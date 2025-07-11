Dandadan season 2 episode 2 review: Science SARU does justice to Evil Eye’s entrance 

Released on Friday, July 11, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 delivers an action-packed, high-intensity narrative as the battle against the Tsuchinoko cryptid escalates, and alongside comes the long-anticipated debut of the Evil Eye.

Ad

Episode 2 dives into the yokai’s tragic backstory while it takes control of Jiji’s body. This adds to Momo and Okarun’s ongoing struggle against both the Kito family and the Deathworm cryptid, as the Evil Eye now declares to kill all humans.

Even as just the season’s second installment, this episode doesn’t just keep up the momentum, it amplifies it. Science SARU once again shines in delivering a peak episode with top-tier animation, voice work, and story pacing, continuing to adapt mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved series in its best animated form possible.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 review: Tension escalates as the fight intensifies with flawless narrative direction

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 review: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Okarun vs. Evil Eye begins (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 adapts chapters 38 to 41 of the manga, staying completely faithful to the source material. Titled The Evil Eye, the episode picks up from the Tsuchinoko cryptid’s attack, opening with Okarun and Momo falling under its psychic waves, which Turbo Granny explains trigger suicidal impulses.

Ad

Jiji figures out that the Deathworm uses sound vibrations to attack, making it hard for him to protect them while dodging the cryptid’s strikes. Just as things seem hopeless, the Evil Eye suddenly appears, stopping the Tsuchinoko. Its presence, which also induces a similar madness, cancels out the cryptid’s psychic waves, allowing Momo and Okarun to regain control.

Turbo Granny warns them not to meet the Evil Eye’s gaze, which is what causes people to go insane. Using this chance, Okarun goes full throttle, severing the Tsuchinoko’s head, though it regenerates and resumes the fight. While fleeing, Jiji questions the Evil Eye about his parents’ deaths. The yokai doesn’t answer but instead looks into Jiji’s eyes, showing him its tragic past.

Ad

Jiji and the Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU

As a human, he was a frail boy whom the Kito family used as an offering to the Tsuchinoko. He was left to die as magma consumed him alive. His soul lingered, witnessing countless families suffer similar fates. Enraged, he merged with another sacrificed child, becoming the vengeful Evil Eye.

Ad

Back in the present, Jiji insists the Evil Eye isn’t truly evil. Despite Turbo Granny’s warning, Jiji is determined to free its trapped soul. He, Momo, and Turbo Granny find the boy’s corpse still bound to the altar deep underground. As Jiji approaches, the Tsuchinoko strikes again, paralyzing them with electricity and trapping them in a glue-like substance.

Momo struggles to break free, while Jiji speaks to the Evil Eye. Moved by its pain, Jiji apologizes for misunderstanding it and promises to play with it. That’s when the yokai possesses Jiji’s body, claiming it had been waiting for this.

Ad

The Evil Eye's past in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Now controlling Jiji, the Evil Eye decapitates the Tsuchinoko once more and declares its intent to kill all humans. Momo tries desperately to reach Jiji, but he attacks her. Turbo Granny reveals that the Evil Eye had been seeking Jiji’s high spiritual potential as a vessel from the start.

Ad

Just as Jiji prepares a final strike against Momo, Okarun returns, intercepting the attack. Dandadan season 2 episode 2 ends on a tense cliffhanger as the Okarun vs. Evil Eye battle begins.

The second entry of Dandadan season 2 continues the intense narrative momentum from the premiere with seamless pacing and skillful direction under Science SARU’s expert production. It delivers a faithful yet elevated adaptation, seamlessly weaving the Evil Eye into the ongoing battle and raising the stakes for Okarun and Momo.

Ad

Evil Eye possesses Jiji in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 stays true to the bizarre energy of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga while using animation to amplify the story’s intensity and weight. Balancing action with character development and emotional depth, it effectively expands both the plot and its characters.

Ad

The introduction of the Evil Eye is handled especially well. Its tragic backstory is portrayed in a way that resonates with both Jiji and viewers, showing its trauma, rage, and the circumstances that shaped it. The perfect twist comes as it possesses Jiji’s body.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite being action-heavy, the episode maintains narrative depth by balancing it with the backstory’s emotional tone. The yokai’s origin and motivations add meaning to the fight, giving the story a thoughtful balance.

Overall, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 offers an entertaining installment. It smoothly progresses the Cursed House Arc while making a well-executed entrance into the Evil Eye Arc.

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 review: An overall criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

Science SARU continuously impresses with its exceptional production quality in Dandadan season 2 episode 2. Under Fūga Yamashiro’s direction, Abel Góngora’s co-direction, and Hiroshi Seko’s writing, the episode showcases the studio’s consistent dedication to bringing Dandadan’s unique world to life in the best possible form.

From start to finish, the animation remains fluid and dynamic, with every sequence crafted with remarkable attention to detail. While the Tsuchinoko fight delivers plenty of praise, the standout moments center on the Evil Eye’s possession of Jiji. The transformation is portrayed with both menace and emotional weight, perfectly capturing the tension of the scene.

Ad

The Evil Eye as vengeance engulfs him (Image via Science SARU)

The Evil Eye’s backstory, especially its rage and helplessness against the Kito family, is visualized through striking, artsy sequences that convey raw emotion through animation, allowing viewers to feel the weight of its story on a visual level.

Ad

Across the episode, every frame feels carefully composed. Naoyuki Onda’s character designs remain consistently polished, while Yoshimichi Kameda’s work on the Tsuchinoko and Evil Eye designs especially stands out for their eerie, supernatural presence.

The voice cast delivers outstanding performances, while Eriko Kimura’s music direction ties it all together, blending perfectly with the visuals and helping create a cohesive, memorable experience that leaves a lasting impact.

Final thoughts

Ad

The Evil Eye attacks Momo (Image via Science SARU)

In essence, Dandadan season 2 episode 2 stands out as another impressive and memorable entry in the series, reaffirming its place as one of the standout anime of the Summer 2025 season. It effectively builds tension and excitement, setting the stage for the long-anticipated showdown between Evil Eye-possessed Jiji and Okarun.

Ad

With its seamless pacing, striking visuals, and faithful adaptation, episode 2 raises expectations for what's next while perfectly continuing the story’s momentum, making for a highly satisfying watch.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More