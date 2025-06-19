10 best anime by Production I.G Studio

Production I.G is one of the most prominent and influential anime studios in Japan. Founded in 1987, they have produced some of the most popular and critically-acclaimed anime series and films over the past few decades. Their works often feature stunning animation and thoughtful storytelling.

Ad

From sci-fi classics to gripping sports drama, Production I.G approaches each new project with care and artistic ambition. Let's look at 10 best anime that the studio has produced over their decades-long history at the forefront of the industry.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

10 must-watch anime by Production I.G Studio

1. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

In this sci-fi crime drama, Production I.G expands upon the influential movie Ghost in the Shell. The series is set in a futuristic world where technology has blurred the line between human and machines. A covert government unit called Section 9 battles escalating technological threats and disturbing conspiracies.

Ad

Trending

The compelling mix of cyberpunk action and philosophical themes resonated with fans and critics. It further cemented Ghost in the Shell's status as a landmark of sci-fi storytelling. Its polished animation, with selective CGI use, brought the cyberpunk metropolis to vivid life.

The memorable soundtrack combines orchestral, choral, and traditional Asian instrumentation. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex delivers an unsettling yet intriguing vision of a transhumanist future.

2. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

This acclaimed sci-fi crime thriller presents a dystopian future where a person's likelihood of committing crimes can be quantified and visualized. Japan enforces order ruthlessly through the Sibyl System and its Psycho-Pass scanners.

Ad

The series hooked fans with its cat-and-mouse mind games between detectives and criminals. Production I.G's masterful atmosphere also sells Psycho-Pass's disturbing future. The washed-out urban landscapes and cold color palette reflect the sterile authoritarian world.

Psycho-Pass continues to interest new viewers today with timely exploration of mass surveillance and managed freedom. Gen Urobuchi's writing, combined with great visuals, craft a compelling yet uncomfortable anime by Production I.G.

3. Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Production I.G adaptations are not limited to dark sci-fi. Their sports anime series Haikyuu!! is regarded as one of the best volleyball anime of all time. Inspired by the manga series, Haikyuu!! revolves around passionate high school volleyball players.

Ad

Through athletic rivals turned teammates Hinata and Kageyama, Haikyuu!! encapsulates youthful camaraderie and fiery competition. Its dynamic animation fully translates the high-flying volleyball spectacle. This gets viewers invested in each season's high-stakes matches.

Beyond the impressive volleyball action, the series wins viewers over through sheer optimistic spirit. This anime by Production I.G made volleyball exciting for both sports fans and newcomers alike.

4. Eden of the East

Eden of the East (Image via Production I.G)

Production I.G crafted a grounded sci-fi mystery thriller exploring ethical questions through a darkly gripping game to “save” Japan.

Ad

Awakening mysteriously outside the White House with amnesia, protagonist Akira Takizawa becomes embroiled in this strange scheme that unfolds ideas about technology’s role in enabling positive societal change.

Eden of the East’s realistic background art creates a grounded take on the Tokyo cityscape contrasting the stylized character designs. Production I.G directs with restrained pacing to make the mysteries and relationships feel believable within the stark future setting that seems eerily close to our modern world.

Ad

5. Kuroko's Basketball

Kuroko's Basketball (Image via Production I.G)

This sports drama adaptation stands tall through polished animation storyboarding that makes every basketball game pack an emotional wallop bolstered by stylish visuals.

Ad

Following a once-legendary player joining an underdog high school team aiming for the national championship, the series captures greatness being achieved through teamwork.

Training montages give way to last-second buzzer beaters across tournaments where veteran technique clashes against inventive streetball-inspired gambits during cinematic overtime. By fleshing out opposing teams’ backgrounds evenly, Production I.G builds sympathetic rivalries and gratifying victories.

6. Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade (Image via Production I.G)

This alternate history film set in 1950s Tokyo provides dramatic animation appeal through gorgeously detailed setting design and fluid action choreography. The thriller noir story focuses on Kazuki Fuse, an elite paramilitary officer questioning his allegiance as political turmoil engulfs the city.

