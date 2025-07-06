The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. While ABEMA will stream the series in Japan, Japanese TV networks like Miyagi TV, Sapporo TV, and many others will broadcast the episodes as well. The episode has been 1 hour and 35 minutes delayed from its original scheduled release time.
Episode 1, titled Replacement, mainly focuses on revealing the truth about Hikaru's death and the impostor creature who took his place instead. While Yoshiki and Hikaru try to cope with day-to-day life, a man appears looking for the new Hikaru.
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Release date and time
As mentioned previously, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Many regions, including Japan, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, July 13, based on their corresponding time zones:
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: Where to watch
Fans of the series from Japan can watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2 on July 13, 2025, on multiple TV networks like Aomori Broadcast, Sapporo TV, Miyagi TV, TV Shinshu, and many others. Additionally, ABEMA will stream the episode exclusively in Japan, simultaneously.
For global audiences, Netflix will stream the episode, and it will be available in English dub on the platform. While all the aforementioned dates and times should remain consistent, they may change with any production delays.
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: A brief recap
The pilot episode directly jumps into the narrative by revealing Hikaru's death and a creature impersonating him who has taken over his body. While Yoshiki is shocked by this development, he decides to accept the change as it is better to have the new Hikaru around than none at all.
While Yoshiki and Hikaru are at school, a man named Tanaka arrives at Hikaru's apartment, looking for traces of his alien existence. The episode then shifts its focus to Yoshiki and Hikaru going around town, with Hikaru learning a lot of things about the humans and experiencing things for the first time, despite him retaining memories from his host.
The episode then ended with the revelation of a mysterious person named Nonuki, who allegedly killed an older woman. By the visuals of the episode, this Nonuki character seemed to have the same appearance as the alien creature that took over Hikaru's body. Meanwhile, Tanaka is shown planning a visit to the Kubitachi village.
What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2? (Speculative)
The upcoming episode will likely expand more on Yoshiki and the new Hikaru's interactions and lifestyle together. Furthermore, the Nonuki character revealed at the end of the episode might make an appearance while Tanaka visits the Kubitachi Village.
