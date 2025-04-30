5 strongest Blood Demon Arts in Demon Slayer (& the 5 weakest)

Demon Slayer chronicles Tanjiro Kamado's quest to find a cure for his sister, Nezuko, who was transformed into a demon. Blood Demon Arts represent a vital aspect of the series because demons acquire distinct powers through human blood consumption. These powers reflect each demon’s personality and rank under Muzan Kibutsuji, ranging from devastating to forgettable.

As the Demon Slayer Corps confronts these threats, they face abilities that can alter reality or barely pose a danger. This article explores the five most powerful Blood Demon Arts that nearly overwhelmed the Corps, alongside five of the weakest that failed to make a lasting impression.

The 5 Strongest Blood Demon Arts in Demon Slayer

1) Muzan Kibutsuji's Biokinesis

Muzan Kibutsuji (Image via Ufotable)

The leading demon in Demon Slayer, Muzan Kibutsuji possesses unparalleled power through a Blood Demon Art that grants complete mastery. He uses biokinesis to change his shape freely as he develops new limbs and reassembles his body into deadly tendrils or adapts to blend into human society.

More terrifying is his ability to create and control demons by injecting his blood, forming a loyal, fear-driven hierarchy. Muzan can even kill subordinates remotely by destroying them from within. This unmatched combination of offense, transformation, and domination cements his Blood Demon Art as the most formidable in Demon Slayer.

2) Kokushibo's Crescent Moon Blades

Kokushibo (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's Upper Moon One and most trusted demon, Kokushibo, uses a Blood Demon Art that combines a dangerous technique with supernatural power. Each sword swing unleashes his Crescent Moon Blades, which generate numerous slashing projectiles to overpower distant enemies.

Kokushibo combines Breath of the Moon techniques with demonic abilities to create a combat style that stands out as unique. His Blood Demon Art generates a relentless storm of precise attacks that almost destroyed several Hashira ranks, among the most lethal techniques in Demon Slayer.

3) Doma's Cryokinesis

Doma (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer identifies Upper Moon Two Doma as one of its most lethal demons, who utilizes cryokinesis to create and control massive ice formations. A single breath or touch from him produces blizzards that enable him to construct ice barriers and freeze his enemies.

Doma enhances his ice-based attacks through his lack of emotions, which allows him to strike with precision and ruthlessness. Since he could resist most poisons and regenerate quickly, he became almost unbeatable. The overwhelming threat of his Blood Demon Art became evident when Shinobu and Kanao had to work together and sacrifice themselves to defeat him.

4) Akaza's Destructive Death

Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

The Upper Moon Three Akaza from Demon Slayer practices Blood Demon Art, which enhances his martial abilities. His technique, Destructive Death, includes a sensory "compass" that detects killing intent, granting him near-perfect precognition in battle.

Offensively, Akaza unleashes air-based shockwave attacks like "Void Style" and "End Style," delivering explosive punches capable of leveling buildings. His blend of predictive defense and overwhelming offense makes him nearly invincible in close combat. Only Tanjiro’s Transparent World state and Giyu’s Water Breathing mastery allowed the Demon Slayer Corps to gain the upper hand against him.

5) Gyokko's Porcelain Vases

Gyokko (Image via Ufotable)

As Upper Moon Five in Demon Slayer, Gyokko wields a versatile Blood Demon Art centered on porcelain vessels. He can transport himself and others through connected pots, making him hard to pin down. Through his "Flesh Art" ability, he converts his enemies into strange sculptures, and he can also release deadly fish creatures from his pots to launch multi-directional assaults.

Gyokko becomes an impressive adversary because his exceptional mobility and powerful offensive capabilities combine with his transformation powers despite his eccentric nature. His battle with Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito demonstrated his dangerous capabilities as an elite demon through his unpredictable attacks.

