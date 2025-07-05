My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 review: The fan-fave rom-com makes a delightful return with its signature blend of charm

Produced by CloverWorks, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Also known as Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru, this romance-themed Seinen anime picks up right where season 1 left off, resuming the heartfelt and comedic cosplay journey of Marin Kitagawa and Gojo Wakana.

Returning after its Winter 2022 debut, the season opener captures the series' trademark charm, light humor, and budding romance with delight. The premiere stands out as an impressive entry, boasting top-tier production values, skillful animation, and thoughtful character dynamics progression. With its delightful visuals and engaging storytelling, season 2 gets off to an impressive start in the Summer 2025 anime season.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 review: Gojo and Marin’s story returns with more heartfelt moments and stellar visuals

Marin's new cosplay as Gojo takes her pictures (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1, titled Wakana Gojo, 15 Years Old, Teenager, delivers a thoroughly engaging and well-crafted premiere that seamlessly continues the heart of the series, Gojo and Marin’s shared journey through cosplay. The episode preserves the soft, charming, and emotional tone the series is beloved for, blending heartfelt moments with light humor and sincere character interactions.

From beginning to end, it offers a balanced mix of amusement and emotional depth, especially in how it handles its characters’ internal growth and relationships. This is particularly evident in the character development of Wakana Gojo. Episode 1 takes a deeper dive into his self-esteem issues, rooted in his passion for hina doll making and a lingering trauma from his past involving his childhood friend, Non-chan.

Marin in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1(Image via CloverWorks)

Through careful writing and thoughtful direction, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 presents a pivotal moment in Gojo’s arc as he realizes something significant that marks essential personal growth with shifts in his self-perception. The result is a touching portrayal of a young man slowly beginning to embrace himself and his passions.

The premiere excels in its overall storytelling direction, structure, and tone, carefully blending character introspection, lighthearted comedy, and romantic undertones with deliberate flow and pacing, giving My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 a rhythm that feels both comforting and dynamic.

The narrative construction weaves together elements of drama, comedy, romance, and cosplaying with grace, allowing space for every scene to breathe while still moving the story forward.

Marin and Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Altogether, season 2’s debut episode leaves a strong impression. It not only picks up where the first season left off but also elevates the narrative by digging deeper into its characters, particularly Gojo, while still preserving the series' special charm.

With such a heartfelt, skillfully directed, and emotionally resonant start, the second season sets a high bar for the rest of the Summer 2025 season.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1: Overall production criticism

With the return of its original creative team, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 delivers an impactful premiere that lives up to the high expectations set by the first season. Under the deft direction of Keisuke Shinohara and the thoughtfully crafted script by Yoriko Tomita, Studio CloverWorks once again demonstrates its commitment to quality, delivering a visually and emotionally rich episode.

The production shines across all fronts, from animation, direction, and character design to music and voice acting, each element working in harmony to elevate the storytelling. Kazumasa Ishida, returning as character designer and chief animation director, brings each scene to life with incredible care and precision.

Marin's latest cosplay (Image via CloverWorks)

The animation remains one of the show’s strongest assets, featuring vibrant, picturesque visuals and a bubbly, heartwarming aesthetic that captures both the lighthearted and emotional beats perfectly. Every moment, whether rooted in drama, comedy, romance, or self-reflection, is composed with a strong sense of visual storytelling and executed with smooth, expressive motion.

The returning voice cast once again delivers outstanding performances, bringing emotional nuance to their roles. Moreover, Takeshi Nakatsuka’s expert music composition adds atmosphere and depth to every scene, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In summary, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 makes for a standout premiere that blends heartfelt storytelling with top-tier production, setting an exciting tone for the sequel season. With precise direction, expressive animation, and strong voice performances, each narrative beat resonates with emotional impact.

The episode not only reinforces the series' reputation as a leading romance anime but also establishes a solid foundation for what’s ahead, raising the bar for the rest of the season.

It’s a captivating return that heightens anticipation for the ongoing journey of Gojo and Marin, brought to life through CloverWorks’ exceptional production. The studio’s rich visuals and meticulous execution reaffirm My Dress-Up Darling as a must-watch title in Summer 2025.