Ad

Jin-Roh's setting brims with architectural authenticity through vividly crafted vehicles, uniforms, and dystopian cityscapes. Beyond the animation milestone, its tragic story still resonates regarding two people trapped by their oppositional duties.

This anime by Production I.G uses anime as a stylistic lens to examine timeless ethical dilemmas.

7. Seirei no Moribito

Seirei no Moribito (Image via Production I.G)

Garnering critical acclaim, Production I.G's adaptation of the Moribito novel series enraptured viewers through lush mysticism and measured pacing. In a fantasy world inspired by ancient Asian cultures, wandering spearwoman Balsa vows to protect a prince possessed by a sacred spirit.

Ad

Production I.G devoted great attention towards anthropological accuracy regarding clothing, weapons, and architecture to transport viewers into a bygone era. Fight choreography also impresses thanks to rotoscoped motion capture granting realistic physicality.

Both fans of high fantasy literature and family-friendly adventure enjoyed delving into Seirei no Moribito's patiently constructed worldbuilding across 26 episodes. Production I.G demonstrated their versatility by realizing fantasy literature within anime constraints.

8. Moriarty the Patriot

Moriarty the Patriot (Image via Production I.G)

Production I.G brought Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic villain Moriarty to the forefront in this stylish psychological thriller series. Set in 19th century London, it reimagines mathematician William James Moriarty as a cunning vigilante targeting Britain's corrupt elite.

Ad

Zipping through social classes from aristocracy to underworld crime, Moriarty schemes intricate ploys to reform injustice. Production I.G's Victorian England brims with fashionable attire and settings from grand galas to shadowy alleys.

Rather than cartoonish evil, Moriarty proves a refreshingly complex antihero challenging institutional corruption. Animated by Production I.G, Moriarty the Patriot brings classic literature into a bingeable modern series.

9. Blood+

Blood+ (Image via Production I.G)

For vampire action, Production I.G's dark fantasy series Blood+ combines vampire mythos with military conspiracy. The series stars high school girl Saya Otonashi who learns her hidden nature as a vampire-like Chiropteran. She wields her blood as a sword against threats looming over humanity.

Ad

Production I.G's Vietnam nightscape pops with neon and rain effects during action scenes. Fight choreography stands out through the organic melee mixing swordplay and physicality. Blood+ spans a lengthy 50 episodes to flesh out backstories linking Russia, France, Vietnam, and the US.

Spanning globe and history through fast-paced adventure makes Blood+ an ideal action-packed series binge.

10. Guilty Crown

Guilty Crown (Image via Production I.G)

Rounding out Production I.G's catalogue is this sci-fi action series set in a dystopian future Japan under military rule following a viral cataclysm. Protagonist Shu Ouma obtains a special weapon granting great power yet also great consequences regarding Japan's future.

Ad

Production I.G unleashes gorgeous animation to sell Guilty Crown's future Japan through photorealism, neon pop art, and fluid battle motion. The acclaimed soundtrack from famed composer Hiroyuki Sawano also amplifies the melodramatic action spectacle.

While the teenagers saving the world premise seems unrealistic, Production I.G pulls it off through slick style, emotional intensity, and escapist sci-fi action. Guilty Crown encapsulates the studio's stylish polish applied to outlandish yet engaging concepts.

Ad

Conclusion

For over 30 years, anime by Production I.G. has spanned sci-fi, sports, fantasy, and more—driven by a commitment to artistic ambition. They aim to carry Japanese animation forward by embracing new creators and never settling on conventional ideas.

Whether adapting famous manga or realizing completely original visions, anime by Production I.G resonates through excellent writing, jaw-dropping animation, and attention to timely themes. Their diverse catalogue offers engrossing anime for all sorts of viewers to discover and revisit.

Ad

As Production I.G continues producing thrilling tales, their past works remain anime classics demonstrating the studio’s consistent innovation and passion.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More