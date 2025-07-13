Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans eagerly await the consequences of Kafka's identity revelation as Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on July 19, 202,5, at 11 pm (JST). Tensions increase now that everyone knows that Kafka is Kaiju No. 8, following the depressing cliffhanger that ended season 1. A distinctly middle-aged Shonen anime protagonist is detached from reality, but is enchanting as always.
This Kafka chapter focuses on his fight for acceptance among his fellows, turmoiled relationships, and the psychological consequences of his transformation. As Kafka is re-assessed by the Defense Force regarding his role in the Kaiju struggle, season 2 will definitely offer more immersive character development and thrilling clashes.
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 release date and time
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on Saturday, July 19, at 11 PM JST. The official subtitled version will be available internationally, following a one-week interval pattern between each upcoming episode. The series will continue its weekly broadcast schedule throughout the season.
For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1:
Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1
The Crunchyroll channel is the first field for international fans to watch the Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1. Dubbed versions in several languages will be accessible on the snag that the portal ensures that fans worldwide can engage in Kafka's adventure.
The anime will be screened on various channels and will also be made available online in Japan. The series will be accessible to both Japanese and foreign viewers via their favorite watching platforms, thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities.
Plot summary
Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 picks up after the Third Division's split, with members undergoing specialized training. A teaser from AnimeJapan 2025 hints at Kafka’s Kaiju form becoming a key Defense Force asset. Isao Shinomiya declares that recruiting Kafka will forge the strongest division yet.
Season 2 will explore the Third Division’s reshuffle and the formation of a new First Division, reuniting Kafka, Kikoru, and Ren. Humanity’s counterattack grows stronger with Kafka’s power, but the real highlight is the thrilling debut of Gen Narumi, whose arrival promises intense action and a major shift in the kaiju-human battlefield dynamics.
What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is anticipated to have an introspection aspect as it is likely to take the viewers back to the past of Kafka, possibly a moment when he rescued Mina from a Kaiju. Now partly Kaiju himself, Kafka grapples with fear and self-doubt. The episode may also delve into Shinomiya’s backstory, highlighting her upbringing and emotional depth.
Other side characters might finally get their spotlight as well. The main storyline will likely focus on the effects of Kafka's disclosed identity on his classmates and the way it sets the course for the next events. Promising to deliver the soul of Production I.G. animation skill, the fans will experience the mix of breathtaking action with touching moments of character.
