10 best gothic anime that you should watch

Gothic anime with mysterious plots, paranormal themes, and dark aesthetics has grown increasingly popular in recent years. Such series typically focus on complex narratives centered around concepts including the human psyche, questionable morality, the problem of evil and suffering, and the dark side of human nature.

Many anime in this genre have anti-hero main characters and thought-provoking conclusions. Gothic anime pulls viewers into surreal realms where the lines between good and evil blur, into worlds filled with vampires, demons, ghostly spirits, and unexplained phenomena.

If you enjoy creepy, philosophical stories sometimes paired with action and journeys of self-discovery, the following 10 gothic anime deserve a spot on your watchlist.

10 must-watch gothic anime that you should try

1) Hellsing

Hellsing (Image via Gonzo / Madhouse / Satelight)

This popular dark fantasy series follows vampire hunter Alucard and the Hellsing Organization as they track down and destroy supernatural threats to England. The protagonists must confront an army of vampires led by a rogue Nazi leader named The Major.

Mixing action, horror, and occult themes, Hellsing features extreme blood and gore along with existential and religious symbolism. The stylish visual aesthetic and moral complexity of its antihero protagonists make it a must-see for gothic anime fans.

Hellsing's brooding atmosphere, ultraviolence, and complex characterization of its vampire antihero have resonated strongly with fans worldwide. Those who enjoy occult stories containing a fair amount of bloodshed should add this classic to their list.

2) The Case Study of Vanitas

The Case Study of Vanitas (Image via Bones)

Set in 19th-century Paris, The Case Study of Vanitas follows the unlikely partnership between Noé, a vampire, and Vanitas, a human doctor specializing in vampire medicine, as they investigate the mysterious Book of Vanitas rumored to contain covert details about vampires and how to restore them.

This odd duo battles murderous vampires and petrifying monsters while piecing together clues, unlocking the strange book's secrets. Set in 19th-century Paris, The Case Study of Vanitas blends vampire lore, Gothic visuals, and occult themes, making it a must-watch for dark fantasy and paranormal mystery fans.

From a visual perspective, The Case Study of Vanitas dazzles with a striking Gothic flavor. Lush vibrancy punctuated with ominous, darker facets makes for stunning scenery that is etched permanently into one's mind.

3) Castlevania

Castlevania (Image via Powerhouse Animation Studios)

Inspired by the classic gothic video game, Castlevania is a violent, visually striking American anime-style adaptation. It tells the story of Trevor Belmont, the last survivor of the Belmont vampire-hunting clan, as he investigates the plans of Vlad Dracula Ţepeş, the region's vampire lord, to eliminate humanity.

Blending tropes from Western horror with Japanese anime influence, Castlevania features epic fight sequences, stunning gothic vistas, and plenty of blood and gore. It's a perfect gateway into gothic horror for gamers and animation fans alike.

Few shows can match Castlevania in creating a palpable sense of gothic dread. Its muted color palette, painterly background art, and unsettling monster designs make viewers feel the dark, heavy atmosphere of Eastern Europe under vampire domination.

4) Black Butler

Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It follows Ciel Phantomhive, a 13-year-old aristocrat in Victorian-era London who runs a toy and candy business under the Phantomhive family name. After his parents' murder, Ciel forms a demonic contract with Sebastian Michaelis, who becomes his loyal butler — while Ciel's soul is the eventual payment.

Black Butler mixes elements of mystery, detective fiction, the occult, historical drama, crime, and the Victorian Gothic movement. With haunting violin background music, it successfully blends the Western supernatural and steampunk genres with Japanese anime.

From its withered zombies to fog-filled forests with emaciated trees, Black Butler revels in the creepier aspects of the 19th-century Victorian aesthetic, perfect for old-school gothic anime fans.

5) Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (Image via Madhouse)

A gothic action film set in a post-apocalyptic world, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust focuses on D, an elite vampire hunter called upon to track down Meier Link, a vampire lord suspected of abducting a human girl.

D must contend with competing vampire hunters wanting the bounty on Meier's head, while keeping the girl alive amidst threats from the violent Barbarois. With striking visuals and a brooding gothic vibe, this film honors monster fiction and pioneers new moral themes beyond the classic vampires vs humans trope.

Everything from the character and mechanical designs to the musical score gives Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust its gothic flavor. D himself looks like the archetypal anime pretty-boy protagonist, but his half-vampire nature and ruthless hunting skills make him a singularly original character.

