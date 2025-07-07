  • home icon
  My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Jul 07, 2025 22:30 GMT
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
According to the anime’s official sites, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 1 picks up with Marin and Gojo tackling her next cosplay, facing new challenges, and gaining deeper insight into costume-making.

At a Halloween party with Marin’s friends, Gojo is caught off guard by a question about his interests, triggering memories of being judged by his childhood friend Non-chan. However, he realizes no one else has ever looked down on his passion, helping him begin to let go of his self-doubt.

The episode ends with Nowa suddenly asking if he and Marin are dating. The next episode will likely focus on Marin and Gojo’s reactions, which may prompt them to reflect on their feelings.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Gojo and Marin (Image via CloverWorks)
As previously mentioned, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, titled You Can Equip Boobs, is scheduled for release in Japan on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled episode earlier on Saturday, July 12, at varying times.

The release timings for My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeSaturday, July 128:00 AM
Central Daylight TimeSaturday, July 1210:00 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeSaturday, July 1211:00 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturday, July 123:00 PM
Central European Summer TimeSaturday, July 125:00 AM
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, July 128:30 PM
Philippines Standard TimeSaturday, July 1211:00 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeSunday, July 1312:30 AM
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2?

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 will air on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X the same day at 10 PM JST, with other networks set to air the episode at later dates.

For international audiences, this sequel will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, offering availability for fans worldwide.

A brief recap of My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1

Marin in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)
In My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, titled Wakana Gojo, 15 Years Old, Teenager, Marin introduces Gojo to an anime called TsuCom as she plans to cosplay one of its characters, Arisha, a bunny girl-outfit-wearing character. Marin suggests renting a studio for the photoshoot.

Recalling her past mistake of booking a love hotel, Gojo asks her to show him the place first before booking, and they book a studio that Suzuka recommends. In a playful moment, Marin offers Gojo her pocky, teasing him to take the one from her mouth. Just then, her friend Nowa arrives to call Marin for Halloween party planning. Nowa gives Gojo a curious glance before leaving.

Later, Marin heads to Gojo’s house. As he had invited her for the first time, she excitedly assumed it might be a date. But when she arrives, she finds Gojo frustrated, struggling with Arisha’s costume. They decide to visit a craft store to look for solutions.

Marin in episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)
There, Gojo presents his design, but the clerk mistakenly thinks Gojo plans to wear the outfit himself, prompting an awkward yet funny exchange. Once clarified, the clerk offers a simple and obvious fix, one Gojo had used before, which humbles him but solves the issue.

Back home, the two celebrate the completed costume. When Marin tries it on and mentions another issue, Gojo gets excited and accidentally walks in on her, leading to another awkward moment.

On the cosplay day, they’re impressed by the studio's perfect backdrops. Marin, already in makeup, shares her fix for the second issue. Gojo is still flustered, but the shoot goes smoothly regardless. Marin then invites him to the Halloween party and suggests he cosplay too.

Gojo, in an oversized bunny costume, attends the party to observe more cosplay ideas but feels out of place. When Marin’s costumes are praised, someone asks Gojo how he got into sewing and makeup "despite being a boy."

The question triggers memories of his childhood friend Non-chan, who shamed him for his passion. Just as Gojo starts to withdraw, the group reassures him that many men work in fashion and design.

Marin proudly explains his background in hina doll crafting. Surprised by their support, Gojo realizes only Non-chan ever made him feel ashamed for what he liked. Episode 1 ends with Nowa abruptly asking if he and Marin are dating, cutting the emotional moment with the sudden question.

What to expect in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2? (speculative)

Marin&#039;s latest cosplay (Image via CloverWorks)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 is expected to pick up immediately after Nowa’s sudden and awkward question about whether Marin and Gojo are dating. She’d likely been curious for some time, and now that the question is out in the open, the episode will probably explore how both Marin and Gojo respond.

Marin, who has feelings for Gojo, might use the moment to tease him playfully. At the same time, viewers may finally get a glimpse into Gojo’s thoughts on their relationship. In addition to the romantic tension, the episode will likely shift focus to their next cosplay project.

About the author
Dishani Dutta

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

