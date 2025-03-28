Jigoro's final act is one of Demon Slayer's most misunderstood plot points

Demon Slayer is a fast-paced story that can often result in some events not being fully explained or developed. In one instance, Jigoro Kuwajima's decision to take his own life is one of the most misunderstood plot points. Many people believe that he did this because the Corps demanded it after his student, Kaigaku, turned into a demon, but the reality is a bit more personal.

Jigoro chose to end his life in Demon Slayer because he felt ashamed of witnessing his student become a demon, which made him feel like a failure. This sense of failure is part of why Zenitsu, another of his students, decides to take revenge on Kaigaku, serving as the backdrop for their fight during the Infinity Castle arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why Demon Slayer fans misunderstand Jigoro's decision to end his life

Demon Kaigaku as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

As most fans of the series know, Jigoro Kuwajima was the former Thunder Hashira and the master of Zenitsu Agatsuma. During the Hashira Training arc, Zenitsu receives a letter revealing that his master took his own life. He also learns that Kaigaku, his former friend and another student of Jigoro's, became a demon to continue living.

Most fans assume that Jigoro did this because the Corps leadership decided to punish him for having a student who became a demon. Giyuu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado would have been similarly punished had Nezuko Kamado eaten a human during her time as a demon. Thus, it’s understandable that fans believe Jigoro experienced the same fate.

However, his actions stemmed from sheer shame. He couldn't accept that Kaigaku willingly became what they vowed to destroy. This immense guilt and remorse weighed heavily on him, driving him to make such a drastic decision.

Jigoro's legacy in the series

Zenitsu after reading the letter of Jigoro's death (Image via Ufotable).

It is true that Zenitsu didn't receive much development, but most of his journey is tied to Jigoro. After all, he is the one who taught Zenitsu to fight and the Breathing Style that made him a capable warrior, which reaches its conclusion when he battles Kaigaku during the Infinity Castle arc, resulting in his first and greatest victory while awake.

Furthermore, the encounter with Kaigaku gives Zenitsu more personal stakes in the final arc of the series, which would have felt much less personal for him if this event had not occurred. It allows the character the chance to grow and learn from the experience, adding depth to this battle. There is a strong possibility that Ufotable will capitalize on this in the anime.

