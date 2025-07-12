My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 review: CloverWorks' impressive animation carries Marin and Gojo’s cosplay adventures forward 

Set to be released in Japan on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 offers another polished installment from CloverWorks. Picking up right after the first episode’s amusing ending, Gojo and Marin are faced with the sudden question of whether they’re a couple.

Their cosplay journey continues in episode 2, blending the series’ signature lighthearted humor and gentle romance while also introducing several new characters that add freshness and depth to the story.

Episode 2 makes for another engaging entry in season 2, featuring high-quality production, fluid animation, and well-paced character and narrative development that keeps viewers thoroughly entertained.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 review: CloverWorks delivers peak entertainment in another standout entry

Gojo in this episode (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, titled You Can Equip Boobs, delivers another thoroughly enjoyable and finely crafted installment following its impressive premiere. The episode smoothly picks up where the story left off in episode 1, continuing with a steady pace and skillful direction.

The plot resumes with Gojo and Marin facing the sudden and amusing question from Nowa and the others about whether they’re dating. Their surprised reactions bring both humor and a sense of reflection, deepening their dynamic as they begin to consider their own feelings. That growing bond intensifies in the events that follow, further strengthening their relationship.

In the latter half of My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, the focus shifts back to Marin and Gojo’s cosplay journey. The narrative introduces several new characters that add charm and different perspectives to the story. A highlight comes with the entrance of a new cosplayer.

Marin in episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

An unexpected and surprising moment involving this character delivers a major twist, likely to expand Marin and Gojo’s understanding of cosplay and their experiences.

Throughout My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2, the storytelling maintains its signature mix of humor, drama, warmth, and emotional depth. It blends heartfelt character interactions with amusing, lighthearted moments, offering a balanced narrative that enriches both the story and the central relationship.

Overall, episode 2 stands out for its well-crafted storytelling, well-paced structure, and engaging tone, successfully combining character growth, comedy, and romantic development to create an entertaining and rewarding viewing experience.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2: Overall production criticism

Under Keisuke Shinohara’s skilled direction and Yoriko Tomita’s deft scripts, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 once again highlights Studio CloverWorks’ dedication to quality. With the original creative team back, the episode serves as a perfect follow-up to the season premiere, offering another visually and emotionally engaging entry that maintains promise for the sequel.

The production excels across the board. From animation, direction, and character design to music and voice performances, all work in harmony to enhance the storytelling. Kazumasa Ishida’s character designs continue to stand out, while under his animation direction, each scene comes to life with remarkable detail and precision.

The newly introduced cosplayer (Image via CloverWorks)

The animation remains a major highlight with its vibrant visuals and a warm, inviting aesthetic that perfectly captures both its comedic and emotional tones. Every scene is crafted with brilliant visual storytelling and fluid, expressive motion.

The returning voice cast delivers consistently deft performances, infusing their characters with emotional depth and authenticity. Ayumu Murase, the VA of Haikyuu’s Hinata, especially shines in his role as the new cosplayer. Takeshi Nakatsuka’s expert music direction further enhances the overall atmosphere, improving both the mood and overall experience.

Final thoughts

In summary, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 2 stands out as a delightful continuation, seamlessly blending heartfelt storytelling with high-quality production. It sets an engaging tone for what promises to be another memorable watch in the sequel.

This captivating follow-up amplifies excitement for Gojo and Marin’s journey, brought vividly to life through CloverWorks’ outstanding craftsmanship, marking the series as a highlight once again in the Summer 2025 season.