The 5 Weakest Blood Demon Arts in Demon Slayer

1) Kyogai's Drum Rotation

Kyogai (Image via Ufotable)

In Demon Slayer, Kyogai, the Drum Demon, wielded a Blood Demon Art that altered spatial orientation using six drums embedded in his body. Each beat could rotate rooms, shift gravity, or launch attacks, creating initial confusion for opponents. However, the ability lacked true offensive power and became predictable once its patterns were deciphered.

Fighters like Tanjiro quickly adapted, turning the technique against him. Additionally, destroying the drums weakened his powers, revealing a critical vulnerability. Compared to higher-ranking demons, Kyogai's Blood Demon Art was limited in both versatility and long-term combat effectiveness.

2) Enmu's Dream Manipulation

Enmu (Image via Ufotable)

In Demon Slayer, Enmu, Lower Moon One, wielded a Blood Demon Art centered on dream manipulation, allowing him to invade and control victims’ dreams. Though potent for psychological warfare, it required targets to be asleep, limiting its effectiveness in direct combat.

His fusion with the train offered durability but sacrificed stealth, revealing his scattered core weaknesses. Once Demon Slayers understood his technique, they quickly adapted. Despite initial promise, Enmu’s Blood Demon Art lacked the versatility and lethality needed against prepared opponents, ultimately falling short of expectations for a Lower Moon One.

3) Swamp Demon's Swamp Domain

Swamp Demon as seen in the anime (Imahe via Ufotable)

The Swamp Demon created portal-like "swamps" that allowed him to transport himself and victims between locations. While useful for ambushes and kidnapping, this Blood Demon Art offered limited combat applications beyond simple hit-and-run tactics. The swamps themselves couldn't directly harm victims, serving primarily as transportation rather than weapons.

Against prepared opponents like Tanjiro and Nezuko, the Swamp Demon's abilities quickly lost effectiveness. Once his movement pattern was identified, his predictable attack style made him vulnerable to counterattacks. Without any significant offensive capabilities beyond physical strength, his Blood Demon Art ranks among the weaker powers displayed in the series.

4) Yahaba's Koketsu Arrow

Yahaba (Image via Ufotable)

Yahaba's Blood Demon Art allowed him to generate directional "arrows" that manipulated movement, flinging enemies or altering projectile paths. While potentially lethal, the technique required precise targeting and was ineffective against agile fighters. Once Tanjiro learned to read the arrows, Yahaba’s attacks became predictable and counterable.

Lacking direct offensive power, Yahaba relied on environmental damage and teamwork with Susamaru to pose a threat. Ultimately, his indirect approach and vulnerability to adaptive opponents revealed his limitations, making him ineffective even against a still-developing Demon Slayer like Tanjiro.

5) Susamaru's Hiasobi Temari

Susamaru (Image via Ufotable)

Susamaru used her Blood Demon Art to hurl temari balls with controlled speed and trajectory, creating unpredictable ricocheting attacks. Though initially difficult to counter, the projectiles posed a limited threat as single-target weapons. Even with six arms to throw multiple balls, her attacks lacked the versatility and raw power of higher-ranking demons.

Once Tanjiro and his allies recognized the patterns, they effectively deflected the attacks. With no secondary abilities or transformations, Susamaru's Blood Demon Art ultimately proved inadequate against skilled Demon Slayers with proper combat experience.

Conclusion

The vast spectrum of Blood Demon Arts in Demon Slayer illustrates how Koyoharu Gotouge carefully crafted a power system that reflects each character's personal history and psychological makeup. From Muzan's godlike biokinesis to Susamaru's limited temari manipulation, these abilities serve narrative purposes beyond mere spectacle.

The strongest arts belong to demons who have cultivated their powers through centuries of human consumption and psychological evolution, while the weaker abilities often reflect incomplete development or fundamental character flaws.

This thoughtful power scaling ensures that each demon encounter feels unique and presents specific challenges for the Demon Slayer Corps, contributing to the series' enduring popularity as a modern shonen masterpiece.

