Does Axel survive his wounds in Lazarus episode 11? Explained

Lazarus episode 11 featured some of the most entertaining moments in the entire anime so far. The action sequences have been nothing short of spectacular, with fight choreography paired perfectly with MAPPA’s top-tier animation—making this anime one of the most exciting projects today. Axel Gilberto, the series' protagonist, finally met his match in this episode. Soryu, the Phantom Assassin, impaled Axel with a spear.

Ad

Subsequently, fans have been especially concerned about one question: does Axel survive his wounds in Lazarus episode 11? The answer is yes—Axel Gilberto survives the attack he sustained while fighting the assassin. This was confirmed by the next episode’s preview, which was played at the end of the latest episode.

Lazarus episode 11 teased Axel’s death, but the protagonist will continue to live

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There's a reason why fans were worried at the end of Lazarus episode 11. It seemed as though Axel Gilberto sustained wounds deep enough to kill him. However, this suspense was completely undercut—thanks to Toonami’s preview of the next episode. In it, fans saw the protagonist regaining consciousness in a hospital. He was fully bandaged, suggesting that he had undergone a potential surgery to save his life.

Viewers also saw Christine waiting by his side, and she revealed an important piece of information at the end of Lazarus episode 11. She stated that they only had 24 hours left to find Dr. Skinner. That’s when Christine asked an interesting question to Axel. She asked him if he had any regrets, which he denied having. He asked the same question to her, and her response shocked Axel.

Ad

At the end of Lazarus episode 11, Christine leaned in and kissed Axel, revealing that she had feelings for him. This seemed to be quite evident in the previous episodes of the anime series. However, the promo for the upcoming episode confirmed fans’ suspicions.

What can fans expect from Axel Gilberto in the upcoming episode?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on his injuries, it seems unlikely that Axel will take part in the action in the upcoming episode. However, the team only has 24 hours to find Dr. Skinner, and Axel Gilberto’s help would be quite useful. Given that he was the only test subject who consumed Hapna and lived, there could be potential benefits that viewers could see in episode 12. Accelerated recovery could be one of them.

If that's the case, Axel might be able to return to the field and be there when they find Dr. Skinner. The entire human race is counting on the team’s effort to find him. Therefore, Axel might play a more passive role in helping Lazarus find out where Dr. Skinner is hidden.

Ad

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axel Gilberto survives his wounds at the end of Lazarus episode 11. The proof is in the promo video for the upcoming episode. Toonami, one of the streaming platforms, played a small portion of the next episode, which showed Axel Gilberto recovering in a hospital.

The preview ruined the suspense that the previous episode had built. That being said, fans are glad to know that their favorite protagonist is alive and well.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More