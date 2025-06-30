Witch Watch episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 14 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 pm JST in Japan, according to the official website. The previous episode was mostly about Keigo moving in and all the challenges that come with it, especially with his transformation into the Wolf.

Ad

The rest of the episode featured a deal formed between Nemu and Wolf, regarding the disclosure of Nemu's identity as a cat. Additionally, it featured a segment of Nico using magic to cook food, but with a twist.

Witch Watch episode 14: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

As mentioned previously, Witch Watch episode 14 will be released on Sunday. July 6, at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date will remain constant for the worldwide release, the timings change due to the corresponding time zone of respective regions:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 5:00 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 4:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 1:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 British Summer Time 9:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Australian Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4;00 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

Ad

Ad

Witch Watch episode 14: Where to watch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming Witch Watch episode 14 of the series will be available on television networks such as MBS and TBS for the Japanese fans. Furthermore, streaming services exclusive to Japan, like TVer, MBS video ism, Nico Nico, and ABEMA, will stream the episode.

As per their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the series for global audiences. Hulu and Netflix will also stream the episode, keeping in mind that Hulu is a paid service exclusively for the United States.

Ad

Witch Watch episode 13: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Witch Watch episode 13, titled Keigo Magami, The Werewolf, started with Keigo moving in with Nico, Morihito, and Kanshi. Keigo was shown feeling awkward in the morning as he met all the other residents in the house. Keigo then talks about all the changes in personality when he transforms into the Wolf.

As an attempt to stop Keigo's transformation, they remove all the crescent-shaped objects from the house, but forget the crossant Morihito made. Kanshi and Nico soon find him and reason with him to turn back into Keigo, but all attempts fail. Morihito then appears and tells him to turn back into Keigo, and Wolf reluctantly agrees.

Ad

The second part of the episode- Kind Tiger, Proud Wolf, featured Nemu visiting the house, wanting to recruit Morihito as her familiar. After transforming into a cat and entering the house, Nemu is shocked to see Keigo sitting inside, worried that Wolf might have already revealed her true identity. However, after watching a commercial, Keigo again transforms into the Wolf.

Still from episode 13 of the anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

After Kanshi left for work, and Nico and Morihito went to buy groceries, Wolf decided to look after Nemu, who was disguised as a cat. Wolf then strikes a deal with Nemu to set him free by showing a crescent shape once a month, in return for not revealing her identity.

Ad

In the third part of the episode, Nico decided to cook food for everyone. However, due to her bad reputation with food, she decided to use magic to make it taste better. While trying to do that, she accidentally made everyone who tasted it fall in love with the food, including herself. With the spell also cast on Nico, Morihito kissed her on the cheek to break the spell.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 14? (Speculative)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Witch Watch episode 14 will likely deviate from the main story and feature a side part of the series. As per the preview from the end of the previous episode, the upcoming episode will likely feature the 119th chapter from the Uron Mirage manga.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More