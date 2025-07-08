10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked

Summer 2025 anime season is not just another seasonal drop, it is a tingling potion of new shows and sequels that are not going to pass unnoticed. Pass over the security of second sequels or second names.

Ad

This season is all about cross-genre bold origins, genre-bending storytelling that is sure to shake up the scene. With The Summer Hikaru Died to the emotional class crossing romance in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity, the tough and high-octane dystopia of Gachiakuta, this lineup is different in as many ways as it is ambitious.

Studio BONES, CloverWorks, Kyoto Animation, and more are stepping in with powerhouse productions backed by cult-favorite manga and webnovels. Buzz on AniTrendz, MAL ratings, and trailer breakdowns all point to a season that anime fans, casual and hardcore alike, won’t want to miss.

Ad

Trending

With stories spanning supernatural horror, slow-burn romance, sci-fi thrillers, and laugh-out-loud comedies, these 10 titles stand out as the most anticipated Summer 2025 anime.

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

From The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity to The Summer Hikaru Died, these summer 2025 anime titles are already breaking the internet

10) City the Animation

Ad

Still from City the Animation (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Premiere Date: 7 July 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

City the Animation, a comedic tornado from Nichijou creator Keiichi Arawi. Set in a home of disorder and chaos known as a college town, the anime is sure to showcase absurd circumstances and hyper-stylized hilarity. With Kyoto Animation's standard and premise for slapstick unpredictability, City could easily be the laugh-out-loud highlight of Summer 2025 anime.

9) Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

Still from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via Aniplex)

Premiere Date: 9 July 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Dealing With Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze strikes a harmonious equilibrium of comedy and drama, and follows Yuu- a regular student navigating life with four geniuses for siblings at an elite academy. Drawing its source material from Aya Hirakawa's manga and utilizing the established and credible production quality of Aniplex, this Summer 2025 anime draws on earnest familial connections and dumb power relations to create a warm-hearted show and a charming option for fans of slice-of-life.

Ad

8) Hotel Inhumans

Still from Hotel Inhumans (Image via Studio Bridge)

Premiere Date: July 6, 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Hotel Inhumans is a stylish suspense story about an inn for society’s deadliest figures, run by employees Sara and Ikuro, with routine hospitality masking extreme survival stakes. Directed by Tetsuro Amino; Scripts by Shoji Yonemura. This noir thriller gorgeously combines the vibes of John Wick with the psychological tension that anime excels at. Adding to its mystique, are the secretive production details surrounding this Summer 2025 anime.

7) Ruri Rocks

Still from Ruri Rocks (Image via Studio Bind)

Premiere Date: July 6, 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Combining scientific curiosity with emotional resonance, Ruri Rocks follows a young girl’s mineral-obsessed journey toward self-discovery. Studio Bind’s visuals illuminate each gemstone with care, echoing the ethereal beauty of Land of the Lustrous but leaning softer and more grounded. As a Summer 2025 anime, its blend of slice-of-life tranquility and thematic depth positions it as the season’s most wholesome standout.

6) Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

Still from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Premiere Date: July 1, 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Injecting absurdist flair into the Summer 2025 anime mix, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! offers a buddy-cop romp through high school absurdities. Helmed by Rion Kujo, the series pairs a hardened teenage detective with an unwilling partner as they unravel offbeat cases ranging from cafeteria scandals to stolen mascots. Its outrageous energy and stylized direction promise to satisfy fans of series like Dandadan and Gintama.

5) Lord of Mysteries

Still from Lord of Mysteries (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Premiere Date: June 28, 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

A crossover hit from Chinese webnovels, Lord of Mysteries reimagines steampunk and the occult through the eyes of Klein Moretti, a man reborn amidst cosmic horrors. While technically launching just before the official cour, it’s being included in most Summer 2025 anime discussions for its narrative ambition and striking visual style. With a 4.9/5 fan rating and an established international following, B.CMAY PICTURES’ adaptation could be this season’s underdog juggernaut.

Ad

4) Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood

Still from Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood (Image via Studio HIBARI)

Premiere Date: July 6, 2025

Streaming: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Prime Video

Ad

Tougen Anki dives into a supernatural war between humans and demons, spotlighting Shiki, a teen caught between two worlds due to his Oni bloodline. This Summer 2025 anime is backed by Yura Urushibara’s popular manga and directed with stylistic flair by Studio HIBARI. With dark fantasy elements, nuanced moral conflicts, and multi-platform streaming, it’s already drawing heavy anticipation, particularly among fans of morally complex protagonists and intense battle choreography.

3) Gachiakuta

Ad

Still from Gachiakuta (Image via Studio Bones)

Premiere Date: July 6, 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Bringing raw energy to the Summer 2025 anime roster, Gachiakuta introduces Rudo, a slum-dweller cast into a garbage abyss where he discovers an ability to weaponize objects. Studio Bones, known for Fullmetal Alchemist, pairs intense action sequences with gritty worldbuilding. Kei Urana’s manga has built a cult following for its dystopian themes and explosive pace. Composer Taku Iwasaki is onboard for the score, and early reactions suggest a breakout shonen hit in the making.

Ad

2) The Summer Hikaru Died

Still from The Summer Hikaru Died (Image via CygamesPictures)

Premiere Date: 5 July 2025

Streaming: Crunchyroll

Ad

Among Summer 2025 anime, few titles evoke intrigue like The Summer Hikaru Died. Adapted from Mokumokuren’s manga, the narrative follows Yoshiki grappling with the eerie return of his best friend Hikaru, who may no longer be human. A spine-tingling tension surrounds this psychological horror highlighting the concept of identity and loss.

The haunting aesthetic created by CygamesPictures has resulted in an immense following of the anime and the manga has an impressive rating of 4.8/5 on the online platform MyAnimeList. It has been called an emotional gut-punch of the season by social media.

Ad

1) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Still from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (Image via CloverWorks)

Premiere Date: July 6, 2025

Streaming: Netflix

Ad

At the top of the Summer 2025 anime hype is The Fragrant Flower Blooms in Dignity, a CloverWorks adaptation of the Saka Mikami manga series. Set against a backdrop of class conflict and emotional nuance, this romantic drama brings together Rintarou, a misunderstood delinquent, and Kaoruko, a refined student from an elite academy.

The sweet yet socially relevant romance kindled by their unintended meeting at a family-based cake shop has prompted loyal fans to describe the slow-burning relationship as heartfelt. The poll on AniTrendz included the series with a share of 56.86% of the votes, and the atmospheric trailer makes one expect drama-packed narration and tight animation.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Summer 2025 anime season offers a buffet of a variety of genres and feelings, with delusional horror and breezy college shenanigans. Each entry has something special to offer, with large energy studios, classic material that fans love, and fascination that cannot be avoided. No matter being inclined towards supernatural thrillers or a character-driven romance genre, this cour promises to leave the anime fans with a lot to celebrate.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More