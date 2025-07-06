Gachiakuta episode 1: Rudo's path to vengeance begins with a disillusionment

Gachiakuta episode 1, titled The Sphere, was released on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The episode followed Rudo, a young boy from the slums, who was branded a criminal for a crime he didn't commit. As such, he was thrown into the pits of the abyss. However, Rudo was shocked by what he discovered there.

Gachiakuta episode 1 was a marvelous experience, as Bones Film injected life into the original source material. The episode covered only one chapter from the manga but showcased the events perfectly in order. Undoubtedly, it was one of the strongest premieres of Summer 2025 so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 1.

Gachiakuta episode 1: Rudo's life in a world inhabited by trash

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 1 begins with a cryptic question. It is believed that when an object is treated with care, a soul comes to inhabit it. With this proposition in mind, the narrative asks the viewers what dwells in the trash that is left out. Elsewhere, a young girl cries over her torn soft toy. Her mother says it won't look nice if they sew it. She throws it in the trash and promises to get her a new one.

At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 1, a guard at the waste collection site hears a noise and sees a hooded figure going through the trash. Simultaneously, the episode throws another philosophical concept onto the screen. Just as people turn their prized possessions into trash easily, the same applies to humans. On the other hand, the guard points his gun at the boy and asks him about his identity.

The guard realizes the boy must be the infamous Trash Raider from the reports, who has been terrorizing the town by moving trash outside. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 1, the guard presses an alarm, which brings reinforcements. They all ask the boy to surrender. However, the "Trash Raider" flings a few trash bags at them and escapes through a vent.

Rudo and Chiwa in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The guards continue chasing the boy outside and open fire. However, the boy dodges every bullet but one, which grazes past him. After that, he leaves the site and goes to a safe zone. With the torn stuffed toy in his hands, the boy furiously comments that he isn't a Trash Raider.

Meanwhile, in town, a tribe folk person overhears a group of people talking about the Trash Raider case from the other night. At the same time, he gets condescending looks from them for his shabby and unkept appearance. Following this, Gachiakuta episode 1 switches to the slums, where the Trash Raider boy sits with a girl scolding him.

Gachiakuta episode 1 introduces Rudo, a boy notorious for collecting trash. His friend, Chiwa, scolds him for collecting trash again. Rudo explains to her that rich folks throw away stuff easily, even though they can still be of use. He feels sorry for those objects, as they can still be sold. Meanwhile, a few children show up and make fun of Rudo for the stench and his dirty, ragged gloves.

However, Chiwa still hangs out with Rudo. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 1, the children remind Chiwa that Rudo is the son of a murderer. While everyone living in the slums is a descendant of criminals, they are trying their best to clear their names. On the other hand, Rudo's parents killed people and ruined their efforts.

Undoubtedly, Rudo becomes angry at them for commenting trash about his father. He gives them a fierce look, which causes them to run. Yet before running away, they comment that Rudo will also become a murderer one day. Chiwa encourages the boy and tells him he isn't like his parents. She also observes the toy he fixed. Rudo says it isn't for sale and wants to give it to his friend for free. At this moment, Chiwa's mother appears and she leaves.

After that, Gachiakuta episode 1 shows Rudo returning home. Apparently, the tribe folk person from earlier is his foster parent, Regto. Regto mocks Rudo for the things he said to Chiwa and advises him to be more expressive. He also tells him that he should leave the bread-earning stuff to him. According to the episode, Regto took Rudo in and raised him when he became an orphan.

Rudo gives the toy to Chiwa (Image via Bones Film)

Afterward, Regto notices Rudo's wound and tells him to stop going to the trash collection site. However, Rudo says it's nothing compared to the scars his parents left on his hands. At this moment, Rudo takes off his gloves and stares at his pitch-black, charred hands. Sometimes, he feels excruciating pain from his wounds.

People used to look at him with disgust because of his hands until Regto gave him the gloves. That's why Rudo cherishes the gloves more than anything. Meanwhile, Regto gives him a sly look and tells the boy to hurry up and give the stuffed toy to Chiwa. He adds that the girl might fall for someone else if he doesn't act fast. Rudo gets embarrassed and bickers with Regto.

Gachiakuta episode 1: The tragedy in Rudo's life

Rudo, as seen in anguish in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The following day, Rudo goes out to look for his friend. Gachiakuta episode 1 then showcases a vast hollowed space on the edge of the slums, where all trash, including criminals, is eventually thrown out. Rudo wonders about what is down there. Just as he thinks about it, another criminal gets thrown into the abyss. At this moment, Chiwa appears behind Rudo.

She notes how slums are built next to the abyss to remind the tribe folks of their place. If they do anything wrong, they will be thrown into it. Chiwa says she doesn't want Rudo to meet such an end. Rudo replies that Regto has told him the same. After a brief conversation with Chiwa, Rudo gives her the toy, which makes her happy.

Excited, the boy runs back home to tell his foster parent everything. On his way, he bumps into the Apostles, who sternly look at him. Rudo gets back up and runs to his house. As he opens the door, he sees a horrific sight. Regto is lying on the ground motionless, with a masked man plunging a sword into his chest. Driven by anger, Rudo charges at the masked man.

The masked man in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

However, he is slammed against the wall. After committing the deed, the masked man slowly leaves the house with a book. Meanwhile, Regto, with his dying breath, urges Rudo to run and change the trash world. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 1, the Apostles knock down Rudo with static shock and arrest him on charges of murdering his foster parent.

Although Rudo tries to explain the situation, they don't believe his words. Rumors of Rudo's act spread throughout the slums. Eventually, the Apostles sentenced Rudo to death for polluting the streets, scavenging garbage, and, lastly, for murdering a person. Rudo appears shaken by everything that has happened. At this moment, he notices Chiwa among the crowd.

She appears disappointed for ever trusting him. Disbelief overwhelms Rudo's senses, as he can only look at the faces of the crowd clamoring for his death. The crowd wants the filth that is Rudo to be thrown into the abyss. Suddenly, Rudo realizes that the filth is actually those people watching his doom. They have no free will of their own or the sight to see the truth.

Rudo witnesses Hell (Image via Bones Film)

At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 1, Rudo sees the masked man from earlier. As the lever drops him into the abyss, Rudo yells that he will send everyone to hell. While falling into the abyss, Rudo notices a strange object.

After that, there's a blackout. Eventually, the boy regains consciousness and finds himself in a heap of garbage. He looks around and sees a beast forming from the trash around. Gachiakuta episode 1 ends with Rudo wondering whether it's truly the face of hell.

Conclusion

Gachiakuta episode 1 was a rollicking start to the anime adaptation of author Kei Urana and graffiti designer Hideyoshi Ando's manga. One of the major highlights of the episode was how well Bones Film produced the environment and designed the characters. The music production was on point, and the angst shown by Rudo was given justice.

