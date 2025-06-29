4 My Hero Academia Quirks that would be life-saving in Attack on Titan (and 4 that won't help you last a day)

In the thrilling world of My Hero Academia, quirks are the foundation of all society and powerful abilities that define careers, identities, and fate. But what becomes of those superpowers when they are introduced to the vicious landscapes of Attack on Titan?

Imagine heroes from My Hero Academia, suddenly finding themselves on the titan-filled land of Paradis, where death can come in a heartbeat and only the most brutal tactics and strength ensure survival. It's not about using flashy quirks at this point, but seeing how well the powers will actually hold up against the relentless predators.

This list explores eight quirks from My Hero Academia, splitting them into two categories: four that could save lives in Attack on Titan, and the other four that would fall flat before the first titan could lift a foot. Fans can expect to see how powers like One For All or Warp Gate could completely change how humanity fights titans, while quirks like Pop Off and Mushroom prove to be tragically unfit for such a brutal setting.

Trending

Each entry mentioned below breaks down the practicality, or lack thereof, in a world where survival depends on how those abilities translate in a real fight for humanity's future.

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not sportskeeda as a whole.

4 My Hero Academia Quirks that would be life-saving in Attack on Titan

1) One For All

Deku's One For All Quirk (Image via Studio Bones)

One For All is the crown jewel of power in My Hero Academia, and its application in Attack on Titan would be nothing short of revolutionary. The physical strength, lightning-fast reflexes, and bonus abilities such as Blackwhip and Fa Jin give the user a full survival toolkit.

Deku’s Full Cowling would allow for agile movement across rooftops and forests, far outpacing even ODM gear. Against a titan, a 100% Smash to the nape would be a clean, instant kill. More than just a battle tool, this quirk would symbolize hope and become a rallying force for any human force in Paradis.

2) Warp Gate

Kurogiri's Warp gate quirk (Image via Studio Bones)

In a world where seconds count and distances kill, Warp Gate from My Hero Academia would be a miracle on the battlefield of Attack on Titan. Kurogiri’s teleportation quirk could allow entire units to be instantly repositioned, evacuations to happen in a flash, and sneak attacks to become part of daily strategy.

Titans wouldn't stand a chance against such mobility, and even the most dangerous missions could become manageable. In terms of logistics, warfare, and survival, Warp Gate would be a game-changer.

3) Rewind

Rewind Quirk holder Eri (Image via Studio Bones)

Rewind is one of the rarest and most potentially dangerous quirks in My Hero Academia, but in the right hands, it could be humanity’s greatest asset in Attack on Titan. The ability to reverse physical states means that even severe injuries could be undone in seconds.

Elite soldiers like Levi or Mikasa could return to battle after near-fatal wounds. The possibility of reversing titan transformations is even more intriguing. With careful control and training, Rewind could single-handedly extend the careers and lives of humanity's strongest fighters.

4) Permeation

Mirio Togata using his Permeation Quirk (Image via Studio Bones)

Mirio's Permeation Quirk is a powerful defensive ability in any situation. In Attack on Titan, Mirio could survive titan grabs, escaping collapsing buildings, or sneaking into Warhammer territory without being seen. Even though Mirio's quirk is not intrinsically offensive, it gives the user an opportunity to live in tight situations.

With tactical finesse, Mirio could be the ultimate scout or recon agent, moving through terrain and titans with ease.

4 My Hero Academia Quirks that won’t help you last a day in Attack on Titan

1) Pop Off

Mineta's Quirk, Pop Off (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, Pop Off is played for comedy, and in Attack on Titan, it would be a tragic punchline. Mineta’s sticky orbs may trap opponents in tight spaces, but against titans, they’re practically useless. These creatures don’t get confused or slowed by minor inconveniences, and the quirk requires close proximity to activate.

With no offense, defense, or range, Pop Off would spell a quick end for anyone hoping to survive even one encounter beyond the walls.

2) Tail

Tail Quirk holder Ojiro (Image via Studio Bones)

Ojiro's Tail provides him with extra balance and melee skill which is perfectly fine in the close-range environment of My Hero Academia. Attack on Titan is not a dojo, it is a battlefield of skyscraper-sized enemies. Ojiro's tail strikes would not even phase a titan.

There's no ranged attacks, movement, or high-speed movements in his quirk, leaving him at the terrain's whim and tallest foes. It’s a quirk that offers zero real protection or threat in a fight against titans.

3) Anivoice

Anivoice Quirk holder (Image via Studio Bones)

Anivoice allows Koji Koda to talk to animals, which has emotional and tactical benefits in the world of My Hero Academia. But in the titan-dominated reality of Attack on Titan, this quirk falls flat. Titans aren’t animals, and the wildlife of Paradis offers very limited assistance.

Birds might serve as scouts, but that’s hardly a survival move when 15-meter monsters are barreling down at full speed. In the grand scheme of titan warfare, Anivoice doesn’t provide the kind of combat support or lifesaving utility that counts.

4) Mushroom

Mushroom Quirk holder Kinoko Komori (Image via Studio Bones)

At first glance, Mushroom from My Hero Academia seems disturbing enough to have potential, covering battlefields in fungi, even growing spores inside enemies. But in Attack on Titan, this quirk would be a complete bust. Titans regenerate almost instantly and don’t have vulnerable internals for spores to attack.

Plus, the quirk takes time and thrives in enclosed conditions, not ideal when fighting in forests, fields, or open towns. Without offensive might, defense, or tactical mobility, Mushroom is nothing more than dead weight on the frontlines.

Final Thoughts

In the savage world of Attack on Titan, quirks from My Hero Academia would either be the edge humanity needs, or the reason a soldier doesn’t make it back. At the end of the day, it’s not about how cool a quirk sounds, it’s about whether it keeps one alive when the titans come running.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More