed that the series will have extended stories/bits, featuring Fuji and her animal companion. One of the major highlights of With You and the Rain episode 1 was the character designs.

Fuji and her new companion, as seen chilling (Image via Lesprit)

Ayano Owada deserves all the accolades here for perfectly portraying Fuji and others in anime format. Furthermore, the episode featured beautiful music compositions by Rei Ishizuka. A light-hearted, piano-based tune carried the premiere.

Undoubtedly, it was perfect for a slice-of-life anime series. Voice actors have done decently in the first episode. Saori Hayami voiced an introverted Fuji, while Anna Mugiho played the role of "You" (Fuji's companion). The background art was equally mesmerizing in the premiere, as it complemented the anime's serene note.

Conclusion

With You and the Rain episode 1 was a soul-healing premiere, focusing on the beginning of a lovely bond between a novelist and an animal. The episode was available internationally on Crunchyroll, while it aired in Japanese networks.

One of the interesting aspects of the episode was how it started with rain and ended with raindrops in the background. In between this, the episode followed the narrative involving Fuji and You.

