One Demon Slayer character was truly born to be a demon (& it's not Muzan)

Demon Slayer fans often believe that the one character author Koyoharu Gotouge perfected as a demon is Muzan Kibutsuji, mainly due to the cruelty he showed to the people around him. However, there is someone even more fitting for that role who stands out prominently in the series: the second Upper Moon, Douma.

Ad

Douma has shown extreme cruelty throughout Demon Slayer and has been confirmed to lack the ability to feel, as evidenced in his interactions with Shinobu Kocho. Furthermore, Gotouge emphasizes this through brief glimpses of Douma's past, showcasing how he was always evil and sadistic, establishing him as a monster long before he became a demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

Explaining why Douma was an even greater monster than Muzan in Demon Slayer

Douma as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

Many fans likely view Muzan Kibutsuji as someone born to be a demon due to his mistreatment of others and selfish nature. However, Douma gets the upper hand in that department since he has always had a knack for taking innocent lives. He even ran a cult that lured victims, including Kotoha, the mother of Inosuke Hashibara, although this occurred while he was already a demon.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Douma is nearly incapable of feeling emotions and only experiences a sense of excitement when he murders, as shown during the initial stage of his battle with Shinobu Kocho in the Infinity Castle arc. While Muzan is selfish and abusive, most of his actions were focused on getting something that could benefit him, whereas Douma acts purely for his enjoyment and is open about it.

It is significant that even formidable demons like Akaza and Kokushibo retained a degree of humanity after their transformations, unlike Douma. He was already a monster in human form, and author Koyoharu Gotouge effectively captured his insanity.

Ad

What this character represents for the story

Douma is arguably Gotouge's most evil villain (Image via Ufotable).

There are several small details that highlight the joy Douma experiences when taking lives, such as his preference for eating only women. Moreover, the taunts he delivers to Shinobu during their fight, which involve her deceased sister, Kanae, reveal how morally lost he is as a character and how that proves his sheer evil nature, which far surpasses that of Akaza and Kokushibo.

Ad

It is also quite telling that, once Kanao and Inosuke defeated him, Douma felt emotions for the first time, as he envisioned Shinobu inviting her to join him in hell. This moment underscores Douma's fundamentally evil nature, as he can only feel genuine emotions in the presence of death.

Final thoughts

Douma is the best example in Demon Slayer of a character who was truly a demon before becoming one, and his many sins can attest to this. Furthermore, this aspect of his character adds to the shock factor, which is why a significant portion of the fandom hates him, thus proving how Gotouge made him truly despicable.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More