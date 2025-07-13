Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale): What to expect

With the battle against the kaijus reaching its conclusion, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 is set to bring the series to a close by tying up any remaining loose ends. Following humanity’s hard-fought victory over the Meireki-era Mega Monster, where Kafka Hibino played a major role, the final chapter will likely focus on the aftermath, including the long-awaited reunion between Kafka and Mina Ashido.

As Naoya Matsumoto’s popular series approaches its finale, anticipation among fans is running high. However, the series' unique release format makes it virtually impossible to obtain reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129.

Even so, readers can expect a focus on rebuilding efforts, character reunions, and Kafka’s role in shaping the future after the destructive battle, which are expected to provide a fitting conclusion to the story.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale) is likely to focus on post-battle reunions and answer unresolved plot threads

Set for release on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the highly anticipated series finale, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129, is expected to focus on the aftermath of humanity’s two consecutive battles against the two most powerful kaiju threats.

Following the intense events of chapter 128, which confirmed the defeat of the Meireki-era Mega Monster, the finale is likely to center on wrapping up the story by focusing on what follows after humanity’s most brutal battle and the widespread destruction it left behind.

Chapter 128 not only saw the climactic end of the fight but also delved into Kafka Hibino’s fate. With his heart having already turned into a kaiju core, it was already revealed that if Kafka kept transforming, he would eventually lose his human form forever. After the Meireki Monster’s defeat, the vengeful souls of the Edo-era samurai who had originally given birth to Kaiju No. 8 began to fade away.

Kafka Hibino in the anime (Image via Production I.G.)

Kafka was on the verge of sharing the same fate. However, Chief Isao Shinomiya’s lingering soul intervened at the last moment. By giving Kafka his own heart before fading away, Isao saved Kafka’s life and entrusted him with the responsibility of protecting humanity, leading the rebuilding efforts, and looking after Kikoru Shinomiya.

These key developments have paved the way for a promising conclusion that‘s set to give both emotional and narrative closure. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 is likely to pick up after Kafka Hibino is found and follow his recovery. The story would undoubtedly see his long-awaited reunion with Mina Ashiro, now as equals, as he has fulfilled their childhood promise of fighting kaiju side by side.

Kafka will also likely share Chief Shinomiya’s final moments, providing Kikoru with the closure she needs. As the final chapter of Naoya Matsumoto’s manga, which has been running for five years, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 can be expected to address unresolved elements.

Fans can hope to finally learn more about the true origins of the Kaiju, whether more attacks are possible in the future, or if Kafka’s actions have put a definitive end to the threat. Readers can look forward to a finale that blends heartfelt moments with answers to unresolved questions, delivering a satisfying conclusion.

Final thoughts

Fans are looking forward to Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 bringing the story to a fulfilling conclusion. While discussions remain in the fandom about whether the series felt rushed or lost some depth along the way, readers are hoping to find answers to long-standing questions in the final chapter, especially the unresolved mysteries surrounding the Kaiju.

There’s a strong expectation that these questions will finally be addressed as the series wraps up.

