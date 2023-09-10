Vampire Hunter D manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Vampire Hunter D manga and anime is based on a line of novels by Japanese novelist Hideyuki Kikuchi, which have been drawn since 1983 by Yoshitaka Amano. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic future and centers on the exploits of D, a dhampir who hunts vampires.

As the protagonist, D undertakes different missions to destroy deadly vampires and save mankind. He wanders the barren wastelands of a planet filled with vampires, mutants, and other strange beings.

There have been 40 novels released in the main series as of April 2022, some of which contain up to four volumes. Vampire Hunter D is one of the best-selling novel series in history, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide. The series inspired anime, radio dramas, manga, comic book adaptations, a video game, a collection of short stories, art books, and an additional handbook.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Where to read the Vampire Hunter D manga?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, there are no official websites or platforms where fans can visit to enjoy the manga. However, fans can check popular platforms like ComiXology, Crunchyroll Manga, VIZ Media, or Kodansha Comics. They often offer manga for purchase and sometimes have subscription services that provide access to a wide range of manga titles.

The Vampire Hunter D manga is available in digital form on Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook. Numerous platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf, sell the manga in paperback.

There are no websites where readers can get manga for free legally. Fans can browse unauthorized websites to read the manga, but as usual, we do not support any form of piracy because it negatively affects the creators.

Premise of the Vampire Hunter D manga series

Expand Tweet

Vampire Hunter D manga is set in a dystopian Earth where in 1999, a nuclear war occurred. The Nobility were high-class vampires who prepared for a potential nuclear holocaust by storing everything required to reconstruct civilization in their underground bunkers. They utilize sorcery along with their science to remake the world in their own image.

Only a tiny percentage of demons, gods, aliens, and extradimensional entities survived the holocaust. The Nobility have genetically modified some of them to acquire supposedly miraculous skills, regeneration, and biological immortality.

They still like eating people even if their technology is mature enough to produce a blood replacement as food. Due to the coexistence of vampires and humans in their civilization, the planet gradually underwent extreme evolution to become hell on Earth.

Expand Tweet

The civilization finally comes to a standstill as vampire technology confirms a scientific prophecy that says they have reached the pinnacle of their life and are destined to be destroyed by humans. At this time, the human species underwent another transformation. Their genes were altered to include a dread of vampires and an inability to recall vampire weaknesses like garlic and crucifixes.

The Nobility, unlike ordinary vampires, have the capacity for sexual reproduction. Their progeny will permanently stop aging once they achieve physical maturity, having inherited their vampire parent's immortality.

Is the Vampire Hunter D manga over?

Expand Tweet

The complete collection of Vampire Hunter D novels was intended to be adapted into a manga format by Digital Manga Publishing and Hideyuki Kikuchi, but the project was abandoned after the eighth volume. It was partly because Takaki's injuries made it difficult for him to represent the story.

The seventh Vampire Hunter D light novel, Mysterious Journey to the North Sea, is adapted in Volume 8.

In the final arc, D arrives in Florence, a once-thriving resort town, to find it plagued by a nasty epidemic that appears to spring from the neighboring sea. He goes there at the request of the sister of a lovely woman who was mysteriously killed. In a race against time, D is forced to investigate a mythical period when wild vampires were driven from Florence by a lone figure clad in black to save the town and its people.

Make sure to be on the lookout for more Vampire Hunter D manga or more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.