My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2: Gojo looks after a sick Marin as Amane Himano is introduced

Released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 picks up where the premiere left off, with Gojo and Marin unexpectedly facing questions from Marin’s friends about whether they’re dating. While Gojo quickly denies it, Marin feels disappointed in his reaction.

The episode strengthens their bond as Gojo visits Marin’s home to care for her while she’s sick and alone. Later, they attend a cosplay event where they meet Amane Himeno, a male cosplayer specializing in female cosplays. This encounter brings both comedic and insightful moments for Marin and Gojo.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2: Gojo takes care of Marin while she’s sick

Marin in episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, titled You Can Equip Boobs, picks up with Gojo and Marin suddenly facing the question of whether they’re dating. Her friends mention seeing them alone at the summer festival, sparking curiosity about their relationship.

Caught off guard, Gojo awkwardly denies it, while Marin quietly feels disheartened by how quickly he answered. Marin quickly pulls Gojo aside. In the bathroom, Gojo is convinced that Marin would never date someone like him, while Marin waits outside feeling down, wondering if he dislikes her. Right then, a blond-haired man approaches Marin, asking to talk.

When Gojo steps out and sees them, he recalls Marin’s friends saying she’s often approached by men. Believing she’s being hit on, Gojo intervenes, offering to keep the man company instead. Marin, however, is acquainted with them. She introduces the two men, Hikau, the blond-haired man, and Manabu, the dark-haired one.

Marin kisses Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Both are stylists from Marin’s hair salon. They explain that Manabu was only scolding Marin about her hair damage and clothing choices. Embarrassed about his misunderstanding, Gojo later apologizes, but Marin is touched that he tried to protect her. While Gojo panics in embarrassment, she kisses him on the cheek, but he doesn’t realize what happened from within the bunny mask.

Gojo, however, hears the sound and assumes that it was Marin clicking her tongue. He thinks she’s annoyed with him. She explains that she’s not angry but flustered, refuses to explain further.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 then moves to the next day. Marin is absent from school due to a cold. Concerned, Gojo texts her but gets no response, so he pretends to be sick and leaves school early to visit her apartment. As she’s alone and unwell, he brings medicine, cooks for her, and keeps her company.

Gojo looks after sick Marin (Image via CloverWorks)

Marin, touched by his kindness and feeling lonely, begins to cry. Gojo consoles her, staying by her side until evening when her fever drops. Suddenly, Nowa and Marin’s other friends show up to check on her.

Worried they’ll misunderstand seeing him there, especially since he lied to leave school, Gojo hides on her veranda, intending to sneak out after they leave. But because Marin lives on a higher floor, he feels cold and ends up catching a cold himself.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2: Gojo and Marin attend another cosplay event as Amane Himeno is introduced

After recovering from their colds, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 follows Gojo and Marin attending another cosplay event, with Marin wearing Shizuku-tan’s Humiliation Cafe cosplay. They visit an aquarium. As they’re enjoying the atmosphere, Marin suddenly spots a pink-haired cosplayer dressed as Subaru Hatsusegawa from a simulation game called CosLuv.

Overjoyed to see such an accurate Subaru cosplay, Marin almost loses control but reins in her excitement. However, she suddenly notices something is amiss with the cosplayer. The cosplayer reveals she lost a hook from her skirt. Marin and Gojo help her search. As they find it, she thanks them. She introduces herself with her cosplay name, Amane Himeno.

After exchanging introductions, Amane asks if Marin and Gojo are cosplay partners, the person one does their cosplay activities with. Gojo explains they’re classmates, and he makes her outfits. Marin asks to take pictures together later, but Amane politely declines, saying she wants to head home since her outfit isn’t in perfect shape.

Marin in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Gojo offers to fix it, explaining he always carries a sewing kit after past mishaps. Amane agrees, but since Gojo can’t enter the women’s dressing room, Amane suggests he’s fine with using the men’s changing area. This confuses Marin and Gojo until Amane explains that he’s actually a guy, leaving them stunned.

While Gojo helps Amane with his outfit, Marin waits outside and bumps into Suzuka, and the two have a cheerful reunion. Meanwhile, Gojo quietly wonders how Amane pulls off such a convincing female look. Spotting liquid glue in Amane’s kit, he’s curious about its use.

Once the outfit is fixed, Amane explains it’s his first time cosplaying at an event, and he wasn’t fully prepared. Gojo asks about the glue, and Amane shares his trick; he uses it to stick wig bangs onto his face to soften his masculine features and create a more feminine face shape.

Himeno, in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

He shows them photos from past cosplays, impressing Marin with how cute and girly he looks. Gojo notices how Amane’s outfits subtly hide his body shape, but one photo where Amane shows cleavage catches his eye.

Surprised, Gojo asks if the image was edited, but Amane reveals it’s not, explaining that "equipping boobs" is actually possible. Seeing Marin and Gojo’s puzzled reactions, Amane grins and suggests they go "see some boobs" right now. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 closes on a playfully amusing note as Gojo fumbles at the idea, flustered, while Marin’s eyes light up with excitement.

Final thoughts

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 carries the sequel forward with its signature mix of rom-com warmth and energy, delivering heartfelt storytelling alongside new character introductions, comedic moments, and romantic growth.

Balancing character development and lighthearted humor, the episode shows CloverWorks’ consistent production quality, thoughtful direction, and clear narrative focus. It stands out as another engaging and enjoyable entry in the Summer 2025 season.

