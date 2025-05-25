Lazarus episode 8: Christine's past is revealed as the team rescues her

Lazarus episode 8 was released on May 25, 2025, with a strong emphasis on Christine. Her past has been revealed as she was captured by the people of a Russian agency, revealing that she was a part of them. This also sheds some light on why she was chosen by Hersch, whose association with Skinner was also confirmed.

Ad

The bulk of the Lazarus episode 8 focuses on the team reaching out to the place where Christine is trapped and trying to find a way to rescue her. Furthermore, there is also a lot of emphasis on her trying to come to terms with her past, which is shown through the character of Inga.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lazarus episode 8: The team decides to rescue Christine

Axel and Doug as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 8 opens with the introduction of Christine as she is trapped, with a small flashback of her playing the piano. Moreover, the team asks Hersch about her past, with the latter revealing that she was part of Dr. Skinner's team to create the Hapna drug, but the man disappeared without ever telling her about it, much to her frustration.

Ad

Trending

However, the characters then focus on the fact that Christine disappeared, with Hersch revealing to them that the bracelet they are wearing can kill them in two days if they escape. She also reveals to them that she is a former agent of the Russian government and went through plastic surgery to change her appearance after faking her death, with her real name being Alexandra.

The episode then shows Sergei, one of the Russian agents, hitting Christine as Inga, their leader, is introduced as well, showing that both ladies share a past. Axel and the rest of the team head to the part of the sea where their base is to rescue her, with Hersch ultimately agreeing to help by giving them a helicopter so they can reach the position.

Ad

Lazarus episode 8: Christine struggles with her past

Leland and Elaina as seen in the most recent installment (Image via MAPPA).

As Sergei is mistreating Christine and attempts to taunt him to get an opening to escape, the team reaches the base of operations of the Russian agents. Elaina is informing them through a communicator in their ears, and Axel manages to infiltrate the place as he begins to search for her teammate.

Ad

In Lazarus episode 8, several action scenes unfold as the base begins to be destroyed, with the likes of Doug Harding and Leland backing Axel as the latter bypasses several soldiers and reaches out to Christine, who escapes on her own. However, Inga confronts her, and they engage in a discussion about their past, but she is murdered by Sergei, who is then killed by Axel. The protagonist and Christine escape, with the latter mourning Inga.

Ad

Final thoughts

The team as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 8 managed to provide a lot more information regarding Christine's past and why Hersch was chosen for this project, while the installment also confirms the latter's contributions when creating the Hapna drug. Furthermore, this episode was very action-focused in its second half, which helped with the anime's usual visual spectacle.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More