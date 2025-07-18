Dandadan may just kill this major character in the manga (and no, we are not ready)

Dandadan has already captured millions of readers worldwide, with over 10 million copies in circulation by March 2025, and for good reason. The ensemble cast of Yukinobu Tatsu's supernatural manga has expertly struck a balance between humor, action, and heart.

However, there is a potentially terrible twist as the series purportedly nears its midway point, the likely death of Momo's cherished grandma, Seiko Ayase. This hypothesis is not merely the fantasy of avid readers craving bloodshed. On the contrary, it is a narrative progression that can be brought about logically and has the potential to radically change the series's emotional landscape and character ties.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

How Seiko’s death could reshape Dandadan forever

The narrative foundation for Seiko's potential sacrifice has been carefully laid throughout the series. Seiko has continuously positioned herself as the protective guardian prepared to confront any risk for her loved ones, serving as the leader of the "Family" organization that deals with supernatural threats.

The scenario under discussion, in which Seiko repels a formidable foe as she is about to collapse, enabling Momo to flee and recover her body, is a wonderful fit with her well-established character attributes. It would be a heroic moment that honors her role as both mentor and protector while serving the greater narrative purpose.

Count Saint-Germain, described as a collector of paranormal objects and an overarching antagonist searching for the treasure known as Dandadan, represents the perfect catalyst for such a dramatic turn. If the Grand Shrine Priest proves to be one of his subordinates, stealing Seiko's spiritual powers would not only eliminate a major protective figure but also provide Count Saint-Germain with significant supernatural abilities.

This power theft would create a deeply personal vendetta, transforming the conflict from episodic supernatural encounters into a focused revenge narrative driven by genuine loss and emotion. The timing of such a dramatic character death would be strategically sound for Dandadan's overall narrative arc. Halfway through the story is typically the point where the stakes need to be raised and safety nets taken away.

It's fine to invoke familiar sacrificial deaths like Jiraiya of Naruto or Ace of One Piece, because it's a turning point where the heroes are forced to grow up and take on tougher challenges without the guidance of their teachers. Losing Seiko in particular would be the greatest test of Momo's development, requiring her to completely embrace her role as a spiritual medium without her grandma's help.

There is much potential for character growth in this situation. Momo would be forced to transform from a guarded granddaughter into a real leader, possibly releasing new spiritual powers derived from sorrow and willpower.

Other characters, such as Turbo Granny, would take on more protective duties, but Okarun's bond with Momo would become stronger as he becomes her main support system. The "Family" group's entire dynamic would change, resulting in new interpersonal disputes and coalitions that may keep the show going into its second half.

Beyond mere shock value, Seiko's death would have far-reaching emotional implications. Her bond with Momo, who stands for unwavering love, protection, and knowledge, constitutes the emotional center of Dandadan.

Breaking this connection would result in real trauma that would affect all future character interactions and paranormal experiences. For Seiko's sacrifice to retain narrative weight and emotional sincerity, it would have to be permanent, unlike transient deaths that can be undone.

Conclusion

If the series were really ready to end Seiko Ayase's journey, it would signal a subtler evolution in the series' style. This kind of development would prove that the series is prepared to delve deeper into ideas of loss, responsibility, and personal growth rather than continuing in the established pattern of episodic capers with minimal consequences.

The counter-revenge against Count Saint-Germain would reflect and honor the sacrificial death that set the stage for the series, and at the same time, it would give the series a clear avenue to pursue in the remaining half. If executed well, Seiko's death could turn the series from a fun and light-hearted supernatural tour into a serious story about growing up and gaining valuable life lessons from that experience.

