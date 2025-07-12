The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Yoshiki uncovers more about the imposter Hikaru as they experience a haunting entity

Released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 sees Yoshiki and his friends explore a forest path tied to local curses. During the walk, Yoshiki sees a mysterious long-necked spirit that begins following him. Hikaru intervenes, absorbing the entity to protect Yoshiki.

Meanwhile, Tanaka and village elders begin investigating the Matsuura death linked to Nonuki-sama and the forbidden mountain, suspecting a hidden threat has descended into the village. A woman named Rie warns Yoshiki that staying close to Hikaru could cost him his humanity.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Tanaka begins his investigation while Hikaru and Yoshiki visit a haunted trail

Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2, titled Suspicion, opens with Yoshiki and Hikaru riding their bicycles as they notice police cars passing by. Yoshiki wonders what happened. Hikaru casually mentions that some "master aura" lady died, but Yoshiki corrects him, mentioning that it’s Matsuura.

Yoshiki glances at Hikaru suspiciously, but seeing his usual cheerful expression, he brushes the feeling aside. Meanwhile, a brief scene shows Tanaka traveling toward Kubitachi Village.

At school, Yoshiki’s classmates discuss how the Matsuura granny apparently died by stuffing her own fist down her throat, rumored to be a curse tied to something she saw. This conversation makes Yoshiki glance warily at the impostor Hikaru, who sits nearby, absorbed in music notes. One classmate mentions having to take a creepy forest shortcut now that his usual route is under construction.

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

He confesses he feels watched and can’t look into the forest, no matter how hard he tries. Scared, he asks Yoshiki to walk with him, but Yoshiki declines. Hikaru overhears and surprisingly offers to join, which catches everyone off guard, since Hikaru supposedly dislikes anything spooky.

Smiling and looking at Yoshiki, he insists he’s not bothered by such things anymore. The group, Yoshiki, Hikaru, Yuki, and Asako, decides to accompany their friend.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 shifts the narrative to Tanaka arriving at the Matsuura house. Alongside his hamster and several villagers, Tanaka begins investigating. He speaks with Takeda, whose father fears he’ll be the next target. Takeda blames Tanaka’s company, but Tanaka explains that if they hadn’t intervened, trying to prevent further harm from an "ignorant corporation," things would’ve been worse.

Still, the villagers remain unsure of the company’s real purpose. During the investigation, another villager mentions Indo’s son, Hikaru, going missing, implying a failed ritual caused something dangerous to stir. They speak of "Nonuki-sama," recalling that Matsuura, as a child, once had a traumatic encounter in the mountains.

Though she was normal for a time, her daughter later vanished without explanation. The villagers believe Matsuura’s intense fear of whatever lurks there drew it closer to her and eventually led to her gruesome death.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Yoshiki learns more about the entity posing as Hikaru as it becomes increasingly attached to him

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 continues as Yoshiki, Hikaru, and their friends enter the forest path. Although nothing unusual occurs at first, a sense of unease lingers. On their way back, Yoshiki feels an ominous gaze, looks into the forest, and spots something pale and zig-zag patterned. It becomes clear it’s a supernatural figure with an unnaturally long neck.

Spooked, Yoshiki looks away immediately, but the creature inches closer toward him. Hikaru calmly remarks that Yoshiki saw it, which isn't good, as it means it’s now following him. Hikaru asks Yoshiki to come closer. An animation follows, and suddenly, Hikaru’s nose begins to bleed.

The scene then cuts to Tanaka and the villagers, now gathered at Mikasa’s house. Tanaka moved their meeting there to keep things safe, noting that things are worse than he expected. He’s placed a barrier around the shrine at Mikasa's and reveals he found Kohei’s bag on the mountain. A villager wonders if his son Hikaru brought it there.

The being follows Yoshiki (Image via CygamesPictures)

Inside is a black stone, which Tanaka explains was once someone’s head, but now effectively wards off spirits. While the mountain’s impurity seems gone, Tanaka warns that "it" has already descended into the village, with Matsuura’s death as proof. He suspects it now hides among the villagers.

Back on the forest path, the girls hear a terrible sound. Spooked, they run to exit the trail. Meanwhile, it appears Hikaru collapsed after the nosebleed. When Yoshiki wakes him, he calmly explains that the creature tried to latch onto Yoshiki because it’s lonely. Hikaru crushed and consumed it, but it resisted, which caused the nosebleed. He warns Yoshiki never to look into anything but him, as these things only follow once seen.

When the friends regroup, the girls mention hearing the strange noise. Hikaru dismisses it, though Asako thinks to herself that the eerie feeling from before is gone, as if something cancelled it out. Hikaru glances at her suspiciously, but Yoshiki pulls him back to focus. Hikaru quietly resolves not to let anyone take Yoshiki from him.

Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 then shifts into a flashback. Hikaru’s father once told him that if he liked a girl, he should marry her quickly; otherwise, "Unuki-sama" would drag her into the mountain. Their family has an agreement with it, and it wouldn't harm them, but outsiders could still be taken, because it’s lonely.

Back in the present, Yoshiki faces Hikaru, asking what exactly he is and what he did to that thing in the forest. Hikaru unbuttons his shirt, revealing a vertical gap on his chest. He tells Yoshiki to put his hand inside. Yoshiki feels coldness, while Hikaru feels Yoshiki’s warmth. Suddenly, Yoshiki senses himself being pulled in. Panicked, he pulls his hand out. Hikaru admits that he was only teasing him.

In the closing moments of The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2, Yoshiki, alone, reflects on everything that has happened recently when a woman named Rie Kurebayashi approaches him. She warns that he’s getting involved with something dangerous, something that could "mix" him, leaving him no longer human. Rie claims she’s just a housewife who can see things others can’t.

Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 (Image via CygamesPictures)

She mentions the forbidden mountain, saying its ominous air has recently disappeared and that whatever it was is now following Yoshiki. Though she doesn’t know all the details, she urges him to reach out if he needs help.

That night, Yoshiki contemplates messaging her but ultimately chooses not to, closing The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 on an unsettling, suspenseful note.

Final thoughts

Hikaru in this episode (Image via CygamesPictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 presents an engaging continuation that heightens the eerie atmosphere and the mysteries surrounding the being posing as Hikaru and the other supernatural elements.

While offering glimpses of answers about the impostor Hikaru, episode 2 ultimately raises even more questions, amplifying the tension, suspense, and unsettling intrigue driving the story forward.

