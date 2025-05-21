The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 is slated for release on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. As has been the case throughout the entire season of this EMT Squared production, there were three short storylines that made up the entirety of the latest episode, focusing on Ruriko and her shenanigans at the MotorSuns stadium.
The first storyline focuses on the wind making Murata see Ruriko's underwear by accident, the second one is about the two of them seeing each other during the protagonist's day off, and the final one focuses on Aona being interviewed by a dubious journalist. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 is likely to maintain this formula with different storylines in just one installment.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 release date and time for all regions
As has been the case with this sports anime since the beginning of this season, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 is slated to air in different regions all over the world:
Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9?
When it comes to anime fans who are currently living in Japan, they can go and watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.
On the other hand, those who are living abroad can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to access these services.
Recap of the previous episode
As has been the tendency of the series thus far, the first storyline takes place at the MotorSuns baseball stadium, focusing on the effects that the wind has on the game, with players having to adapt to the powerful current.
This also had an effect when Ruriko was giving Murata beer, with the latter seeing the former's underwear because of the wind, although he pretended he didn't out of respect for her.
The second storyline of the installment focuses on Ruriko and two more of the beer sellers going to the stadium during their day off to watch a game. As the protagonist realizes that Murata is there and tries to impress him with her outfit, but he doesn't recognize her, much to the girl's annoyance, which leads to her being upset for a few days.
The third narrative of the installment features Aona, another one of the beer girls, studying for her teacher interview and being chosen for an article about her job, although the journalist wants to dig up dirt about their profession.
However, after engaging with her and Ruriko, he realizes that they are honest about their craft and get along with their coworkers and clients, thus prompting him to write another perspective in his article.
What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9?
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 9 is going to continue with this romantic comedy, so fans can expect more short stories involving the staff of the MotorSuns stadium and other characters.
Furthermore, people can also expect more of Ruriko and Murata spending time together since they are the main focus of the plot throughout the story.
