Gachiakuta anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

One of the highly anticipated titles from the Summer 2025 anime line-up, the Gachiakuta anime, has generated widespread buzz prior to its debut on July 6, 2025. Produced by Bones Film, a subsidiary production studio of Studio Bones, the anime brings to life the iconic characters and moments from author Kei Urana and graffiti designer Hideyoshi Ando's dark fantasy manga series.

Undoubtedly, the series has created a massive hype in the anime community, with many anime enthusiasts wondering about the number of episodes the show will have. Based on the credible leaks, the Gachiakuta anime will run for 24 episodes, spanning two consecutive cours. Unless an episode gets pushed back, the series will follow the expected release schedule.

Follow along with this article to learn everything about this dark fantasy anime's schedule.

How many episodes will Gachiakuta anime have?

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

As of this writing, the Gachiakuta anime is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. While the show's official website and the X account haven't yet shared the Blu-ray & DVD details, which is usually how this information is revealed, the recent update from credible leakers suggests the Bones Film-produced series will air for consecutive cours and air 24 episodes from July 6, 2025, to December 14, 2025

The first episode premieres on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks. However, the episode will be streamed internationally 30 minutes later.

The complete release schedule for the Gachiakuta anime, as per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), Eastern Standard Time (EST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/EST/BST/IST) Episode 1 July 6, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 2 July 13, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 3 July 20, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 4 July 27, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 5 August 3, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 6 August 10, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 7 August 17, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 8 August 24, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 9 August 31, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 10 September 7, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 11 September 14, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 12 September 21, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 13 September 28, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 14 October 5, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 15 October 12, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 16 October 19, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 17 October 26, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 18 November 2, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 19 November 9, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 20 November 16, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 21 November 23, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 22 November 30, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 23 December 7, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM Episode 24 December 14, 2025 7:30 AM/10:30 AM/3:30 PM/8 PM

While the table shows the predicted full release schedule, it is subject to change depending on changes in the production schedule or unexpected delays. As of this writing, the official staff hasn't reported an episode being delayed.

Also, the table follows the show's Japanese release schedule; the episodes will be released 30 minutes after the marked timings on global streaming platforms like Crunchyroll.

Where to watch Gachiakuta anime?

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Interested anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of this dark fantasy anime from the Summer 2025 anime lineup on local television channels like CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated networks. Additionally, the episodes will be available on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and digital sites like Lemino, d Anime Store, Netflix Japan, and others.

Crunchyroll will stream the Gachiakuta anime in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), Southeast Asia, and India. Interestingly, fans can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll in multiple subs and dub. Indian audiences can enjoy the episodes in regional Hindi, Tamil & Telugu dubs.

Ani-One Asia also streams the anime in selected territories, including Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Myanmar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and others. Fans can access the episodes with an Ultra Membership. Furthermore, the series will be streamed on Bilibili Global.

What to expect from Gachiakuta anime?

Rudo, as seen determined in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

Gachiakuta anime follows the manga series by author Kei Urana, and centers on an orphaned boy named Rudo, who lives with his foster parent, Regto, in the slums of the Sphere. Rudo belongs to a section of society that is continuously being looked down upon by the rich folks.

One day, Rudo gets falsely framed for a crime he didn't commit. As a result, the Apostles throw him into a deep abyss. While falling into the abyss, Rudo curses the world and promises to seek revenge against the ones who wronged him.

The boy survives the fall miraculously and encounters strange monsters born from Trash. What's more, he meets Enjin, a member of the Cleaner Organization, who offers Rudo a job. As such, the narrative will follow Rudo's journey, who embarks on a journey to unravel the secrets of the world and get back to the Sphere to seek vengeance.

