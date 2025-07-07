10 best anime to watch if you like Scooped Up by an S‐Rank Adventurer!

Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! has brought a fresh twist to the popular isekai genre since its premiere in July 2025. Adapted from an acclaimed light-novel series, this anime follows Lloyd, an underestimated white mage, who after being kicked out of the hero’s party joins a skilled S-rank adventurer group.

As Lloyd embarks on thrilling journeys with his new party members, his supportive magic becomes invaluable during fierce battles. His growth into a legendary adventurer sheds light on the importance of camaraderie and believing in one’s talents.

Eager fans have plenty of anime titles to dive into while anticipating Scooped Up’s episode releases through this summer. These picks echo the show's themes, offering gripping fantasy to enjoy in the meantime. From reborn heroes to rising powerhouses, these anime offer plenty for fans awaiting Lloyd’s journey.

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinion.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Scooped Up by an S‐Rank Adventurer!

1) Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside (Image via Wolfsbane and Studio Flad)

Banished from the Hero’s Party stars Red, a versatile Guide and front-line fighter, who leaves the Hero’s party after being pressured for being perceived as too weak. As he restarts his life peacefully in a village, Red’s tremendous practical abilities soon become indispensable in protecting the townspeople.

Viewers looking forward to witnessing Lloyd’s rise in Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! will enjoy Red’s parallel journey. Both begin as underestimated supporters deemed useless, but their phenomenal contributions ultimately cement their legacies as legends.

Beyond highlighting overlooked talents, Banished also balances slice-of-life comedy with intense fantasy action. Fans seeking thoughtful emotional drama tied to strategic magic battles will find it a rewarding tale.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero transports viewers to an elaborate fantasy realm facing apocalyptic stakes. It chronicles the legend of Naofumi, one of four heroes summoned from another world and bestowed legendary weapons. As the Shield Hero, Naofumi must master defensive combat to face imposing threats.

Despite lacking offensive power, Naofumi’s compassion and wit turn him into an inspiration. Like Lloyd in Scooped Up, Naofumi contends with severely low expectations, making his emotional ascent into a famed guardian hero riveting to witness.

For adventure fans craving grand-scaled world-building, captivating character growth, and magic-fueled fights, The Rising of the Shield Hero checks every box with epic flair.

3) Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

This fantasy series follows Shin Wolford, a regular guy reborn into a magical world as the all-powerful grandchild of a legendary mage. He enrolls in a school for magic wielders, where he initially tries to hide his unbelievable strength while making friends.

Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime fans who also enjoy over-powered protagonists and magical-school settings will find Wise Man's Grandchild a thrilling match. It balances drama with school-life comedy and delivers on fantasy wish-fulfilment.

4) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Image via White Fox and Asread)

Arifureta and Scooped Up share the theme of commonsense heroes rising to fame. Arifureta follows Hajime Nagumo and his classmates, summoned heroes tasked with fighting demonic monsters.

While his classmates have over-powered abilities, Hajime only gains the weak transmutation skill. But after a tragic betrayal leaves him stranded alone in the abyss, Hajime must rise beyond his limits to survive the relentless dangers ahead.

Arifureta delivers thrilling monster battles alongside Hajime’s severe yet moving character growth. It is perfect for Scooped Up viewers who love underdog protagonists leveling up from zero to hero.

5) The Executioner and Her Way of Life

The Executioner and Her Way of Life (Image via J.C.Staff)

This dark fantasy stars Menou, a native of a magical world, who serves as an Executioner—an assassin for the Church tasked with eliminating isekai’d “Lost Ones.” She tracks down these outsiders, deploying deadly magic in stylish clerical fashion.

Alongside the action, Menou travels with a cheerful Lost One named Akari while secretly plotting to fulfil her lethal mission. Their bond drives Menou’s character development as she learns to connect with others again after past traumas.

Fans eager for Scooped Up’s emotional character depth alongside bold aesthetics and mage battles should check out Executioner. It delivers action and intimate personal relationships in equal measure.

6) I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives

I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives (Image via Maho Film)

Three regular high-school students get summoned to a fantasy world to become its saviour heroes. They are joined by a fourth companion almost immediately. If the entire party is dead when a quest’s timer runs out, they all die in real life too.

Like Scooped Up, 1,000,000 Lives focuses on interpersonal relationships among heroes who form a team. It also features the familiar trope of regular students gaining fame and prestige in a fantasy world.

Viewers who can’t wait to see Lloyd bond with his S-rank party will enjoy this anime’s entertaining group dynamics. It also delivers thrilling fantasy battles with deadly consequences raising the stakes.

7) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

Black Clover chronicles the journeys of two young orphan boys, Asta and Yuno, who aim to become the Clover Kingdom’s Wizard King—its greatest mage protector. While Yuno possesses tremendous magical abilities since birth, Asta shockingly cannot use magic at all.

Yet what Asta lacks in magic, he makes up for tenfold in perseverance, loyalty, and leadership. As he fights alongside the Black Bulls knight order, Asta’s determination to master anti-magic swordsmanship and protect his friends reshapes him into an inspiring pillar they depend on.

Viewers enthralled by Scooped Up’s focus on camaraderie and support roles will become engrossed in Asta’s emotional saga. With 170 action-packed episodes, Black Clover offers an immersive fantasy world brought to life through lovable characters.

8) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime flips the fantasy genre on its head with hilarious results by following loner Satoru Mikami, revived as a weak slime monster after death.

After befriending the Storm Dragon Veldora and receiving the name Rimuru Tempest, our slime protagonist eventually evolves into a powerful Demon Lord through a dramatic soul-harvesting ritual. What Rimuru lacks in intimidation, he makes up with humor and compassion, often befriending hostile races.

Viewers excited to follow Lloyd's journey in Scooped Up will be delighted with Rimuru building a thriving nation where all mythical races coexist together in peace through understanding.

9) Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rio is an orphan in a fantasy world who suddenly gains the memories of a Japanese student named Haruto Amakawa after the latter dies in an accident. He applies his modern knowledge to train hard in magic and swordsmanship, quickly rising to the top of his class before unjust events force him to leave the academy.

Like Lloyd in Scooped Up, Rio must prove everyone who ever looked down on him wrong by rising to the occasion beyond all expectations. Viewers pumped to see an underestimated hero gain status will love Rio’s epic path to glory.

Plus, with its light video-game-style tropes, Spirit Chronicles delivers exciting adventure-shōnen battles. Rio steadily gains prestige and a loyal band of allies that make him an unstoppable force against any foe.

10) Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei:Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Jobless Reincarnation begins with an abhorrent NEET wasting away—before suddenly awakening reborn as Rudeus Greyrat, the infant son of a warrior in a distinct fantasy world brimming with magic.

Armed with the knowledge of his previous lifetime’s shortcomings, Rudeus strives to abandon past vices and earn redemption through rigorously bettering himself. Rudeus embarks on an emotional quest for purpose, honing his talents in an adventurer’s paradise with magical-academy lessons and a colorful cast of allies.

Scooped Up Viewers enthralled by redemption arcs will become invested in Rudeus’ growth from appalling beginnings toward an earnest noble hero—all while enjoying gorgeous world-building as he embarks on incredible quests against insidious threats.

Conclusion

With its underdog protagonist and vibrant magical realm, Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! hits several popular isekai anime tropes in an emotional package. Fans counting down to the July 2025 episode releases have many quality shows to enjoy in the meantime.

The anime titles above all complement Scooped Up’s appeal or deliver engaging fantasy stories to immerse in. From wise grand-children to lethal executioners, from slimes to sword masters, there is something sure to please every adventurer-anime lover.