6) Trinity Blood

Trinity Blood (Image via Gonzo)

This dystopian supernatural series is set several centuries after an apocalypse known as Armageddon, which has wiped out most of life on Earth. With striking visuals and imaginative characters, its premise combines sci-fi, gothic, and political intrigue elements.

The primary conflict revolves around powerful vampires that oppose the Vatican and the surviving humans that live in territories like the reformed Kingdom Albion. Protagonist Abel Nightroad hunts vampires for the Vatican while hiding his own true identity as a Crusnik.

With themes of genocide, rule by secrecy, and the psychology of human evil, Trinity Blood explores heavy issues, making it stand out from typical action anime. From desolate desert wastelands to elaborate Gothic architecture, it paints a believable post-apocalyptic society rebuilt amidst the bones of the former world.

7) D.Gray-man

D.Gray-man (Image via TMS Entertainment / Dentsu)

Set in an alternate late 19th-century across various countries, D.Gray-man follows Allen Walker, who joins the Black Order, an organization of exorcists sworn to destroy supernatural "Akuma" weapons created by the Millennium Earl to destroy humanity.

Dark gothic visuals reveal the "tragic beauty" thematic elements grounding D.Gray-man's coming-of-age storyline. Allen and his fellow exorcists confront questions of conscience, redemption, and the Earl's nihilistic justification for destroying humanity as Allen's own troubling past comes into play.

D.Gray-man features visually stunning gothic architecture in numerous episodes that almost functions as a central character, dwarfing the protagonists through scenes showing the grand yet unsettling Black Order headquarters.

8) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

This sci-fi psychological thriller series highlights questions around self-identity, purpose, and the definition of life through the quest to unravel the mysteries behind the Proxies, god-like creatures with finite lifespans, and their relationships with humans.

Gothic elements feature prominently through monster mythology, questions of morality, grotesque visuals, and a powerful yet disturbing score. Abstract themes around finding meaning make Ergo Proxy appeal to hardcore anime fans looking for cerebral, complex storylines.

Every visual element of Ergo Proxy, from character designs to looming domed cities, supports its bleak, unsettling future where humanity struggles against deterioration. It offers a creepy cyberpunk vision that sticks with viewers long after the last credits roll.

9) Pandora Hearts

Pandora Hearts (Image via Xebec)

Pandora Hearts blends dark fantasy, Victorian Gothic, and psychological thriller in a surreal, haunting anime. It focuses on lead Oz Vessalius, heir to a dukedom, who sees his fortunes upended after being condemned to the Abyss, a dimension outside normal space-time, for a terrible sin he knows nothing about.

There he meets chains — monsters from the Abyss — and joins forces with others to uncover who betrayed him and escape the Abyss. With imagery and themes centered on the subconscious desire to reject reality in favor of comforting illusions, Pandora Hearts takes viewers on an unnerving, mind-bending adventure.

Everything from pocket watches to stately furnishings features unsettling imagery in Pandora Hearts that cement it as quintessential gothic anime. It questions the true meaning behind nobility, virtue, and tradition amidst monsters both human and inhuman.

10) Shiki

Shiki (Image via Daume)

A modern gothic gem, Shiki reimagines vampire myths by placing them among ordinary humans. Settled in a small Japanese village, the sudden mysterious illness and death of the inhabitants bring suspicion upon the Kirishiki family, newcomers to the village.

Shiki transcends the common vampire genre by showing all perspectives in the human-vampire struggle for survival. Without offering a clear hero or villain, Shiki spins an unconventional, nuanced look at good and evil.

With a name literally meaning "corpse demon," Shiki's titular vampires draw from gothic anime tropes around creepy villages plagued by monsters. Yet its ending song by Kanon Wakeshima, a musician associated with the Japanese gothic Lolita fashion style, cements its crossover mainstream appeal.

Conclusion

The gothic anime genre has expanded in recent years, reinventing classic monster fiction and exploring boundaries around human morality.

With dark supernatural themes set against brooding, intricate backdrops true to gothic form, these 10 series offer unforgettable explorations into psychoanalysis, moral relativism, and the darker aspects of human nature that rise amidst suffering.

So prepare for violent confrontations, supernatural monsters, apocalyptic visions, complex anti-heroes, and heavy doses of philosophical questions. Add these compelling and paradigm-shifting series to your watchlist for a thought-provoking rollercoaster ride.

