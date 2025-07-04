10 Most hated demons in Demon Slayer, ranked 

From the first swing of a Nichirin blade, Demon Slayer has intrigued viewers with a world filled with demon-hunting warriors, their tragic backstories, and epic battles. With stunning animation and beautiful storytelling, it illustrates the never-ending battle between the courageous Demon Slayer Corps and the terrifying demons created by Muzan Kibutsuji, who once were humans endowed with monstrous abilities and corrupted hearts.

Ad

But not all demons in Demon Slayer are created equal. Some manage to tug at the audience’s heartstrings, but others? They stir pure, unfiltered rage. This list explores the worst of the worst: the demons whose cruelty, betrayal, or sheer evil left fans furious.

From Rui’s terrifying false family in the Natagumo Mountain Arc to the devastating acts of Akaza and the manipulative terror of Hantengu, these are the most hated demons in Demon Slayer, ranked by just how deeply they burned their names into viewers' memories.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

The most hated demons in Demon Slayer - why Akaza, Hantengu, and others left fans fuming

10) Kyogai

Still of Kyogai (Image via Ufotable)

Early in Demon Slayer, Kyogai makes his mark as a chilling example of what happens when pride and desperation collide. Once a member of the Twelve Kizuki, he murders innocent people in pursuit of Muzan’s approval, hoping to reclaim his rank. During the Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, he battles Tanjiro in a room that constantly shifts thanks to the drums embedded in his body.

Ad

His obsession with validation and his explosive temper make him a clear antagonist. While his final moments show a brief flicker of lost dignity, his cruelty and delusions earn him a spot among the most hated demons in Demon Slayer.

9) Susamaru and Yahaba

Susamaru teamed up with Yahaba (Image via Ufotable)

The chaotic pair made their entrance into the Asakusa Arc of Demon Slayer as direct threats to Tanjiro and Nezuko from Muzan. While Susamaru uses deadly temari balls with childlike glee and Yahaba's arrows distort gravity, they aren't hated for their powers. They are hated for their attitude; they take sadistic glee in hurting people.

Ad

Their cruel delight in torturing Nezuko and Tanjiro, combined with Yahaba's smugness, makes them downright loathsome. Their deaths were less about Muzan's betrayal (although it still was some level of poetic justice) and more that they were probably left with the most distasteful impression of any of the early villains.

8) Daki

Still of Daki (Image via Ufotable)

Daki, one of the Upper-Rank Six duo, wreaks havoc on the Yoshiwara Entertainment District of Demon Slayer with finesse and malice. She kills courtesans and innocent people alike using her deadly obi sashes, all while hiding behind beauty and reveling in cruelty.

Ad

Daki does nothing more than mock her victims and Demon Slayer Corps to the extent of tedium, where she thinks herself untouchable. Even when her backstory as Ume is revealed, it doesn't erase the sadism she displays throughout the arc. Daki is not just evil, she enjoys it, and that’s what makes her so utterly hated in Demon Slayer.

7) Gyutaro

Still of Gyutaro (Image via Ufotable)

If Daki is poison wrapped in silk, Gyutaro is pure venom. In Demon Slayer, he’s the real muscle behind the Upper-Rank Six, hiding in his sister’s shadow until it’s time to strike. Twisted by years of abuse and poverty, Gyutaro responds with hatred and envy, targeting anyone he deems better off.

Ad

His scythe attacks are brutal, and his Blood Demon Art spreads death like wildfire. What enrages fans is his delight in others’ suffering, coupled with his venomous jealousy. Even in defeat, he lashes out with bitter hatred, making him one of the most reviled demons in Demon Slayer.

6) Rui

Still of Rui (Image via Ufotable)

The Natagumo Mountain Arc of Demon Slayer introduced Rui, a demon who twisted the concept of family into a nightmare. At Lower Rank Five, Rui had weaker demons under his control, forcing them to play familial roles, and punishing them in the most horrible ways. Rui almost kills Tanjiro and Nezuko using emotional manipulation and physical power.

Ad

Viewers were disturbed by his detachment, obsession with control, and twisted idea of love. His tragic origin as a lonely child adds depth, but not redemption. Rui’s emotional and physical abuse of others makes him unforgettable, and one of the most hated demons in Demon Slayer.

5) Enmu

Still of Enmu (Image via Ufotable)

In the Mugen Train Arc of Demon Slayer, Enmu solidifies his role as one of the most hated demons by turning people’s dreams into prisons. As Lower Rank One, he feasts psychological suffering and puts hundreds of passengers into a dream coma for fun. He preys on the weak people and takes joy in looking at their pain.

Ad

Lastly, his actions directly lead to the demise of the Kyojuro Rengoku, the series' most famous character. Enmu’s disturbing persona and sadistic methods of torture set him apart so that fans remember him not for his actions, but more for how much they wanted to erase every moment of him.

4) Kaigaku

Still of Kaigaku (Image via Ufotable)

Kaigaku, the Upper Rank Six who replaces Daki and Gyutaro, earns hatred not through overwhelming power, but through betrayal. Kaigaku is a former Demon Slayer trained by the same master as Zenitsu. On a whim of pride and jealousy, he approaches Muzan. This decision results in the death of Jigoro, his master, who takes his own life from shame.

Ad

In the Infinity Castle Arc, Kaigaku mocks Zenitsu and dishonors their shared past, wielding a corrupted version of thunder breathing. Unlike demons forced into their fate, Kaigaku chose his path and did so with arrogance. That conscious betrayal makes him one of the most hated figures.

3) Hantengu

Still of Hantengu (Image via Ufotable)

In the Swordsmith Village Arc, Demon Slayer introduced Hantengu, perhaps the most exhausting villain in the series. As Upper Rank Four, he avoids conflict, then multiplies into stronger versions of himself every time he’s attacked. Each of his identities causes mayhem throughout the village.

Ad

Testing Tanjiro, Muichiro, Genya, and Nezuko's skills, however, his weakness and self-realization ultimately frustrate audiences by playing the victim while slaughtering innocent civilians. Incessantly complaining about rejecting responsibility only added to his danger.

2) Akaza

Still of Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

No name sparks more heartbreak in Demon Slayer than Akaza. As Upper Rank Three, he kills Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku in one of the anime’s most iconic battles. Fans hate him not only for taking Rengoku away but for the twisted way he does it, offering respect while trying to force Rengoku into demonhood.

Ad

Akaza prefers strength over humanity, and the way he diminishes life is downright maddening to the audience. Although Akaza's past provides a tragic context to his character, he still destroys the core of emotional conflict at the Mugen Train Arc, and this locks him away as one of the most hated demons in the series.

1) Muzan Kibutsuji

Still of Muzan (Image via Ufotable)

At the top of the list is the source of all evil in the series, Muzan Kibutsuji. Being the very first demon, Muzan has centuries of destruction, the transformation of innocents into monsters, and game-like control of other people. Starting with the slaughtering of Tanjiro's family and continuing to the formation of all evil forces on this list, Muzan shows his reach to be far and putrid.

Ad

He runs in fear, governs in horror, and feels nothing. His god syndrome, his inhumane killings, and his cold cruel unfeelingness are what make him the ultimate villain. Fans do not only hate Muzan, they want him to fall. He represents everything that the Demon Slayer Corps is opposed to.

Final Thoughts

Demon Slayer gives its demons depth, but it never excuses evil. These 10 characters did not leave corpses only, but they gave emotional scars. Whether through betrayal, brutality, and sheer arrogance, they've earned their spots in anime infamy, made the series unforgettable, and provided the heroes battles worth fighting.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More