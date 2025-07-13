  • home icon
By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 13, 2025 13:30 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Production I.G.)
Fans eagerly await the consequences of Kafka's identity revelation as Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on July 19, 202,5, at 11 pm (JST). Tensions increase now that everyone knows that Kafka is Kaiju No. 8, following the depressing cliffhanger that ended season 1. A distinctly middle-aged Shonen anime protagonist is detached from reality, but is enchanting as always.

This Kafka chapter focuses on his fight for acceptance among his fellows, turmoiled relationships, and the psychological consequences of his transformation. As Kafka is re-assessed by the Defense Force regarding his role in the Kaiju struggle, season 2 will definitely offer more immersive character development and thrilling clashes.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on Saturday, July 19, at 11 PM JST. The official subtitled version will be available internationally, following a one-week interval pattern between each upcoming episode. The series will continue its weekly broadcast schedule throughout the season.

For viewers in different time zones, here's the international release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

7 am

Eastern Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

10  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

2  pm

Central European Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

6:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

July 19, 2025

10 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

July 19, 2025

11 pm

Australian Central Time

Saturday

July 20, 2025

12 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1

The Crunchyroll channel is the first field for international fans to watch the Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1. Dubbed versions in several languages will be accessible on the snag that the portal ensures that fans worldwide can engage in Kafka's adventure.

The anime will be screened on various channels and will also be made available online in Japan. The series will be accessible to both Japanese and foreign viewers via their favorite watching platforms, thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities.

Plot summary

Kafka Hibino as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 picks up after the Third Division's split, with members undergoing specialized training. A teaser from AnimeJapan 2025 hints at Kafka’s Kaiju form becoming a key Defense Force asset. Isao Shinomiya declares that recruiting Kafka will forge the strongest division yet.

Season 2 will explore the Third Division’s reshuffle and the formation of a new First Division, reuniting Kafka, Kikoru, and Ren. Humanity’s counterattack grows stronger with Kafka’s power, but the real highlight is the thrilling debut of Gen Narumi, whose arrival promises intense action and a major shift in the kaiju-human battlefield dynamics.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 is anticipated to have an introspection aspect as it is likely to take the viewers back to the past of Kafka, possibly a moment when he rescued Mina from a Kaiju. Now partly Kaiju himself, Kafka grapples with fear and self-doubt. The episode may also delve into Shinomiya’s backstory, highlighting her upbringing and emotional depth.

Other side characters might finally get their spotlight as well. The main storyline will likely focus on the effects of Kafka's disclosed identity on his classmates and the way it sets the course for the next events. Promising to deliver the soul of Production I.G. animation skill, the fans will experience the mix of breathtaking action with touching moments of character.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

