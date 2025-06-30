Witch Watch episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 14 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 pm JST in Japan, according to the official website. The previous episode was mostly about Keigo moving in and all the challenges that come with it, especially with his transformation into the Wolf.
The rest of the episode featured a deal formed between Nemu and Wolf, regarding the disclosure of Nemu's identity as a cat. Additionally, it featured a segment of Nico using magic to cook food, but with a twist.
Witch Watch episode 14: Release date and time
As mentioned previously, Witch Watch episode 14 will be released on Sunday. July 6, at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date will remain constant for the worldwide release, the timings change due to the corresponding time zone of respective regions:
Witch Watch episode 14: Where to watch?
The upcoming Witch Watch episode 14 of the series will be available on television networks such as MBS and TBS for the Japanese fans. Furthermore, streaming services exclusive to Japan, like TVer, MBS video ism, Nico Nico, and ABEMA, will stream the episode.
As per their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the series for global audiences. Hulu and Netflix will also stream the episode, keeping in mind that Hulu is a paid service exclusively for the United States.
Witch Watch episode 13: A brief recap
Witch Watch episode 13, titled Keigo Magami, The Werewolf, started with Keigo moving in with Nico, Morihito, and Kanshi. Keigo was shown feeling awkward in the morning as he met all the other residents in the house. Keigo then talks about all the changes in personality when he transforms into the Wolf.
As an attempt to stop Keigo's transformation, they remove all the crescent-shaped objects from the house, but forget the crossant Morihito made. Kanshi and Nico soon find him and reason with him to turn back into Keigo, but all attempts fail. Morihito then appears and tells him to turn back into Keigo, and Wolf reluctantly agrees.
The second part of the episode- Kind Tiger, Proud Wolf, featured Nemu visiting the house, wanting to recruit Morihito as her familiar. After transforming into a cat and entering the house, Nemu is shocked to see Keigo sitting inside, worried that Wolf might have already revealed her true identity. However, after watching a commercial, Keigo again transforms into the Wolf.
After Kanshi left for work, and Nico and Morihito went to buy groceries, Wolf decided to look after Nemu, who was disguised as a cat. Wolf then strikes a deal with Nemu to set him free by showing a crescent shape once a month, in return for not revealing her identity.
In the third part of the episode, Nico decided to cook food for everyone. However, due to her bad reputation with food, she decided to use magic to make it taste better. While trying to do that, she accidentally made everyone who tasted it fall in love with the food, including herself. With the spell also cast on Nico, Morihito kissed her on the cheek to break the spell.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 14? (Speculative)
Witch Watch episode 14 will likely deviate from the main story and feature a side part of the series. As per the preview from the end of the previous episode, the upcoming episode will likely feature the 119th chapter from the Uron Mirage manga.
