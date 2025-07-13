Is the Evil Eye bad in Dandadan? Motives and backstory, explained

Rarely do we encounter a character in Dandadan's supernatural hellscape that more perfectly embodies the series' complex morality system than the Evil Eye. A bloodthirsty yokai bonded to the accursed Tsuchinoko sacrificial house. This malevolent fiend has plagued humanity for centuries, sowing destruction at every turn.

However, the twisted image of this vengeful being belies one of the series' most tragic backstories, forcing readers to question their own understanding of good and evil. Is the Evil Eye bad in Dandadan?

The truth is complicated. While his actions are indisputably malevolent, his motives are grounded in childhood trauma and a twisted sense of play and friendship that makes him more of a misguided victim than a traditional villain.

A tragic origin story of Evil Eye in Dandadan

One of the most tragic character arcs is the Evil Eye's journey from a helpless child to a vindictive ghost. The Kito Family had originally selected him as a young boy as a sacrifice to please the Tsuchinoko and spare his community from being destroyed by a volcano. He spent his last days hungry and confined, watching other kids play freely outside his cage window.

To play with those kids just once was his final, straightforward, but meaningful wish. Later on, this naive longing would be transformed into something far darker. The boy returned as the Evil Eye after years of spiritual suffering, seeing another child suffer the same terrible destiny that he did.

Because of the boy's incorporeal existence, his desperate attempts to save him failed, and this set off a fury that would consume him for decades. The Kito Family's continued practice of human sacrifice expanded his hatred from a specific family to all of humanity.

The psychology of a misguided spirit

What makes the Evil Eye particularly compelling is its fundamentally childlike nature, as astutely observed by Okarun. Despite his menacing appearance and lethal aim, the Evil Eye operates with the emotional maturity of the kid he once was.

He has a disastrous misconception of social connection as a result of his trauma and loneliness, thinking that killing people is equivalent to "playing" with them. This childlike quality manifests itself in a number of ways throughout the series. The Evil Eye at school with Momo in tow shows normal, immature behavior for a boy his age.

Eating with his fingers instead of chopsticks, being boisterous and acting on impulse in class, and having a short temper when he doesn't get his way immediately, for example. These instances show the untainted spirit inside the evil body and provide him with a face of flesh and blood.

Evolution through friendship

An important turning point in Okarun's character development occurs during his interaction with the Evil Eye. Their relationship, which was developed by conflict and respect for one another, shows how adaptable the yokai can be.

His decision to limit his deadly intentions to Okarun and not to innocent people is a major moral concession that both acknowledges his innate character and safeguards the primary cast.

Conclusion

Evil Eye as seen in the anime (Image via Science Saru)

The journey of Evil Eye demonstrates the series' layered attitude to moral ambiguity and character development. Although his acts continue to be visibly injurious, the sadistic past and pure mentality of the character reveal a tortured soul as opposed to a vindictive spirit.

The transformation from central villain to supporting player reveals that even the most cruel spirits can be calmed through true understanding and connection. Good and evil are not always clearly defined in Dandadan's world, and the Evil Eye remains a powerful lesson in the ways that monsters are often made rather than born.

